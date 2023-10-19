Unleashing the power of integration to scale industrial equipment sales, manufacturing, and service global channels

Spoiler alert! Get ready for an exhilarating adventure as we unravel the incredible story of GEA Group, a global leader in industrial engineering systems for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. Prepare to be amazed as we dive into how GEA transformed their sales, manufacturing, and service channels by harnessing the power of integration and innovation!

The challenge at hand

In the vast realm of industrial equipment, GEA faced a daunting task: managing complex product configurations while maintaining stable production foundations. With a worldwide network of partners and dealers, they strived to meet their customers’ unique requirements. However, disconnected dealer systems and lengthy communication cycles threatened their efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The digital revolution unveiled

Recognizing the need for faster processes, reduced errors, and increased customer satisfaction, GEA embarked on a digital revolution. Enter SAP Commerce Cloud and Guided Selling, seamlessly integrated with SAP ERP. These cutting-edge tools became GEA’s secret weapons, enabling them to conquer the challenges of configuration, pricing, quoting, and collaborative design.

Mastering the art of modular configurations

GEA discovered the power of SAP CPQ, a game-changing solution that allowed them to offer a wide range of modular product configurations. From standard to nonstandard bundled offerings, GEA now had the flexibility to define pricing for each feature. With this newfound ability, they set discounts and margins at various levels, empowering their sales force to cater to every customer’s unique needs.

From chaos to efficiency

The results of GEA’s transformation were nothing short of extraordinary. Sales cycles were dramatically shortened, with a remarkable 30% reduction in quote turnaround time. Empowered by accurate and automated channel integration, sales teams, dealers, and OEMs were able to independently manage 85% of quotations. GEA’s commitment to customer satisfaction soared, surpassing a staggering 95% in demand delivery performance. And let’s not forget about GDPR-compliant processes, ensuring data protection for all.

A symphony of integration

GEA’s integrated system landscape became the cornerstone of their success. With the guidance and support of their implementation partner, Babiel, GEA achieved seamless integration of SAP CPQ and SAP Commerce Cloud with SAP ERP and SAP CRM. Together, they orchestrated a symphony of technology, simplifying complexity and driving efficiency across the organization.

A future filled with triumph

GEA’s remarkable achievements did not go unnoticed. Their exceptional transformation earned them a well-deserved place as a finalist in the prestigious 2023 SAP Innovation Awards. With their eyes set on the horizon, GEA continues to lead the way in dealer integration and simplified complexity, creating a future filled with triumph, loyalty, and success.

GEA’s odyssey is a testament to the power of integration and innovation in conquering the challenges of industrial equipment sales. Their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, streamlined processes, and data protection has set a new standard for the industry. May their remarkable journey inspire others to embark on their own quests for transformation, unlocking new heights of efficiency, customer loyalty, and market differentiation. Together, we can rewrite the rules of success in the industrial engineering world! Learn more from the GEA Innovation Awards Pitch Deck.