日本企業のDXが成功しない納得の理由とは？

\u65e5\u672c\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u9593\u3067\u306fDX\uff08\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\uff09\u304c\u4e00\u5927\u30d6\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u7d4c\u6e08\u7523\u696d\u7701\u304c2018\u5e74\u306b\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305fDX\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u3001\u65e2\u5b58\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u8907\u96d1\u5316\u30fb\u30d6\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u5316\u3068\u3044\u3046\u554f\u984c\u3092\u514b\u670d\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u30012025\u5e74\u4ee5\u964d\u306f\u6700\u5927\u306712\u5146\u5186\uff08\u73fe\u5728\u306e3\u500d\uff09\u306e\u7d4c\u6e08\u7684\u640d\u5931\u304c\u751f\u3058\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\uff082025\u5e74\u306e\u58c1\uff09\u3068\u8b66\u9418\u3092\u9cf4\u3089\u3057\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u65e5\u672c\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u5371\u6a5f\u611f\u3092\u3082\u3063\u3066DX\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3082\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5916\u90e8\u306eSIer\u3084\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u306a\u3069\u306b\u983c\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u793e\u5185\u3067\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u4f1a\u793e\u304c\u5897\u3048\u3066\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057DX\u3092\u6210\u529f\u3055\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u610f\u5916\u306b\u5c11\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3044\u3063\u305f\u3044\u306a\u305c\u65e5\u672c\u4f01\u696d\u306eDX\u306f\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u304b\u306a\u3044\u306e\u304b\u3002\n\n\u793e\u5185\u3067IT\u4eba\u6750\u80b2\u6210\u304c\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u7406\u7531\n\n\u300c\u6628\u4eca\u306fDX\u304c\u4e00\u5927\u30d6\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u81ea\u793e\u5185\u3067\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u5909\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306aDX\u3092\u3084\u308d\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3084\u308a\u304d\u308c\u306a\u3044\u4f1a\u793e\u304c\u591a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u304cIT\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u983c\u3089\u3056\u308b\u3092\u5f97\u306a\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\n\u3053\u3046\u8a9e\u308b\u306e\u306f\u7d44\u7e54\u30fb\u4eba\u4e8b\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u30e0\u3001WHW\uff08\u30a6\u30a4\u30ea\u30b9\u30fb\u30bf\u30ef\u30fc\u30ba\u30ef\u30c8\u30bd\u30f3\uff09\u306e\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3001\u6cb3\u539f\u7d22\u6c0f\u3060\u3002\n\n\u3067\u306f\u3001\u306a\u305cDX\u3092\u6210\u529f\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u591a\u3044\u306e\u304b\u3002\n\n\u300cDX\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u305f\u793e\u5185\u306e\u52b9\u7387\u5316\u7a0b\u5ea6\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306a\u3089\u81ea\u793e\u3060\u3051\u3067\u3082\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u3092\u524d\u63d0\u306b\u3057\u3066\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u518d\u30c7\u30b6\u30a4\u30f3\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u307e\u3060\u307e\u3060\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u3002\u793e\u5185\u3067\u306eIT\u4eba\u6750\u306e\u80b2\u6210\u304c\u5168\u7136\u8ffd\u3044\u4ed8\u3044\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3082\u305d\u3082\u793e\u5185\u3067\u80b2\u6210\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u3053\u306e\u8ef8\u304b\u3089\u8003\u3048\u306a\u304f\u3066\u306f\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u7aef\u7684\u306b\u8a00\u3048\u3070\u793e\u5185\u3067\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u3092\u80b2\u3066\u308b\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u6027\u304c\u793e\u5185\u306b\u4e0d\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\uff08\u6cb3\u539f\u6c0f\uff09\n\n\u6b27\u7c73\u3067\u306f\u65b0\u5352\u4e00\u62ec\u63a1\u7528\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5c02\u9580\u7684\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u6301\u3064\u793e\u54e1\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3066\u5c02\u9580\u7684\u306a\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3055\u305b\u308b\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u578b\u63a1\u7528\u3002\u4e00\u65b9\u3067\u65e5\u672c\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306b\u9ad8\u6821\u3084\u5927\u5b66\u306e\u65