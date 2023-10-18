IT部門が今直面している12の課題

CIO\u306b\u671f\u5f85\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u524d\u9032\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3068\u540c\u6642\u306b\u3001\u52b9\u7387\u6027\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u3001\u4eba\u54e1\u914d\u7f6e\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3057\u3001\u6280\u8853\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306e\u30ae\u30e3\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u76f4\u9762\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u306b\u76f4\u9762\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n1. \u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u5f37\u5316\n\n\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306eCIO\u306f\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u4eca\u65e5\u306e\u6700\u91cd\u8981\u8ab2\u984c\u306e1\u3064\u3068\u6349\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u904e\u534a\u6570\u304c\u7b2c1\u4f4d\u306e\u61f8\u5ff5\u4e8b\u9805\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6319\u3052\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nIDC InfoBrief\u306e2023 Insight Intelligent Technology Report\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u898b\u3066\u307f\u3088\u3046\u3002\u540c\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u76f4\u9762\u3059\u308b\u6700\u91cd\u8981\u8ab2\u984c\u306e1\u3064\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u56de\u7b54\u8005\u306e56\uff05\u304c\u305d\u3046\u7b54\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u4e00\u65b9\u3001\u30ec\u30ce\u30dc\u304c\u5b9f\u65bd\u3057\u305fCIO\u306e\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u8abf\u67fb\u3067\u306f\u3001CIO\u306e66\uff05\u304c\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\uff0f\u30e9\u30f3\u30b5\u30e0\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u300166\uff05\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30b7\u30fc\uff0f\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u6700\u91cd\u8981\u8ab2\u984c\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6319\u3052\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u9032\u5316\u306b\u4f34\u3044\u3001\u30cf\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u306f\u305d\u306e\u624b\u6cd5\u3092\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u898f\u7bc4\u306b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u8105\u5a01\u306fIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u305d\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c24\u6642\u9593\u4f53\u5236\u3067\u8b66\u6212\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u7d76\u3048\u9593\u306a\u3044\u61f8\u5ff5\u4e8b\u9805\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u4f1a\u793eGoTo\u306eIT\u62c5\u5f53\u526f\u793e\u9577\u517c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u30b9\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306e\u30b8\u30a7\u30ec\u30df\u30fc\u30fb\u30e9\u30d5\u30e5\u30fc\u30ba\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n2. \u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd\u306e\u904b\u7528\n\n\u8907\u6570\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u7b4b\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001AI\u3001\u7279\u306b\u751f\u6210AI\u306e\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3001CIO\u306e\u30a2\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30c0\u3092\u652f\u914d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\nLaserfiche\u793e\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u6226\u7565\u62c5\u5f53\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u517cCIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c8\u30fc\u30de\u30b9\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30d7\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u300c\u6700\u8fd1\u306e1\u756a\u306e\u7591\u554f\u306f\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30b8\u30a7\u30cd\u30ec\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6AI\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3060\u300d\u3068\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\u300c\u751f\u6210AI\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3069\u3053\u3092\u6b69\u3044\u3066\u3082\u8033\u306b\u3059\u308b\u300d\n\n\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30d7\u30b9\u3084\u4ed6\u306e\u6280\u8853\u5e79\u90e8\u306f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u3067\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u9769\u65b0\u7684\u3067\u5909\u9769\u7684\u3067\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u3067AI\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u304b\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u3055\u3089\u306b\u5b89\u5168\u3067\u502b\u7406\u7684\u306a\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u305d\u308c\u3092\u884c\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8ab2\u305b\u3089\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u6226\u7565\u3001\u6163\u884c\u3001\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u30fb\u30dd\u30ea\u30b7\u30fc\u306e\u958b\u767a\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n3. \u7d4c\u6e08\u7684\u5727\u529b\u30fb\u4e0d\u78ba\u5b9f\u6027\u3078\u306e\u5bfe\u5fdc\n\nCIO\u306e\u5927\u534a\u306f\u3001IT\u4e88\u7b97\u304c\u5897\u52a0\u3057\u305f\u3068\u306f\u3044\u3048\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5897\u52a0\u5206\u304c\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u5897\u3092\u30ab\u30d0\u30fc\u3067\u304d\u305a\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30ec\u306e\u30d4\u30f3\u30c1\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u4f8b\u3048\u3070\u3001SoftwareOne\u304c\u5b9f\u65bd\u3057\u305f\u8abf\u67fb\u300cCIO