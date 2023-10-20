Allstate’s cloud-first approach to digital transformation pays off

Most companies\u2019 digital journeys begin by migrating legacy applications to the cloud \u2014 the theory being that lifting and shifting workloads can provide a fast onramp to making good on services and capabilities unique to the cloud.\n\nBut home and automobile insurance company Allstate is taking a different approach. Zulfi Jeevanjee, EVP and CIO, believes the best way to build and align next-generation business processes and modern IT platforms is to build anew, and so he is taking a cloud-first approach to digital transformation, dumping out all legacy infrastructure along the way.\n\nThe result, Jeevanjee says, is a technology-driven business strategy \u201cthat\u2019s a very empowering thing.\u201d\n\nTo fuel its transformation, the Northbrook, Ill.-based insurer has rebuilt its core application for claims processing, sales, and support, and plans to overhaul its entire portfolio of business processes, all with the aim to enhance and accelerate the customer experience. Nearly 40% of the company\u2019s business processes have now been digitized, and filing claim time \u2014 a key measure of customer satisfaction \u2014 has been reduced from four minutes to 43 seconds, according to the company.\n\nAside from digitally rebuilding its processes, Allstate has also methodically adopted a multicloud architecture based primarily on AWS for containers and development, and Google BigQuery and Vertex and Microsoft Azure GenAI for specialized AI workloads.\n\nMany companies are taking this same approach \u2014 using BigQuery and Vertex for generative AI pilot applications to gain new insights and produce better business results. At Google\u2019s recent Next conference, for instance, L\u2019Or\u00e9al and Shopify announced they are using BigQuery in gen AI pilots to accelerate and optimize business processes.\n\nAllstate\u2019s Jeevanjee credits the company\u2019s top brass for grasping the importance of aligning its IT infrastructure with new business processes, which had to be rearchitected to maximize the rewards and minimize the risks of its switch to digital business. And it has all been undertaken with a cloud-first approach.\n\n\u201cIt was built and designed to run on the cloud,\u201d Jeevanjee says. \u201cIt wasn\u2019t built to run on premise.\u201d\n\nRe-engineering how claims processing gets done\n\nIn many ways, Allstate is still at the beginning of its digital journey \u2014 only 3% to 4% of claims \u201con the book\u201d are currently processed on the cloud and much data remains in on-prem XML databases common to the insurance industry \u2014 though the advanced technology and business modernization blueprint is rock-solid, the CIO says. \n\nAllstate\u2019s global IT team, with staff based in Illinois, Northern Ireland, and India, developed the infrastructure and new processes, deploying them first in Allstate\u2019s home state of Illinois for nine months to determine how customers would react to the new digital experience before rolling it out in Tennessee. Allstate expects to be up and running in 10 states this year for automobile policies and 19 states for rental insurance.\n\n\u201cWe learned a ton about how customers react to us, and this is what I mean about changing our organization,\u201d Jeevanjee says. \u201cGetting a fast focus on that experience was extremely helpful in making the experience the best we possibly could.\u201d\n\nAllstate began moving to the cloud in 2019 but paused during the pandemic and began the deployment of its curated multicloud blueprint upon Jeevanjee\u2019s return to the company in 2022.\n\nAs the company re-engineers and tests every aspect of its auto and home insurance applications in each state, it is building it anew on AWS as the core workhorse, while making use of Google and Microsoft cloud services for specialized applications such as AI.\n\nThe methodical approach does not mean Allstate is a technology novice. The company deployed automation in business processes long ago to remove manual steps and speed up the transactions. \n\nIn fact, the company has deployed several machine learning models for key applications, including claims predictions \u2014 such as determining whether an automobile in an accident is a total loss \u2014 and more evolved homegrown-trained machine learning models that make these recommendations independently.\n\nEnhancing customer experience with gen AI\n\nAllstate has also developed a generative AI application based on ChatGPT 3.3 informally dubbed MyStory, which vastly reduces the time for customers to report a claim after an accident or incident. Rather than go over and over an account of an accident to various clerks and adjustors, customers recount the incident once and it is summarized in a document and delivered to all necessary parties.\n\nWhen a human representative calls the customer, they are fully informed and ready to move to next stages. \u201cWe put people in the flow when it matters most,\u201d says Jeevanjee, noting this important change in the process has vastly improved customer satisfaction.\n\nArun Chandrasekaran, distinguished VP and analyst at Gartner, says he is seeing similar generative AI pilots being undertaken at financial services and other insurance companies, as well as technology, media, and entertainment organizations.\n\nAccording to Chandrasekaran, insurance companies have been leading the way to implement technologies such as speech to text and transcription to speed up claims processing and customers satisfaction, and use of generative AI, which, although presently low in the insurance industry, is projected to grow significantly in the next 12 months, is just the latest stab at achieving these outcomes.\n\n\u201cThese use cases have been around in the insurance sector actually for a while now,\u201d he says. \u201cWhere language models can add value essentially is in terms of better cognition, because they\u2019re able to craft responses\u201d and bring in more information to re-create events in an effort to more accurately handle claims. \u201cAs models evolve in the future to become fully multi-modal, they [will be] able to traverse different types of data.\u201d\n\nOne of the four largest automobile and home insurers in the US, Allstate manages roughly 190 million policies protecting cars, homes, motorcycles, health, disability, lives, personal devices, and identities, according to a company spokesperson.\n\nThe organization employs roughly 54,500, and supports 10,100 exclusive Allstate agents and 51,900 independent agents. About 8,000 employees are dedicated to IT throughout the company and roughly 1,000 of these employees report directly to Jeevanjee.\n\nThe CIO\u2019s biggest challenge in its cloud-native approach from the start is \u201cchanging the culture to become a digital company,\u201d Jeevanjee says, noting that getting the commitment from the entire C-suite to embrace the plan has made his job far easier. \u201cWhat we\u2019ve done is look at all of our processes and make them digital ready.\u201d