b0\u5352\u793e\u54e1\u3092\u5927\u91cf\u306b\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u90e8\u7f72\u3092\u7d4c\u9a13\u3055\u305b\u3066OJT\uff08\u30aa\u30f3\u30b6\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\uff09\u3067\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u8eab\u306b\u7740\u3051\u3055\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u578b\uff08\u73fe\u5728\u3084\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u6226\u7565\u3084\u7d44\u7e54\u6a5f\u80fd\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3066\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u30fb\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u30c7\u30de\u30f3\u30c9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u5bfe\u7acb\u6982\u5ff5\u3067\u3001\u3068\u306b\u304b\u304f\u4eba\u3092\u80b2\u3066\u3066\u3001\u80b2\u3063\u305f\u4eba\u3092\u3069\u3046\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3088\u3046\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u4eba\u3042\u308a\u304d\u306e\u8003\u3048\u65b9\uff09\u306e\u4eba\u6750\u80b2\u6210\u3092\u53d6\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3053\u308d\u304c\u591a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u5c02\u9580\u7684\u793e\u54e1\u304c\u793e\u5185\u3067\u306a\u304b\u306a\u304b\u80b2\u3061\u306b\u304f\u3044\u3002\n\n\u300c\u65e5\u672c\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u3067\u3082\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u578b\u306b\u30b7\u30d5\u30c8\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3053\u308d\u304c\u5897\u3048\u3066\u304d\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4eba\u4ef6\u8cbb\u306e\u6295\u8cc7\u5bfe\u52b9\u679c\u3084\u5c02\u9580\u6027\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u306a\u3069\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u7406\u7531\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u4eba\u6750\u80b2\u6210\u306e\u9762\u3067\u306f\u307e\u3060\u307e\u3060\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u578b\u304b\u3089\u629c\u3051\u51fa\u305b\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u672c\u5f53\u306e\u610f\u5473\u3067\u5c02\u9580\u6027\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u3066\u3044\u3053\u3046\u3068\u8003\u3048\u308b\u306a\u3089\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u3068\u306f\u4f55\u306a\u306e\u304b\u3001\u3068\u3044\u3046\u89b3\u70b9\u304b\u3089\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u30c7\u30b6\u30a4\u30f3\u3057\u3066\u3042\u3052\u3066\u3001\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u914d\u7f6e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304b\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u300d\uff08\u6cb3\u539f\u6c0f\uff09\n\n\u7d4c\u6e08\u7523\u696d\u7701\u306f2030\u5e74\u306b\u65e5\u672c\u56fd\u5185\u3067\u7d0445\u4e07\u4eba\u306eIT\u4eba\u6750\u304c\u4e0d\u8db3\u3059\u308b\u3068\u8a66\u7b97\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u5916\u304b\u3089IT\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u8e8d\u8d77\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304c\u73fe\u72b6\u3060\u3002\n\n\u3042\u3044\u304a\u3044\u30cb\u30c3\u30bb\u30a4\u540c\u548c\u640d\u5bb3\u4fdd\u967a\u306f10\u6708\u304b\u3089\u5c02\u9580\u793e\u54e1\u8077\u3092\u65b0\u8a2d\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5206\u91ce\u3067\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306a\u5c02\u9580\u77e5\u8b58\u3092\u6301\u3064\u4eba\u6750\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u5e74\u53ce2000\u4e07\u5186\u4ee5\u4e0a\u3092\u63d0\u793a\u3059\u308b\u307b\u304b\u3001\u7b2c\u4e00\u751f\u547dHD\u306f23\u5e74\u6625\u304b\u3089\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u90e8\u9580\u3068\u30b3\u30f3\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30b9\u90e8\u9580\u3067\u5916\u56fd\u51fa\u8eab\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u767b\u7528\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30a4\u30aa\u30f3\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306f\u5b50\u4f1a\u793e\u3067\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u958b\u767a\u3084\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u65bd\u7b56\u306e\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u8077\u3092\u6700\u5927\u30672000\u4e07\u5186\u8fd1\u3044\u5e74\u53ce\u3067\u52df\u96c6\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u307b\u304b\u3001\u30cb\u30c8\u30ea\u30db\u30fc\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u306f22\u5e744\u6708\u304b\u3089\u5c02\u9580\u5b50\u4f1a\u793e\u3092\u8a2d\u7f6e\u3057\u3001\u5165\u793e1\u5e74\u76ee\u304b\u3089\u5e74\u53ce1300\u4e07\u5186\u3092\u652f\u6255\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u4f53\u5236\u3092\u6574\u3048\u305f\