Pulse: 2023 Budget and Priorities\u300d\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u8abf\u67fb\u5bfe\u8c61\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f600\u4eba\u306eIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u3046\u306193\uff05\u304c\u4e88\u7b97\u304c\u5897\u3048\u305f\u3068\u56de\u7b54\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081CIO\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u3089\u306eIT\u90e8\u9580\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u3067\u3044\u304b\u306b\u52b9\u7387\u5316\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u306b\u6ce8\u76ee\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u7d4c\u6e08\u306e\u5148\u884c\u304d\u304c\u4e0d\u900f\u660e\u306a\u4eca\u3001\u308f\u308c\u308f\u308c\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u9650\u308a\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u3067\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3001\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u7591\u554f\u304c\u6295\u3052\u304b\u3051\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30d6\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u30b9\u30eb\u30fc\u30fb\u30d3\u30d0\u30ec\u30c3\u30b8\u30fb\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306e\u30b8\u30e7\u30bb\u30d5\u30fb\u30d6\u30eb\u30fc\u30d2\u30f3CIO\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u4f1a\u793eKPMG\u306e\u30d7\u30ea\u30f3\u30b7\u30d1\u30eb\u3067\u3001\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30ebCIO\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30fb\u30aa\u30d6\u30fb\u30a8\u30af\u30bb\u30ec\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u308b\u30d0\u30ea\u30fc\u30fb\u30d6\u30eb\u30f3\u30b9\u30de\u30f3\u6c0f\u306f\u3001CIO\u306f\u7db1\u6e21\u308a\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3046\uff1a CIO\u306f\u7db1\u6e21\u308a\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3001\u5404\u56fd\u7d4c\u6e08\u304c\u4e0d\u6cc1\u306b\u50be\u3044\u305f\u5834\u5408\uff08\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u5730\u57df\u3067\u306f\u307e\u3060\u8d77\u3053\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u9032\u884c\u4e2d\u306e\u61b6\u6e2c\u306e\u5bfe\u8c61\u3067\u3042\u308b\uff09\u306b\u5099\u3048\u3001\u52b9\u7387\u5316\u306b\u6ce8\u529b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300cCIO\u304c\u4f55\u3092\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u4e00\u7a2e\u306e\u9ebb\u75fa\u72b6\u614b\u306b\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n4. \u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u91cd\u8996\u306e\u8fd1\u4ee3\u5316\n\n\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u5909\u5316\u306e\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u307e\u3059\u307e\u3059\u901f\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3001CIO\u306e\u6ce8\u76ee\u3092\u96c6\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30d0\u30a4\u30aa\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u4f01\u696dTransnetyx\u793e\u306eCIO\u3001\u30b8\u30e7\u30a8\u30eb\u30fb\u30b7\u30e5\u30ef\u30eb\u30d9\u6c0f\u306f\u3001IT\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u74b0\u5883\u7dad\u6301\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u6700\u5c0f\u9650\u306b\u6291\u3048\u3001\u4ee3\u308f\u308a\u306b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u76ee\u6a19\u306e\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u8cbb\u3084\u3059\u6642\u9593\u3068\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u3092\u6700\u5927\u5316\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3001\u6280\u8853\u7684\u8ca0\u50b5\u3092\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306b\u524a\u6e1b\u3057\u3001\u81ea\u793e\u306e\u6280\u8853\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u8fd1\u4ee3\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u6ce8\u529b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30b7\u30e5\u30ef\u30eb\u30d9\u6c0f\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u7d9a\u304f\u8ab2\u984c\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u6280\u8853\u304c\u9032\u5316\u3057\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306a\u5206\u91ce\u306b\u8ced\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3057\u305f\u3044\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u3001\u300c\u6280\u8853\u7684\u8ca0\u50b5\u304c\u554f\u984c\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u9665\u3089\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u8fd1\u4ee3\u5316\u3068\u5909\u9769\u306e\u52aa\u529b\u3092\u6020\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u76ee\u6a19\u3060\u3068\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\n\nLenovo\u304c\u5b9f\u65bd\u3057\u305fCIO\u306e\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u8abf\u67fb\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u6d1e\u5bdf\u304c\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u56de\u7b54\u8005\u306e61\uff05\u304c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3078\u306e\u652f\u51fa\u3092\u505c\u6b62\u3057