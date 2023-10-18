Africa

Mary K. Pratt
IT部門が今直面している12の課題

Oct 18, 20232分
経済の不確実性、継続的なビジネス価値向上の必要性、働き方とIT活用の変化など、CIOが取り組まないといけないアジェンダは形を変え続けている。

CIOに期待されることは、新しいテクノロジーを活用し、組織を前進させると同時に、効率性を向上させ、人員配置の問題に対処し、技術スキルのギャップに直面するというプレッシャーに直面することである。

1. サイバーセキュリティの強化

ほとんどのCIOは、サイバーセキュリティを今日の最重要課題の1つと捉えているだけでなく、過半数が第1位の懸念事項として挙げている。

IDC InfoBriefの2023 Insight Intelligent Technology Reportの調査結果を見てみよう。同調査によると、サイバーセキュリティは組織が直面する最重要課題の1つであり、回答者の56％がそう答えている。

一方、レノボが実施したCIOのグローバル調査では、CIOの66％がサイバーセキュリティ／ランサムウェア、66％がデータプライバシー／セキュリティを最重要課題として挙げている。

「テクノロジーの進化に伴い、ハッカーはその手法を新たな規範に合わせるため、セキュリティの脅威はITリーダーとそのチームが24時間体制で警戒しなければならない絶え間ない懸念事項となっている」と、ソフトウェア会社GoToのIT担当副社長兼デジタルワークプレイス責任者のジェレミー・ラフューズ氏は言う。

2. 人工知能の運用

複数の情報筋によると、AI、特に生成AIのパワーを活用することも、CIOのアジェンダを支配している。

Laserfiche社の企業戦略担当バイスプレジデント兼CIOであるトーマス・フェルプス氏は、「最近の1番の疑問は、どのようにジェネレーティブAIを活用するかだ」と語る。「生成AIについてどこを歩いても耳にする」

フェルプスや他の技術幹部は、より効果的で効率的であるだけでなく、より革新的で変革的であるために、組織全体でAIをどのように活用するかに焦点を当てていると言う。しかし、彼らはさらに安全で倫理的な方法でそれを行うことを課せられており、新しい戦略、慣行、ガバナンス・ポリシーの開発が必要となっている。

3. 経済的圧力・不確実性への対応

CIOの大半は、IT予算が増加したとはいえ、その増加分がコスト増をカバーできず、インフレのピンチを感じているという。

例えば、SoftwareOneが実施した調査「CIO Pulse: 2023 Budget and Priorities」によると、調査対象となった600人のITリーダーのうち93％が予算が増えたと回答している。

そのためCIOは、自らのIT部門だけでなく、組織全体でいかに効率化を推進できるかに注目している。

「経済の先行きが不透明な今、われわれができる限り効率的であるかどうか、コストを本当に理解しているかどうかについて、多くの疑問が投げかけられている」と、ブレイクスルー・ビバレッジ・グループのジョセフ・ブルーヒンCIOは言う。

プロフェッショナル・サービス会社KPMGのプリンシパルで、グローバルCIOセンター・オブ・エクセレンスのリーダーを務めるバリー・ブルンスマン氏は、CIOは綱渡りをしていると言う： CIOは綱渡りをしているようなもので、各国経済が不況に傾いた場合（ほとんどの地域ではまだ起こっていないが、現在進行中の憶測の対象である）に備え、効率化に注力している。

「CIOが何をしようとしているのか、一種の麻痺状態にある」と彼は言う。

4. スピード重視の近代化

テクノロジーの変化のペースがますます速くなっていることも、CIOの注目を集めている。

バイオテクノロジー企業Transnetyx社のCIO、ジョエル・シュワルベ氏は、ITチームが環境維持に必要なリソースを最小限に抑え、代わりにビジネス目標のサポートに費やす時間とエネルギーを最大化できるよう、技術的負債を継続的に削減し、自社の技術スタックを近代化することに注力しているという。

シュワルベ氏によれば、これは常に続く課題だという。

「技術が進化し続ける中で、適切な分野に賭けることを確認したいからです」と彼は言い、「技術的負債が問題になるような状況に陥らない」ように、近代化と変革の努力を怠らないことが目標だと付け加えた。