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u6700\u8fd1\u3067\u306f\u5927\u624b\u751f\u547d\u4fdd\u967a\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u65e5\u672c\u751f\u547d\u304cIT\u3084M&A\u306a\u3069\u306e\u9ad8\u5ea6\u5c02\u9580\u4eba\u6750\u306b\u6700\u5927\u30675000\u4e07\u5186\u3092\u63d0\u793a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3068\u3053\u308d\u304c\u65e5\u672c\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u4e2d\u306b\u306f\u63a1\u7528\u306e\u4ed5\u65b9\u306b\u3082\u554f\u984c\u304c\u3042\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300cIT\u4eba\u6750\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3068\u3001\u306a\u3093\u3068\u306a\u304f\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8a73\u3057\u3044\u4eba\u3001\u3068\u3044\u3046\u5370\u8c61\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u304d\u3061\u3093\u3068\u30c7\u30b6\u30a4\u30f3\u3057\u3066\u3042\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5927\u5207\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3046\u3061\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u306eDX\u6226\u7565\u306f\u3053\u3046\u3044\u3046\u65b9\u5411\u6027\u3067\u3053\u3046\u3044\u3046\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u4eba\u3092\u5916\u304b\u3089\u53d6\u308a\u3001\u3053\u3046\u3044\u3046\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u80b2\u3066\u3066\u3044\u3053\u3046\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30c7\u30b6\u30a4\u30f3\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304b\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\uff08\u6cb3\u539f\u6c0f\uff09\n\n\u300c\u5927\u624b\u306eIT\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u5728\u7c4d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3053\u306e\u4eba\u6750\u306f\u5927\u4e08\u592b\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u5224\u65ad\u306f\u5371\u3046\u3044\u3002\u305d\u306e\u4eba\u7269\u304c\u3069\u3093\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u3082\u3063\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3088\u308a\u5927\u5207\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u793e\u5185\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u30a4\u30f3\u30cf\u30a6\u30b9\u306e\u6d41\u308c\u306f\u3069\u3093\u3069\u3093\u5f37\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3068\u3053\u308d\u304c\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u958b\u767a\u306f\u5916\u6ce8\u3067\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u4e3b\u6d41\u3060\u3063\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3055\u3048\u3082\u304d\u3061\u3093\u3068\u3084\u3063\u3066\u3053\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3053\u308d\u304c\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5951\u7d04\u306e\u7ba1\u7406\u3001\u9032\u6357\u306e\u7ba1\u7406\u3050\u3089\u3044\u306a\u3089\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u3067\u3082\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u306f\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u5916\u90e8\u59d4\u8a17\u5148\u307e\u3067\u542b\u3081\u305f\u5168\u4f53\u3078\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\/\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u6301\u3063\u305f\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u304c\u304d\u3061\u3093\u3068\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u65b9\u5411\u6027\u304c\u51fa\u305b\u305a\u306b\u7d50\u5c40\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u90e8\u5206\u3067\u3082\u3059\u308a\u5408\u308f\u305b\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305a\u3001\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u304c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u9055\u3046\u3082\u306e\u304c\u51fa\u6765\u4e0a\u304c\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5f80\u3005\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3042\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u3059\u300d\uff08\u6cb3\u539f\u6c0f\uff09\u3000\u5916\u304b\u3089\u512a\u79c0\u306aIT\u793e\u54e1\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3001\u793e\u5185\u3067\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u6539\u9769\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u7406\u89e3\u304c\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u5bfe\u7acb\u304c\u751f\u307e\u308c\u308b\u3002\u7d50\u5c40\u3001\u3069\u3093\u306a\u306b\u512a\u79c0\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u3066\u3082\u793e\u5185\u8abf\u6574\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u5b9d\u306e\u6301\u3061\u8150\u308c\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u308f\u3051\u3060\u3002\n\n\u5b9f\u614b\u306b\u5408\u3063\u305f\u7d66\u4e0e\u5236\u5ea6\u304c\u5c0e\u5165\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u4eba\u4e8b\u5236\u5ea6\n\n\u65e5\u672c\u306e\u8cc3\u91d1\u4f53\u7cfb\u3082\u307e\u305fIT\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u969c\u5bb3\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\nIT\u4eba\u6750\u306e\u5834\u5408\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u3084\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a8\u30a2\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306a\u3069Hot