日本企業のDXが成功しない納得の理由とは？

ホームデジタルトランスフォーメーション日本企業のDXが成功しない納得の理由とは？
著者: Takashi Matsuzaki
u5bc4u7a3fu8005

特集
Oct 25, 20231分
デジタルトランスフォーメーション

日本企業のDXが成功しない理由はどこにあるのか。人材育成、給与、組織体制など様々な面から考える。

japan_frustrated-man-laptop-business
クレジットShutterstock

日本企業の間ではDX（デジタルトランスフォーメーション）が一大ブームとなっている。
経済産業省が2018年に発表したDXレポートで、既存システムの複雑化・ブラックボックス化という問題を克服できなければ、2025年以降は最大で12兆円（現在の3倍）の経済的損失が生じる可能性がある（2025年の壁）と警鐘を鳴らしたように、日本の企業は危機感をもってDXに取り組んでいる。
しかもこれまでのように外部のSIerやベンダーなどに頼るだけではなく、社内で対応しようとする会社が増えてきている。しかしDXを成功させている企業は意外に少ない。いったいなぜ日本企業のDXはうまくいかないのか。

社内でIT人材育成が難しい理由

「昨今はDXが一大ブームとなっています。しかし自社内でビジネスモデルを変えるようなDXをやろうとしてもやりきれない会社が多いのです。そのため多くの企業がITコンサル企業に頼らざるを得なくなっています」

こう語るのは組織・人事コンサルティングファーム、WHW（ウイリス・タワーズワトソン）のシニアディレクター、河原索氏だ。

では、なぜDXを成功できない企業が多いのか。

「DXを活用した社内の効率化程度のことなら自社だけでもできます。しかしデジタルを前提にしてビジネスモデルを再デザインするのはまだまだ難しい。社内でのIT人材の育成が全然追い付いていないからです。そもそも社内で育成できるのか、そこの軸から考えなくてはならない。端的に言えば社内で専門家を育てるベースとしての専門性が社内に不足しているのです」（河原氏）

欧米では新卒一括採用ではなく、専門的なスキルを持つ社員を採用して専門的な仕事をさせるジョブ型採用。一方で日本の企業は一般的に高校や大学の新卒社員を大量に採用し、さまざまな部署を経験させてOJT（オンザジョブトレーニング）でスキルを身に着けさせている。サプライプッシュ型（現在や将来の戦略や組織機能に応じて必要なジョブ・スキルを活用していくデマンドブルの対立概念で、とにかく人を育てて、育った人をどう活用しようかという人ありきの考え方）の人材育成を取っているところが多かった。だから専門的社員が社内でなかなか育ちにくい。

「日本の企業でもジョブ型にシフトしようとしているところが増えてきています。人件費の投資対効果や専門性を高めるなどいくつかの理由があるのですが、人材育成の面ではまだまだサプライプッシュ型から抜け出せていない。しかし本当の意味で専門性を高めていこうと考えるなら、必要なジョブとは何なのか、という観点から仕事をデザインしてあげて、人材を配置していかなければならない」（河原氏）

経済産業省は2030年に日本国内で約45万人のIT人材が不足すると試算している。そのため外からIT人材を採用しようと躍起になっているのが現状だ。

あいおいニッセイ同和損害保険は10月から専門社員職を新設、デジタル分野で高度な専門知識を持つ人材に対して年収2000万円以上を提示するほか、第一生命HDは23年春からデジタル部門とコンプライアンス部門で外国出身の専門人材を登用した。イオングループは子会社でアプリ開発やデジタル施策のマネージャー職を最大で2000万円近い年収で募集しているほか、ニトリホールディングスは22年4月から専門子会社を設置し、入社1年目から年収1300万円を支払うことができる体制を整えた。さらに最近では大手生命保険会社の日本生命がITやM&Aなどの高度専門人材に最大で5000万円を提示することを明らかにしている。

ところが日本企業の中には採用の仕方にも問題がある企業が少なくないという。

「IT人材というと、なんとなくコンピュータのことが詳しい人、という印象を受けますが、きちんとデザインしてあげることが大切です。うちの会社のDX戦略はこういう方向性でこういうチームが必要だから、こうした人を外から取り、こういう人材を育てていこうというデザインをしていかなければなりません」（河原氏）