Lenovoが実施したCIOのグローバル調査では、この取り組みについていくつかの洞察が得られている。それによると、回答者の61％がデジタルトランスフォーメーション・イニシアチブへの支出を停止した場合、数週間以内に「ビジネスへの影響を感じる」と考えていることがわかった。

さらに、57％は、ゼロから始めるチャンスがあれば、自社の現在のテクノロジーの半分以上を置き換えると答え、25％は、ほとんど、あるいはすべてを置き換えると答えている。

5. 有意義なイノベーション

もちろん、CIOが知っているように、最新化の取り組みは単に新しいテクノロジーを手に入れるためだけのものであってはならない。ビジネス目標、ひいては変革を推進するものでなければならない。

だからこそ、フェルプス氏や他のCIOは、IT部門や組織全体において「継続的なイノベーションの文化」を構築し続けているのだという。

CIOは、企業のあらゆる機能分野にまたがって仕事をしており、革新的なデジタル・サービスを提案し、提供するための最高の能力を備えているからだ。

「今やあらゆるものがデジタル化され、CIOはその物語を形作る必要がある。そのため、CIOの役割は、革新的なイニシアティブを推進できるデジタル・リーダーへと昇格した」とフェルプス氏は付け加える。

ITがイノベーターとして重視されていることは、調査でも裏付けられている： プロフェッショナル・サービス企業EYの2023年5月テクノロジー・パルス世論調査では、調査対象となった技術系企業の経営幹部の94％が、「全社的なイノベーションは、現在の経済不況から以前より強い企業として脱却するのに役立つ」と答え、94％が今後1年間にITまたは新興技術への投資を増やす予定であると回答し、81％が今後6カ月以内にイノベーション関連の買収を行う予定であると答えている。

6. ITの価値提案を確実にする

イノベーションが企業に具体的なリターンをもたらす必要があるのと同様に、CIOもビジネス部門と協力して技術イニシアチブのバリュー・プロポジションを計算することが求められている。

ブルヒンが説明するように、今日のCIOは、新しいテクノロジーを要求してくるパートナーに対して「ベネフィット実現のメンタリティ」を持ち、それを植え付けなければならない。

「組織にとってどのような価値を生み出すかに焦点を当てるのです」と彼は付け加える。

7. データインサイトの推進

価値といえば、CIOは近年行ってきたデータ関連の投資を最大限に活用する方法にも注目している。

2023年版「CIOの現状」調査によると、ITリーダーの34％がデータの活用を主要な技術的イニシアチブとして挙げており、セキュリティとリスク管理に次いで優先順位の第2位につけている。

また、EYのTechnology Pulse Pollによると、調査対象の技術幹部の62％がビッグデータとアナリティクスへの投資を優先していることがわかった。

しかし、過去数年間は強固なデータ・インフラの構築に重点的に投資してきたが、現在ではCIOは、組織全体の従業員がデータを活用できるようにするためのテクノロジーやトレーニングに投資している。

ブルンスマン氏は「データとアナリティクスの民主化を推進するテクノロジーへの支出にシフトが見られ、その支出は劇的に増加すると予想される」とし、「多くの組織には、蓄積した膨大なデータから洞察を生み出すデータスペシャリストがいるが、今は組織の全員がデータから価値を引き出せるようにしたいと考えている」と述べた。

8. 規制要件を満たすための変革

デジタル・コンサルタント会社Publicis SapientのグローバルCTOであるレイ・ヴェレスは、CIOもまた、経営陣と協力してデータ管理に取り組んでいると言う。

確かに、多くのCIOは、最高データ責任者、最高マーケティング責任者、その他のC-suiteリーダーと何年も前からこのテーマに取り組んできた。しかし、ベレスが指摘するように、データをめぐる規則や規制は進化している。

その結果、「顧客データスタックの近代化に多くの焦点が当てられている」とベレスは言う。また、顧客のオプトアウト機能を提供するなどの規制要件を満たしながら、パーソナライズされた顧客サービスや意思決定者への洞察を提供するために必要なデータへのアクセスと使用を可能にする、新たなテクノロジーの採用も検討されている。