Skills\uff08\u52b4\u50cd\u5e02\u5834\u3067\u9700\u8981\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\uff09\u3001Hot Jobs\uff08\u52b4\u50cd\u5e02\u5834\u3067\u9700\u8981\u306e\u3042\u308b\u4ed5\u4e8b\uff09\u306e\u4eba\u6750\u306b\u9700\u8981\u304c\u6bba\u5230\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u9700\u8981\u904e\u591a\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u307b\u304b\u306e\u4eba\u3068\u540c\u3058\u7d66\u4e0e\u6c34\u6e96\u3067\u3044\u3044\u306e\u304b\u3001\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8a71\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\uff08\u6cb3\u539f\u6c0f\uff09\n\n\u3068\u3053\u308d\u304c\u65e5\u672c\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u4eba\u4e8b\u5236\u5ea6\u306b\u306f\u3001\u53b3\u683c\u306b\u533a\u5206\u3055\u308c\u305f\u7b49\u7d1a\u3068\u305d\u308c\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u305f\u5831\u916c\u30ec\u30f3\u30b8\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u8077\u7a2e\u306b\u95a2\u4fc2\u306a\u304f\u7b49\u7d1a\u3067\u4e00\u5f8b\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3002\u306a\u305c\u305d\u3093\u306a\u5236\u5ea6\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306f\u7d42\u8eab\u96c7\u7528\u5236\u5ea6\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u52b4\u50cd\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306a\u304f\u3001\u793e\u5185\u306e\u57fa\u6e96\u3067\u7d66\u4e0e\u6c34\u6e96\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\n\n\u300c\u793e\u54e1\u306f\u5e74\u95933\uff5e5\uff05\u7a0b\u5ea6\u3057\u304b\u8f9e\u3081\u305a\u5b9a\u7740\u5ea6\u5408\u3044\u304c\u9ad8\u304b\u3063\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u5916\u90e8\u52b4\u50cd\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u6c17\u306b\u305b\u305a\u306b\u81ea\u793e\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u5b8c\u7d50\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u793e\u5185\u306e\u76f8\u5bfe\u7684\u306a\u7d66\u4e0e\u5dee\u306f\u6c17\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u306e\u793e\u5916\u306e\u6c34\u6e96\u3092\u53c2\u7167\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u6027\u304c\u8584\u304f\u3001IT\u4eba\u6750\u306e\u7d66\u4e0e\u3060\u3051\u7279\u5225\u306b\u3059\u308b\u308f\u3051\u306b\u306f\u3044\u304b\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u300d\uff08\u6cb3\u539f\u6c0f\uff09\n\n\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4e2d\u3067\u65e5\u672c\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u3069\u3046\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5916\u304b\u3089\u512a\u79c0\u306aIT\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u81ea\u793e\u306e\u5831\u916c\u30ec\u30f3\u30b8\u306b\u5408\u308f\u306a\u3044\u308f\u3051\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089\u3001\u82e6\u8089\u306e\u7b56\u3068\u3057\u3066\u5e74\u4ff8\u5236\u5951\u7d04\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f62\u3092\u3068\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u3059\u3002\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u65e2\u5b58\u306e\u793e\u54e1\u304c\u5e74\u53ce900\u4e07\u5186\u3067\u50cd\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3053\u308d\u306b\u3001\u5916\u90e8\u304b\u3089\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u305fIT\u4eba\u6750\u306b\u306f2000\u4e07\u5186\u30013000\u4e07\u5186\u306e\u5e74\u4ff8\u5236\u5951\u7d04\u3067\u652f\u6255\u3046\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f62\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u7279\u5225\u306a\u4eba\u3092\u3064\u304f\u308b\u3068\u3001\u99b4\u67d3\u307f\u304c\u60aa\u3044\u3002\u7279\u5225\u306a\u4eba\u3092\u3064\u304f\u308b\u3068\u7279\u5225\u306a\u6271\u3044\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u793e\u5185\u304b\u3089\u306e\u3084\u3063\u304b\u307f\u306a\u3069\u306e\u5bfe\u8c61\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u300d\uff08\u6cb3\u539f\u6c0f\uff09\n\n\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u3084\u308a\u65b9\u306f\u63a1\u7528\u3055\u308c\u305fIT\u4eba\u6750\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u6c7a\u3057\u3066\u671b\u307e\u3057\u3044\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300c\u3053\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\u5165\u3063\u305f\u3064\u3082\u308a\u304c\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u3060\u3051\u7279\u5225\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u9000\u8077\u91d1\u304c\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3001\u300c\u8a55\u4fa1\u5236\u5ea6\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u3060\u3051\u9055\u3046\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u4e0d\u5e73\u3092\u751f\u307f\u3001Assimilation\uff08\u540c\u5316\uff09\u304c\u306a\u304b\u306a\u304b\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u672c\u6765\u306a\u3089Hot