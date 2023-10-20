Three burning questions before FutureIT New York

When IT leaders gather next month at FutureIT New York, the conversation will center around AI and other emerging technologies, data strategies, and practical use cases – all with an eye toward using IT to create business value.

Here are three questions we’re excited to explore at FutureIT New York:

1. How will the CIO role evolve in the coming years?

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER From our editors straight to your inbox Get started by entering your email address below. Please enter a valid email address Subscribe

2. What do you need to know about AI contracts before you lock in a platform provider?

3. How can you build modern executive skills to be ready for your next career move?

Don’t miss out! Register now. Future IT New York takes place November 8 at etc. venues 360 Madison Avenue.