\u305f\u5834\u5408\u3001\u6570\u9031\u9593\u4ee5\u5185\u306b\u300c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3078\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u611f\u3058\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u308f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\n\u3055\u3089\u306b\u300157\uff05\u306f\u3001\u30bc\u30ed\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u3081\u308b\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u81ea\u793e\u306e\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u534a\u5206\u4ee5\u4e0a\u3092\u7f6e\u304d\u63db\u3048\u308b\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u300125\uff05\u306f\u3001\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u3059\u3079\u3066\u3092\u7f6e\u304d\u63db\u3048\u308b\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n5. \u6709\u610f\u7fa9\u306a\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\n\n\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001CIO\u304c\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u6700\u65b0\u5316\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306f\u5358\u306b\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u624b\u306b\u5165\u308c\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3060\u3051\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u3063\u3066\u306f\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u76ee\u6a19\u3001\u3072\u3044\u3066\u306f\u5909\u9769\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3053\u305d\u3001\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30d7\u30b9\u6c0f\u3084\u4ed6\u306eCIO\u306f\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u3084\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u300c\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306a\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u6587\u5316\u300d\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\nCIO\u306f\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u6a5f\u80fd\u5206\u91ce\u306b\u307e\u305f\u304c\u3063\u3066\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u9769\u65b0\u7684\u306a\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u6848\u3057\u3001\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u5099\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\n\n\u300c\u4eca\u3084\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u3082\u306e\u304c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u3055\u308c\u3001CIO\u306f\u305d\u306e\u7269\u8a9e\u3092\u5f62\u4f5c\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001CIO\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306f\u3001\u9769\u65b0\u7684\u306a\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3078\u3068\u6607\u683c\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30d7\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u3002\n\nIT\u304c\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u91cd\u8996\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u8abf\u67fb\u3067\u3082\u88cf\u4ed8\u3051\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\uff1a \u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u30fb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u4f01\u696dEY\u306e2023\u5e745\u6708\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30fb\u30d1\u30eb\u30b9\u4e16\u8ad6\u8abf\u67fb\u3067\u306f\u3001\u8abf\u67fb\u5bfe\u8c61\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u6280\u8853\u7cfb\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u306e94\uff05\u304c\u3001\u300c\u5168\u793e\u7684\u306a\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u7d4c\u6e08\u4e0d\u6cc1\u304b\u3089\u4ee5\u524d\u3088\u308a\u5f37\u3044\u4f01\u696d\u3068\u3057\u3066\u8131\u5374\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u300d\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u300194\uff05\u304c\u4eca\u5f8c1\u5e74\u9593\u306bIT\u307e\u305f\u306f\u65b0\u8208\u6280\u8853\u3078\u306e\u6295\u8cc7\u3092\u5897\u3084\u3059\u4e88\u5b9a\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u56de\u7b54\u3057\u300181\uff05\u304c\u4eca\u5f8c6\u30ab\u6708\u4ee5\u5185\u306b\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u95a2\u9023\u306e\u8cb7\u53ce\u3092\u884c\u3046\u4e88\u5b9a\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n6. IT\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u63d0\u6848\u3092\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u3059\u308b\n\n\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306a\u30ea\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u3068\u540c\u69d8\u306b\u3001CIO\u3082\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u90e8\u9580\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3066\u6280\u8853\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306e\u30d0\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u8a08\u7b97\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30d6\u30eb\u30d2\u30f3\u304c\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u4eca\u65e5\u306eCIO\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u8981\u6c42\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308b\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u300c\u30d9\u30cd\u30d5\u30a3\u30c3\u30c8\u5b9f\u73fe\u306e\u30e1\u30f3\u30bf\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u300d\u3092\u6301\u3061\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u690d\u3048\u4ed8\u3051\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u300c\