Skills\u3001Hot Jobs\u3060\u3051\u3092\u7279\u5225\u6271\u3044\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u3082\u3063\u3068\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30d5\u30ec\u30fc\u30e0\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3067\u3068\u3089\u3048\u3066\u3044\u304f\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u9006\u306b\u3044\u3046\u3068\u7c92\u5ea6\u3092\u7d30\u304b\u304f\u3057\u3066\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u3054\u3068\u306e\u5831\u916c\u6c34\u6e96\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3092\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\uff08\u6cb3\u539f\u6c0f\uff09\n\n\u6b27\u7c73\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u65e5\u672c\u306e\u4eba\u4e8b\u5236\u5ea6\u3068\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u7570\u306a\u308b\u3002IT\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u3054\u3068\u306b\u5831\u916c\u3092\u8a55\u4fa1\u3059\u308bjob market pricing(\u696d\u754c\u6c34\u6e96\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u304f\u7d66\u4e0e\u6c7a\u5b9a)\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3084\u308a\u65b9\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u300c\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306f\u3044\u304f\u3089\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u5177\u5408\u306b\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u3054\u3068\u306b\u898b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u65e5\u672c\u3067\u3082\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u8a55\u4fa1\u65b9\u6cd5\u304c\u4eca\u5f8c\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u3066\u304f\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\u3002\n\nIT\u4eba\u6750\u306e\u6d41\u51fa\u3092\u9632\u3050\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\n\n\u512a\u79c0\u306aIT\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u304c\u3001IT\u4eba\u6750\u306f\u8ee2\u8077\u3057\u3084\u3059\u3044\u8077\u7a2e\u3002\u512a\u79c0\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u306e\u6d41\u51fa\u3092\u3069\u3046\u9632\u3050\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u8ab2\u984c\u3060\u3002\n\n\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u5927\u578b\u306e\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u958b\u767a\u3002\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306f3\u5e74\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f5\u5e74\u3068\u304b\u304b\u308b\u3068\u3044\u308f\u308c\u3001\u305d\u3053\u304b\u3089\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u306f\u629c\u3051\u3089\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\u7d50\u5c40\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3092\u3084\u308a\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3001\u6210\u9577\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u4f38\u3070\u3059\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u4e0e\u3048\u3089\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u554f\u984c\u304c\u8d77\u3053\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3053\u3093\u306a\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u4e0d\u6e80\u3092\u6301\u3061\u8f9e\u3081\u308bIT\u4eba\u6750\u3082\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u958b\u767a\u3092\u9032\u3081\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u982d\u306e\u75db\u3044\u554f\u984c\u3060\u3002\u30b3\u30a2\u306e\u30dd\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u629c\u3051\u308c\u3070\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u30ac\u30bf\u30ac\u30bf\u306b\u306a\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305fIT\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u3064\u306a\u304e\u3068\u3081\u308b\u306b\u306f\u3069\u3046\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3044\u3044\u306e\u304b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u65e5\u672c\u4f01\u696d\u3067\u306f\u3042\u307e\u308a\u3084\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u5916\u8cc7\u7cfb\u4f01\u696d\u3067\u306f\u30ea\u30c6\u30f3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30dc\u30fc\u30ca\u30b9\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u5236\u5ea6\