Inside Walmart’s generative AI journey

“Our people make the difference” — a common catchphrase of Walmart founder Sam Walton — still guides the company’s path forward as it ventures into the future with generative AI.

The multinational retail company positions itself as a “people-led, tech-powered” one, and sitting squarely at that intersection is generative AI, the power of which most leaders believe is fully realized when the strengths of people and technology are combined. Personifying this belief is Walmart’s new gen AI–powered My Assistant, which it launched in August to improve the productivity of its 50,000 US-based corporate employees. The move places Walmart among a handful of companies (aside from tech giants) that have leveraged generative AI at scale. And they did it in just 60 days.

A driving force behind the progress is Ben Peterson, head of Walmart’s People Product organization. After a decade-long stint at a global consulting firm, where he built a product management consulting practice serving retail and CPG clients, Peterson joined Walmart and dove straight into improving the employee experience for Walmart’s 2.1 million associates around the globe.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER From our editors straight to your inbox Get started by entering your email address below. Please enter a valid email address Subscribe

“We’re on an ambitious journey to reimagine the associate experience by building consumer-grade and intuitive digital experiences that unlock the fullest potential of our associates,” says Peterson, referring to the systems and processes that underpin employees’ digital interactions across hiring, onboarding, learning, performance management, career development, compensation, benefits, payroll, and more.

“Technology’s always been core to how we serve customers and support associates; and we knew early that we wanted to be a leader in generative AI,” he says.

Here, Peterson shares the genesis of Walmart’s latest innovation, as well as the secret to cutting through the hype to make good on the promise of generative AI at scale — something few organizations have accomplished to date.