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u304b\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u3002\n\n7. \u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a4\u30f3\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u63a8\u9032\n\n\u4fa1\u5024\u3068\u3044\u3048\u3070\u3001CIO\u306f\u8fd1\u5e74\u884c\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u95a2\u9023\u306e\u6295\u8cc7\u3092\u6700\u5927\u9650\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u306b\u3082\u6ce8\u76ee\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n2023\u5e74\u7248\u300cCIO\u306e\u73fe\u72b6\u300d\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e34\uff05\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6d3b\u7528\u3092\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u6280\u8853\u7684\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6319\u3052\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3068\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u7ba1\u7406\u306b\u6b21\u3044\u3067\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u306e\u7b2c2\u4f4d\u306b\u3064\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001EY\u306eTechnology Pulse Poll\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u8abf\u67fb\u5bfe\u8c61\u306e\u6280\u8853\u5e79\u90e8\u306e62\uff05\u304c\u30d3\u30c3\u30b0\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3078\u306e\u6295\u8cc7\u3092\u512a\u5148\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u308f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u904e\u53bb\u6570\u5e74\u9593\u306f\u5f37\u56fa\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u306e\u69cb\u7bc9\u306b\u91cd\u70b9\u7684\u306b\u6295\u8cc7\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u304c\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u3067\u306fCIO\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3084\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u6295\u8cc7\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30d6\u30eb\u30f3\u30b9\u30de\u30f3\u6c0f\u306f\u300c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u6c11\u4e3b\u5316\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3059\u308b\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3078\u306e\u652f\u51fa\u306b\u30b7\u30d5\u30c8\u304c\u898b\u3089\u308c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u652f\u51fa\u306f\u5287\u7684\u306b\u5897\u52a0\u3059\u308b\u3068\u4e88\u60f3\u3055\u308c\u308b\u300d\u3068\u3057\u3001\u300c\u591a\u304f\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u306f\u3001\u84c4\u7a4d\u3057\u305f\u81a8\u5927\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b9\u30da\u30b7\u30e3\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u4eca\u306f\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u5168\u54e1\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u305b\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u305f\u3002\n\n8. \u898f\u5236\u8981\u4ef6\u3092\u6e80\u305f\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306e\u5909\u9769\n\n\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30bf\u30f3\u30c8\u4f1a\u793ePublicis Sapient\u306e\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30ebCTO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30ec\u30a4\u30fb\u30f4\u30a7\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u3001CIO\u3082\u307e\u305f\u3001\u7d4c\u55b6\u9663\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3066\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u7ba1\u7406\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u78ba\u304b\u306b\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306eCIO\u306f\u3001\u6700\u9ad8\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u3001\u6700\u9ad8\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306eC-suite\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u4f55\u5e74\u3082\u524d\u304b\u3089\u3053\u306e\u30c6\u30fc\u30de\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30d9\u30ec\u30b9\u304c\u6307\u6458\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u3081\u3050\u308b\u898f\u5247\u3084\u898f\u5236\u306f\u9032\u5316\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u300c\u9867\u5ba2\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u8fd1\u4ee3\u5316\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u7126\u70b9\u304c\u5f53\u3066\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30d9\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u30aa\u30d7\u30c8\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u306a\u3069\u306e\u898f\u5236\u8981\u4ef6\u3092\u6e80\u305f\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u30d1\u30fc\u30bd\u30ca\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba\u3055\u308c\u305f\u9867\u5ba2\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3084\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u8005\u3078\u306e\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3078\u306e\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3068\u4f7f\u7528\u3092\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3001\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u63a1\u7528\u3082\u691c\u8a0e\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300cCIO\u306f\u3001\u540c\u610f\u7ba1\u7406\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3001\u4ed6\u8005\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3066\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u4f7f\u7528\u65b9\u6cd5\u3001\u4fdd\u5b58\u65b