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u958b\u767a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u30ab\u30c3\u30c8\u30aa\u30d5\uff08\u7de0\u5207\u65e5\uff09\u304c2\u5e74\u5f8c\u306b\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3001\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u300e1\u5e74\u5f8c\u306b\u306f\u5e74\u53ce\u306e15\uff05\u30012\u5e74\u5f8c\u306b\u308215\uff05\u3001\u65b0\u305f\u306b\u30dc\u30fc\u30ca\u30b9\u304c\u52a0\u7b97\u3055\u308c\u308b\u300f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u6761\u4ef6\u3092\u63d0\u793a\u3057\u3001\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u5b8c\u6210\u307e\u3067\u512a\u79c0\u306a\u6280\u8853\u8005\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u7559\u3081\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6761\u4ef6\u4ea4\u6e09\u306a\u3069\u3082\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\uff08\u6cb3\u539f\u6c0f\uff09\n\nIT\u4eba\u6750\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u5e02\u5834\u4fa1\u5024\u306b\u654f\u611f\u3067\u3001IT\u4eba\u6750\u306e\u5831\u916c\u306f\u30e1\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u306a\u3069\u3067\u983b\u7e41\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u4e0a\u3052\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u4ed6\u306e\u8077\u7a2e\u3068\u9055\u3044\u76f8\u5834\u304c\u308f\u304b\u308a\u3084\u3059\u3044\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u306b\u5373\u3057\u305f\u5831\u916c\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300cIT\u4eba\u6750\u306e\u9ad8\u9a30\u306f\u4e16\u754c\u4e2d\u5171\u901a\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4e2d\u3067\u7c73\u56fd\u3067\u306f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u52d5\u304d\u304c\u59cb\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\uff08\u6cb3\u539f\u6c0f\uff09\n\n\u7c73\u56fd\u3067\u306f2\u30013\u5e74\u307b\u3069\u524d\u304b\u3089\u201cSkills is the new currency.(\u6280\u8853\u306f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u901a\u8ca8) \u201d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8a00\u8449\u304c\u6d41\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u3053\u306e\u8a00\u8449\u306b\u306f\u300c\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u304c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u610f\u5473\u5408\u3044\u304c\u8fbc\u3081\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u65e5\u672c\u3067\u306f\u307e\u3060\u5c11\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001IT\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u306f\u201cSkill based compensation(\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306e\u5e02\u5834\u6027\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u304f\u5831\u916c\u6c34\u6e96)\u201d\u304c\u6d41\u884c\u3063\u3066\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u8077\u80fd\u7d66\u304b\u3089\u8077\u52d9\u7d66\uff08\u6210\u679c\u4e3b\u7fa9\u306e\u8cc3\u91d1\u5236\u5ea6\uff09\u3078\u306e\u5909\u5316\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u7c73\u56fd\u306e\u30cf\u30a4\u30c6\u30af\u7523\u696d\u306a\u3069\u3067\u306f\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3082\u624b\u5f53\u3066\u3092\u51fa\u3059\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u7d66\u3068\u3044\u3046\u5831\u916c\u4f53\u7cfb\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3064\u3064\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u65e5\u672c\u4f01\u696d\u3067\u3082\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u3067\u3067\u304d\u3064\u3064\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u307e\u3060\u307e\u3060\u3067\u3059\u3002\u512a\u79c0\u306aIT\u4eba\u6750\u304c\u8f9e\u3081\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u306b\u306f\u30d7\u30ec\u30df\u30a2\u30e0\u3092\u304d\u3061\u3093\u3068\u6255\u3063\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3053\u308c\u304b\u3089\u91cd\u8981\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\uff08\u6cb3\u539f\u6c0f\uff09\n\n\u554f\u308f\u308c\u308b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30a2\u30b8\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u554f\u984c\n\nDX\u3092\u6210\u529f\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306fIT\u4eba\u6750\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u304b\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300eBusiness