Allstate’s cloud-first approach to digital transformation pays off

Most companies’ digital journeys begin by migrating legacy applications to the cloud — the theory being that lifting and shifting workloads can provide a fast onramp to making good on services and capabilities unique to the cloud.

But home and automobile insurance company Allstate is taking a different approach. Zulfi Jeevanjee, EVP and CIO, believes the best way to build and align next-generation business processes and modern IT platforms is to build anew, and so he is taking a cloud-first approach to digital transformation, dumping out all legacy infrastructure along the way.

The result, Jeevanjee says, is a technology-driven business strategy “that’s a very empowering thing.”

To fuel its transformation, the Northbrook, Ill.-based insurer has rebuilt its core application for claims processing, sales, and support, and plans to overhaul its entire portfolio of business processes, all with the aim to enhance and accelerate the customer experience. Nearly 40% of the company’s business processes have now been digitized, and filing claim time — a key measure of customer satisfaction — has been reduced from four minutes to 43 seconds, according to the company.

Aside from digitally rebuilding its processes, Allstate has also methodically adopted a multicloud architecture based primarily on AWS for containers and development, and Google BigQuery and Vertex and Microsoft Azure GenAI for specialized AI workloads.

Many companies are taking this same approach — using BigQuery and Vertex for generative AI pilot applications to gain new insights and produce better business results. At Google’s recent Next conference, for instance, L’Oréal and Shopify announced they are using BigQuery in gen AI pilots to accelerate and optimize business processes.