9\u6cd5\u3001\u4fa1\u5024\u63d0\u6848\u306e\u4f1d\u9054\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u5275\u9020\u3057\u3001\u5909\u9769\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u30d9\u30ec\u30b9\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u308b\u3002\n\n9. \u6280\u8853\u958b\u767a\u306e\u6c11\u4e3b\u5316\n\nCIO\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u624b\u306b\u6e21\u3059\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u958b\u767a\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3082\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u5143\u306b\u7f6e\u304f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u8abf\u67fb\u4f1a\u793eIDC\u306f\u3001\u30ed\u30fc\u30b3\u30fc\u30c9\uff0f\u30ce\u30fc\u30b3\u30fc\u30c9\u30fb\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u58f2\u4e0a\u304c\u30012026\u5e74\u307e\u3067\u5e74\u959313.9\uff05\u3068\u3044\u3046\u6025\u901f\u306a\u4f38\u3073\u3092\u793a\u3059\u3068\u4e88\u60f3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30d5\u30a7\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u5927\u5b66\u306eCIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b8\u30a7\u30a4\u30df\u30fc\u30fb\u30b9\u30df\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u4ee5\u5916\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3067\u3082\u3042\u308b\u7a0b\u5ea6\u306e\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u72ec\u81ea\u306b\u4f5c\u6210\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3084\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u6700\u3082\u8fd1\u3044\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u9042\u884c\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u4f53\u9a13\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u306b\u5229\u76ca\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u300c\u529b\u306e\u4e57\u6570\u300d\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n10. \u4eba\u6750\u306e\u7372\u5f97\u3068\u7dad\u6301\n\n\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u30fb\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fb\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u4f1a\u793e\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30d7\u30ed\u30c6\u30a3\u30d3\u30c6\u30a3\u793e\u306f\u30011,304\u4eba\u306eC\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u3068\u53d6\u7de0\u5f79\u3092\u5bfe\u8c61\u306b\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u76f4\u9762\u3059\u308b\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u306e\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8abf\u67fb\u3057\u305f\u3002\u52b4\u50cd\u5e02\u5834\u304c\u903c\u8feb\u3059\u308b\u4e2d\u3001\u512a\u79c0\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3057\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u80fd\u529b\u304c\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u7d4c\u55b6\u76ee\u6a19\u306e\u9054\u6210\u3092\u5236\u9650\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3068\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u591a\u304f\u306e\u90e8\u9580\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u4eba\u6750\u306e\u78ba\u4fdd\u3068\u7dad\u6301\u306b\u82e6\u52b4\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001CIO\u306f\u3053\u306e\u70b9\u3067\u6700\u3082\u5927\u304d\u306a\u8ca0\u62c5\u3092\u5f37\u3044\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u4e16\u754c\u7684\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u4e0d\u8db3\u306f\u96c7\u7528\u5e02\u5834\u306b\u5927\u304d\u306a\u8ca0\u62c5\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30ea\u30b5\u30fc\u30c1\u30e3\u30fc\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3053\u306e\u554f\u984c\u304c\u3055\u3089\u306b\u60aa\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3068\u4e88\u60f3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u6280\u8853\u306e\u9032\u6b69\u306f\u65e5\u306b\u65e5\u306b\u52a0\u901f\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u554f\u984c\u306f\u6539\u5584\u3059\u308b\u524d\u306b\u60aa\u5316\u3059\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002IT\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u3001\u7d76\u3048\u9593\u306a\u3044\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u30c7\u30fc\u30c8\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30fb\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3001\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u8105\u5a01\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u300d\u3068\u30e9\u30d5\u30e5\u30fc\u30ba\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u5f7c\u306f \u300c\u512a\u79c0\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u3084\u5927\u624b\u30cf\u30a4\u30c6\u30af\u4f01\u696d\u304b\u3089\u89e3\u96c7\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u7af6\u4e89\u304c\u3042\u308b\u4e2d\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5dee\u5225\u5316\u3092\u56f3\u308b\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u5275\u9020\u7684\u3067\u3042\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002CIO\u3084IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u60f9\u304d\u3064\u3051\u3001\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u73fe\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u306e\u793e\u5185\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u6295\u8cc7\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3082\u5e38\u306b\u6a21\u7d22\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