Agility\u2015\u3053\u308c\u304b\u3089\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u300c\u5909\u5316\u306b\u9069\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u529b\u300f\u300d\u306e\u8457\u8005\u3067\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u30fb\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8(BPM)\u306e\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b6\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6d3b\u8e8d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30a8\u30eb\u30fb\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u30fb\u30a8\u30b9\u306e\u5c71\u672c\u653f\u6a39\u57f7\u884c\u5f79\u54e1\u306f\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u57fa\u76e4\u306e\u3042\u308a\u3088\u3046\u304c\u4e8b\u696d\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u5f37\u304f\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6d3b\u7528\u306f\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3002\u7d50\u5c40\u306e\u3068\u3053\u308d\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6d3b\u7528\u306e\u9375\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u305d\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3078\u306e\u7406\u89e3\u306b\u3042\u308a\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u3060\u3051\u304c\u9811\u5f35\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3067\u9650\u754c\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3068\u3053\u308d\u304c\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3060\u306b\u300e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6d3b\u7528\u306fIT\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u300f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8a8d\u8b58\u304b\u3089\u629c\u3051\u51fa\u305b\u306a\u3044\u3067\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\n\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3044\u3063\u305f\u3044\u306a\u305c\u306a\u306e\u304b\u3002\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6280\u8853\u306e\u5c0e\u5165\u3067\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u9375\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u3042\u307e\u308a\u306b\u3082\u5c11\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\u4e00\u822c\u793e\u54e1\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u610f\u8b58\u4ed8\u3051\u3084\u6559\u80b2\u8a13\u7df4\u306e\u5834\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3002\u77e5\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u304c\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3089\u7d50\u5c40\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306fIT\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u4e38\u6295\u3052\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u767a\u60f3\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30c6\u30e9\u30b7\u30fc\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u3092\u56f3\u3089\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3042\u308b\u81ea\u52d5\u8eca\u4f1a\u793e\u306eCIO\u306f\u300e\u3053\u308c\u304b\u3089\u306eIT\u90e8\u9580\u306f\uff08\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3084\u60c5\u5831\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u306a\u3069\u306e\uff09\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u3084\u57fa\u5e79\u7cfb\u306a\u3069\u306e\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306e\u4e3b\u7ba1\u3092\u62c5\u3046\u304c\u3001\u5404\u4e8b\u696d\u306e\u4e2d\u5c0f\u898f\u6a21\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u3080\u3057\u308d\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u4e3b\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u63a8\u9032\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u5168\u793e\u54e1\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30c6\u30e9\u30b7\u30fc\u306e\u5e95\u4e0a\u3052\u3092\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u6d3b\u52d5\u304c\u3068\u3093\u632b\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u652f\u63f4\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u5f79\u5272\u306b\u30b7\u30d5\u30c8\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3079\u304d\u3060\u300f\u3068\u304a\u3063\u3057\u3083\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u8aac\u5f97\u529b\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3054\u610f\u898b\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u4e0a\u3067\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u30fb\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u90e8\u9580\u30fb\u7d4c\u55b6\u8005\u306e3\u8005\u306b\u3088\u308b\u5bc6\u306a\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u3082\u3068\u3067\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u57fa\u76e4\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u3079\u304d\u306a\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\u300d\uff08\u5c71\u672c\u6c0f\uff09\n\n\u679c\u305f\u3057\u3066\u65e5\u672c\u306eDX\u306f\u4eca\u5f8c\u3001\u6210\u529f\u4e8b\u4f8b\u3092\u591a\u6570\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u3044\u3051\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3002\u8ab2\u984c\u306f\u5c71\u7a4d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002