「大手のIT企業に在籍していたからこの人材は大丈夫」という判断は危うい。その人物がどんなスキルをもっていてどのような仕事をしていたのかということがより大切だという。

社内人材を活用するインハウスの流れはどんどん強くなっている。ところがこれまでシステム開発は外注で管理することが主流だったため、プロジェクトマネージメントさえもきちんとやってこなかったところが少なくない。

「契約の管理、進捗の管理ぐらいなら自分たちでもできるとは思いますが、外部委託先まで含めた全体へのリーダーシップ/オーナーシップを持ったプロジェクトマネージメントがきちんとできていないと、プロジェクトの方向性が出せずに結局ビジネスの重要な部分でもすり合わせができず、システムができない、あるいは違うものが出来上がってしまうということが往々にしてあるわけです」（河原氏）
　
外から優秀なIT社員を獲得したとしても、社内で新しい改革について理解がなければ対立が生まれる。結局、どんなに優秀な人材を獲得しても社内調整ができてなければ宝の持ち腐れとなってしまうわけだ。

実態に合った給与制度が導入できない人事制度

日本の賃金体系もまたIT人材を採用するには大きな障害となっているという。

IT人材の場合はデータサイエンティストやソフトウエアエンジニアなどHot Skills（労働市場で需要のあるスキル）、Hot Jobs（労働市場で需要のある仕事）の人材に需要が殺到する。

「需要過多の中で、ほかの人と同じ給与水準でいいのか、という話はあります」（河原氏）

ところが日本企業の人事制度には、厳格に区分された等級とそれに応じた報酬レンジがある。そのため職種に関係なく等級で一律に対応される。なぜそんな制度になったのか。これまでは終身雇用制度の中で労働市場のことを考えることなく、社内の基準で給与水準を決めることができたからだ。

「社員は年間3～5％程度しか辞めず定着度合いが高かったため、外部労働市場のことを気にせずに自社の中で完結しているのです。だから社内の相対的な給与差は気にするものの社外の水準を参照する必要性が薄く、IT人材の給与だけ特別にするわけにはいかないということになってしまっていた」（河原氏）

そのような中で日本企業はどうしているのか。

「外から優秀なIT人材を獲得するためには自社の報酬レンジに合わないわけですから、苦肉の策として年俸制契約のような形をとるわけです。例えば既存の社員が年収900万円で働いているところに、外部から採用したIT人材には2000万円、3000万円の年俸制契約で支払うような形にする。しかし特別な人をつくると、馴染みが悪い。特別な人をつくると特別な扱いになり、社内からのやっかみなどの対象になってしまう」（河原氏）

こうしたやり方は採用されたIT人材にとっても決して望ましい方法ではない。「この会社に入ったつもりが、自分だけ特別になっていて、退職金がない」、「評価制度が自分だけ違う」といった不平を生み、Assimilation（同化）がなかなかできなくなってしまう。

「本来ならHot Skills、Hot Jobsだけを特別扱いするのではなく、もっと大きなフレームワークでとらえていく必要があるのだと思います。逆にいうと粒度を細かくして例えばジョブごとの報酬水準のようなものを設定していくことが重要だと思います」（河原氏）

欧米の企業は日本の人事制度とはかなり異なる。IT人材を採用するためには、ジョブごとに報酬を評価するjob market pricing(業界水準に基づく給与決定)というやり方を活用している。「だからあなたはいくらです」という具合にジョブごとに見ている。日本でもこうした評価方法が今後求められてくるのではないだろうか。

IT人材の流出を防ぐためには

優秀なIT人材を採用することも重要だが、IT人材は転職しやすい職種。優秀な人材の流出をどう防ぐかということも重要な課題だ。

例えば大型のシステム開発。大きなプロジェクトは3年あるいは5年とかかるといわれ、そこから簡単には抜けられない。結局同じようなシステムをやり続けることになってしまって、成長のためのスキルを伸ばすチャンスが与えられないといった問題が起こることもある。こんな状況に不満を持ち辞めるIT人材も少なくない。