u3082\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n11. \u5c06\u6765\u306b\u5099\u3048\u305fIT\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\n\nCIO\u306f\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3082\u8003\u3048\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\nIT\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u6210\u529f\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3084\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3001\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3001\u9032\u5316\u3059\u308b\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304b\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001\u6280\u8853\u8005\u306f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u8eab\u306b\u3064\u3051\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u8907\u6570\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u8077\u52d9\u3067\u505c\u6ede\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u305f\u3089\u8ee2\u8077\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u7d50\u679c\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002(\u6700\u8fd1\u306e\u3042\u308b\u8abf\u67fb\u3067\u306f\u3001\u56de\u7b54\u3057\u305f\u6280\u8853\u8005\u306e47%\u304c\u3001\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u4f38\u3070\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u8f9e\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\uff09\u3002\n\n\u4eba\u6750\u6d3e\u9063\u4f1a\u793e\u30ed\u30d0\u30fc\u30c8\u30cf\u30fc\u30d5\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30fb\u30bf\u30ec\u30f3\u30c8\u30fb\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u62c5\u5f53\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u3001\u30de\u30c3\u30c8\u30fb\u30c7\u30cd\u30ed\u30d5\u6c0f\u306f\u300c\u719f\u7df4\u3057\u305fIT\u52b4\u50cd\u8005\u306e\u78ba\u4fdd\u306f\u4eca\u5f8c\u3082\u56f0\u96e3\u3067\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001CIO\u306f\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u306b\u76ee\u3092\u5411\u3051\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u300d\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n12. \u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u50cd\u304d\u3084\u3059\u3044\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u306a\u8077\u5834\u74b0\u5883\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\n\nCIO\u306f\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u304c\u30b7\u30d5\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u3082\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u50cd\u304d\u65b9\u3092\u5b66\u3070\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u7279\u306b\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u3067\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u3001\u3053\u306e\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u30b9\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3067\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u7387\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u306a\u304a\u3055\u3089\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u3069\u3053\u306b\u3044\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3084\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001IT\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u6700\u512a\u5148\u4e8b\u9805\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u30e9\u30d5\u30e5\u30fc\u30ba\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u540c\u6642\u306b\u30e9\u30d5\u30e5\u30fc\u30ba\u6c0f\u306f\u3001CIO\u306f\u305d\u308c\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u3082\u542b\u3081\u305fIT\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u4f55\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3060\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300cIT\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u67d4\u8edf\u6027\u3068\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u30fb\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30fb\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u53d6\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002IT\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u5e38\u306b\u7a3c\u50cd\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3068\u3044\u3063\u3066\u3001\u512a\u79c0\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u9577\u671f\u306b\u308f\u305f\u3063\u3066\u78ba\u4fdd\u3057\u305f\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u305d\u3046\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306f\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u3001\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3084\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306e\u6570\u3092\u5408\u7406\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066IT\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u8ca0\u62c5\u3092\u6e1b\u3089\u3057\u3001\u91cf\u3088\u308a\u8cea\u3092\u8ffd\u6c42\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3060\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3088\u308a\u524d\u5411\u304d\u3067\u6a5f\u80fd\u7684\u306a\u30d0\u30fc\u30c1\u30e3\u30eb\u30fb\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u74b0\u5883\u304c\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u3001\u90e8\u9580\u9593\u306e\u6469\u64e6\u3084IT\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u71c3\u3048\u5c3d\u304d\u75c7\u5019\u7fa4\u3092\u6e1b\u3089\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u300d