「CIOは、同意管理のようなものを提供し、他者と協力して、顧客データの使用方法、保存方法、価値提案の伝達方法を創造し、変革できるようになる必要がある」とベレスは付け加える。

9. 技術開発の民主化

CIOは、データを組織全体の従業員の手に渡すだけでなく、ソフトウェア開発ツールも従業員の元に置くようになってきている。

調査会社IDCは、ローコード／ノーコード・プラットフォームの売上が、2026年まで年間13.9％という急速な伸びを示すと予想している。

フェニックス大学のCIOであるジェイミー・スミス氏は、IT部門以外の従業員でもある程度の機能を独自に作成できるようにすることは、ビジネスプロセスや顧客に最も近い従業員が、仕事を遂行するために必要なデジタル体験を作成できるようにすることで、組織全体に利益をもたらす「力の乗数」になると考えている。

10. 人材の獲得と維持

グローバル・ビジネス・コンサルティング会社であるプロティビティ社は、1,304人のCレベルの経営幹部と取締役を対象に、彼らが直面するリスクのトップについて調査した。労働市場が逼迫する中、優秀な人材を獲得し維持する能力がなければ経営目標の達成を制限されると彼らは考えている。

多くの部門リーダーが人材の確保と維持に苦労しているが、CIOはこの点で最も大きな負担を強いられている。

「世界的な人材不足は雇用市場に大きな負担を与えており、リサーチャーたちはこの問題がさらに悪化すると予想している。技術の進歩は日に日に加速しており、問題は改善する前に悪化する可能性がある。IT部門は、絶え間ないアップデート、新しいオペレーティング・システム、新たな脅威に対応できなければならない。」とラフューズは言う。

彼は 「優秀な人材や大手ハイテク企業から解雇された従業員を獲得するために多くの競争がある中、企業はどのように差別化を図るかについて創造的である必要がある。CIOやITリーダーは、人材を惹きつけ、維持するために、現スタッフの社内スキルアップに投資する方法も常に模索する必要がある」ともいう。

11. 将来に備えたITチーム

CIOは現在のチームだけでなく、将来のチームについても考えなければならない。

IT担当者は、組織の成功に必要なツールや機能を確実に提供し、サポートできるよう、進化するテクノロジーに対応していかなければならない。さらに、技術者は新しいスキルを身につけたいと考えており、複数の調査によると、現在の職務で停滞していると感じたら転職をするという結果が出ている。(最近のある調査では、回答した技術者の47%が、スキルを伸ばすために現在の仕事を辞めることを考えていると答えている）。

人材派遣会社ロバートハーフのテクノロジー・タレント・ソリューション担当バイスプレジデント、マット・デネロフ氏は「熟練したIT労働者の確保は今後も困難であるため、CIOはこれまで以上にスタッフのスキルアップの機会に目を向ける必要があるだろう。」と言う。

12. 誰もが働きやすいハイブリッドな職場環境を作る

CIOは、世界がシフトする中で、自分自身も新しい働き方を学ばなければならないとしている。特に、組織全体でハイブリッドワークフォースをサポートし、この新しいワークプレイスモデルで自分のチームを率いることに関しては、なおさらである。

「従業員がどこにいようと、仕事をするために必要なツールやサポートを提供することは、ITチームにとって最優先事項でなければならない」とラフューズ氏は言う。

しかし同時にラフューズ氏は、CIOはそれが自分も含めたITスタッフにとって何を意味するかを考えるべきだと言う。

「ITマネージャーは、この柔軟性とライフ・ワーク・バランスのバランスを取る必要がある。ITチームが常に稼働できるからといって、優秀な人材を長期にわたって確保したいのであれば、そうすべきだということにはならない。企業は、使用しているテクノロジーやソフトウェアの数を合理化することによってIT部門の負担を減らし、量より質を追求すべきだ。そうすることで、従業員にとってより前向きで機能的なバーチャル・ワーク環境が実現し、部門間の摩擦やITチームの燃え尽き症候群を減らすことができる」

Mary K. Pratt is a freelance writer based in Massachusetts.