システム開発を進める企業にとっては頭の痛い問題だ。コアのポストが抜ければチームがガタガタになるからだ。こうしたIT人材をつなぎとめるにはどうすればいいのか。

「日本企業ではあまりやられていないのですが、外資系企業ではリテンションボーナスといった制度があります。開発しているシステムのカットオフ（締切日）が2年後にあるとすると、例えば『1年後には年収の15％、2年後にも15％、新たにボーナスが加算される』という条件を提示し、システム完成まで優秀な技術者を引き留めるための条件交渉なども行われています」（河原氏）

IT人材は自分の市場価値に敏感で、IT人材の報酬はメディアなどで頻繁に取り上げられているから他の職種と違い相場がわかりやすい。そのためマーケットに即した報酬を提供することが求められる。

「IT人材の高騰は世界中共通の問題です。そのような中で米国では新しい動きが始まっています」（河原氏）

米国では2、3年ほど前から“Skills is the new currency.(技術は新しい通貨) ”という言葉が流行っているという。この言葉には「スキルがあなたの価値を決めます」という意味合いが込められている。

「日本ではまだ少ないのですが、ITにおいては“Skill based compensation(スキルの市場性に基づく報酬水準)”が流行ってきている。日本は職能給から職務給（成果主義の賃金制度）への変化が起きていますが、米国のハイテク産業などではジョブだけではなく、それぞれのスキルに対しても手当てを出すスキル給という報酬体系ができつつあります。日本企業でもいくつかの会社でできつつありますが、まだまだです。優秀なIT人材が辞めないようにそのような人材にはプレミアムをきちんと払っていくことがこれから重要になってくるのだと思います」（河原氏）

問われるビジネスアジリティの問題

DXを成功させるためにはIT人材だけではうまくいかない。『Business Agility―これからの企業に求められる「変化に適応する力』」の著者でビジネス・プロセス・マネジメント(BPM)のアドバイザーとして活躍しているエル・ティー・エスの山本政樹執行役員は次のように語る。

「デジタル基盤のありようが事業の影響を強く受けるのであれば、エンジニアだけではデジタル活用はできない。結局のところデジタル活用の鍵はビジネスそのものへの理解にあり、IT部門だけが頑張ったところで限界があるからです。ところがほとんどの企業でいまだに『デジタル活用はIT部門の仕事』という認識から抜け出せないでいるのです」

それはいったいなぜなのか。デジタル技術の導入でビジネス部門の役割が重要な鍵となっていることを認識している企業があまりにも少ないからだ。一般社員に対する意識付けや教育訓練の場がない。知る機会がないから結局、デジタルのことはIT部門に丸投げするという発想になってしまう。

「企業はビジネス部門のデジタルリテラシーの向上を図らなければならないと思います。ある自動車会社のCIOは『これからのIT部門は（ネットワークや情報セキュリティーなどの）デジタルインフラや基幹系などの大規模な取り組みの主管を担うが、各事業の中小規模のデジタル化についてはむしろビジネス部門が主体的に推進できるよう全社員のデジタルリテラシーの底上げをしたり、活動がとん挫しないように支援したりする役割にシフトしていくべきだ』とおっしゃっていましたが、非常に説得力があるご意見だと思いました。その上で、IT部門・ビジネス部門・経営者の3者による密なコミュニケーションのもとでデジタル基盤を構築すべきなのではないでしょうか」（山本氏）

果たして日本のDXは今後、成功事例を多数出していけるのか。課題は山積している。

著者： Takashi Matsuzaki
寄稿者

中央大学法学部を卒業後、経済専門出版社、パブリックリレーションのコンサルティング会社を経て2000年に経済ジャーナリストとして独立。「エコノミスト」「プレジデント」「サンケイビジネスアイ」などに寄稿。日本ペンクラブ会員。主な著書に「経営者交代　ロッテはなぜ失敗したのか」（ダイヤモンド社）「ロッテをつくった男　重光武雄論」（同）「東芝崩壊」（宝島社）「堤清二と昭和の大物」（光文社）「会社破綻の現場」（講談社）など多数。

