Mainframe data: hybrid cloud object store vs. tape

Five years ago, many predicted that the mainframe would soon disappear. But that hasn\u2019t happened. In fact, the number of mainframe workloads is growing, especially now that manufacturers have engineered blades that are ideal for running generative AI. In 2019, half of enterprises surveyed said their number of mainframe workloads had grown; in 2023, 62% said the same.\n\nBut while mainframes have advanced, most organizations are still storing their mainframe data in tape or virtual tape libraries (VTL). Stakeholders need mainframe data to be safe, secure, and accessible \u2014 and storing data in these archaic environments accomplishes none of these goals.\u00a0 Meanwhile, enterprises are rapidly moving away from tape and other on-premises storage in favor of cloud object stores. These object stores are stable, resilient, easily accessible, and simpler to manage. Plus, data can be stored as immutable copies which are impervious to ransomware attacks.\n\nFor starters, data is not easily accessible on tapes, which are also inherently difficult to protect from disaster and are complex and costly to maintain. Plus, as older employees retire, organizations lose the expertise to manage these systems. Newer, younger employees have little to no experience with tape or VTL, and training is a costly, time-consuming task \u2014 assuming there\u2019s anyone left in the organization who can conduct the training.\n\nAny organization that currently stores its mainframe data on tape or VTL should prioritize migrating that data to a hybrid cloud object store. The advantages of hybrid cloud are just too compelling, especially when compared to the inherent risks of the status quo.\n\nAn object store in a hybrid cloud environment provides:\n\nIf interested in moving your mainframe data off of tape and into hybrid cloud, BMC has helped the world\u2019s best-known brands with exactly this kind of project.\n\nNeed more proof? Check out this whitepaper to learn how to empower mainframe data management in the hybrid cloud era.