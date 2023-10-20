Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeBlogsBehind the Mic: Tech insights from IT eventsThree burning questions before FutureIT New York
by Beth Kormanik

Three burning questions before FutureIT New York

Opinion
Oct 20, 20231 min
Artificial IntelligenceEventsIT Leadership
Credit:

When IT leaders gather next month at FutureIT New York, the conversation will center around AI and other emerging technologies, data strategies, and practical use cases – all with an eye toward using IT to create business value.

Here are three questions we’re excited to explore at FutureIT New York:

1. How will the CIO role evolve in the coming years?

2. What do you need to know about AI contracts before you lock in a platform provider?

3. How can you build modern executive skills to be ready for your next career move?

Don’t miss out! Register now. Future IT New York takes place November 8 at etc. venues 360 Madison Avenue.

Show me more

opinion

Three burning questions before FutureIT New York

By Beth Kormanik
Oct 20, 20231 min
EventsArtificial IntelligenceIT Leadership
Image
feature

Allstate’s cloud-first approach to digital transformation pays off

By Paula Rooney
Oct 20, 20236 mins
Insurance IndustryDigital TransformationCloud Computing
Image
feature

Top 8 IT certifications in demand today

By Sarah K. White
Oct 20, 20238 mins
CertificationsIT SkillsCareers
Image
podcast

Ed McLaughlin, President & CTO, Mastercard

Oct 18, 202324 mins
CIOCIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

Ed McLaughlin, President & CTO, Mastercard

Oct 18, 202324 mins
CIOCIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

Roxane Heaton, CIO, Macmillan Cancer Support

Oct 18, 202320 mins
CIOCIO Leadership Live
Image
video

Ed McLaughlin, President & CTO, Mastercard

Oct 18, 202324 mins
CIOCIO Leadership Live
Image
video

Roxane Heaton, CIO, Macmillan Cancer Support

Oct 18, 202320 mins
CIOCIO Leadership Live
Image
video

Ed McLaughlin, President & CTO, Mastercard

Oct 18, 202324 mins
CIOCIO Leadership Live
Image