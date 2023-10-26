5 key leadership skills an executive coach can help you master

When a civil engineering company went through layoffs during tough economic times, its 28-year-old project manager suddenly found himself promoted to the company\u2019s top IT role. Just a few years after doing desktop support at the same firm, he was thrust into the position of IT manager, meeting with the CEO and running the show for everything tech.\n\n\u201cAt 28, there were a lot of things I didn\u2019t have experience with,\u201d says Chris Cantrell. \u201cAt that point I was at the top of the food chain when it came to IT. I used to be the guy who fixed their printer and now they needed to see me in a different light. They needed to see me as a business executive, not as an IT technician.\u201d\n\nSo, like a lot of IT people who find themselves taking on corporate leadership roles, Cantrell needed help communicating differently, understanding business needs, building and managing teams, and fostering confidence in his own abilities.\n\nTo do all of that, he sought help from an executive coach. And today, he\u2019s not only still at Orlando-based civil engineering and surveying firm DRMP, but he helped it grow out of economic turmoil and is now a member of the company\u2019s C-suite in the role of CIO.\n\n\u201cI learned how to connect with executives,\u201d says Cantrell of his experience enlisting a coach. \u201cOften in IT, you can get stuck focusing on what matters to IT but doesn\u2019t matter to the business. Once I saw those variances, I could reframe the way I talked and thought about business needs. Instead of talking about routers, I talk about what they will do to help our business objectives.\u201d\n\nCantrell, though, didn\u2019t just learn to talk about business. He learned how to become an executive who helps propel the business with technology \u2014 a vital skill for succeeding in the role of CIO today.\n\nThe coaching difference\n\nExecutive coaching is a professional development tool that utilizes one-on-one sessions in which the coach guides and supports clients to resolve professional issues, cultivate leadership development, and boost areas where they\u2019re lacking. Often lasting three to six months, coaching generally focuses on helping leaders who are in new roles or companies, or are nurturing growth potential.\n\nExecutives coaches can aid professionals in any number of leadership roles \u2014 from CEOs to CFOs, to department leaders \u2014 but CIOs and tech leaders often find themselves with specific needs in order to succeed in newly attained upper-tier positions. And they often also are faced with unique challenges when it comes to working with the business side and fitting in as company executives.\n\n\u201cMost IT people have gotten to a level of success in their careers because of their acumen technically,\u201d says Larry Bonfante, executive coach and founder of CIO Bench Coach. \u201cNow they\u2019re in a leadership role and it\u2019s a whole different thing. They\u2019re using different muscles. They have to collaborate and communicate and drive change. It can be very uncomfortable.\u201d\n\nBonfante, who was Cantrell\u2019s coach, added that tech people often get to a certain level of success without having to be great communicators, manage large teams, or work outside of their own coding or project boxes.\n\nPeople coming up through the IT ranks also often lack the bigger picture of how the business operates and its goals. And once they get into management, they are sometimes seen as being in a service role, giving them less perceived authority and ability to lead.\n\nTracy Podell, an executive coach and partner with Evolution, a Los Angeles-based international executive coaching business that specializes in startups and high-growth tech companies, agrees that being a CIO requires growing a completely different skill set than being a productive engineer or programmer.\n\n\u201cOften the [CIO] role can get into a ticket-taking mode \u2014 just responding to issues coming up,\u201d she says. \u201cThey need to be involved in processes and business plans from the beginning and not just picking up a mess after something has happened.\u201d\n\nHere, working with an executive coach can elevate your leadership outlook by helping you develop and hone the following vital leadership skills.\n\n1. The art of communication and influence\n\nS. Yvonne Scott, CEO and founder of CIO Concierge, an executive coaching consultancy based in Scottsdale, Ariz., notes that for a CIO or other tech leader to get the C-suite on board for a potentially expensive, time-consuming, and complicated tech update or overhaul, they need to be able to explain the business value of making the move. It can\u2019t be about new tech for new tech\u2019s sake. Effective CIOs need to be able to put aside technical jargon and acronyms and talk about how they can make the company more competitive or implement a new business course.\n\n\u201cYou don\u2019t want to be in a meeting where you have a group of people who don\u2019t know what you\u2019re talking about, and instead of listening to your true message, they\u2019re focused on figuring out what you\u2019re saying,\u201d Scott says. \u201cIf that\u2019s happening, it\u2019s hard for you to make an impact.\u201d\n\nRobby McDonald, CIO and VP of information systems at McIlhenny Co., maker and distributor of Tabasco, said coaching has taught him to communicate in a way that ensures business executives understand how his work affects the company.\n\n\u201cI tend to try to define the business goal and take that and then lay out how that technical solution will achieve it, help them achieve it or make it easier for them to achieve that business goal,\u201d he says. \u201cWhen I talk in business terms, that\u2019s when I get more acceptance.\u201d\n\n2. Relationship management\n\nAt its core, relationship management is about enabling collaboration. And because everything executives get done they get done through other people, powerful executives learn how to be influential. To do that they look at issues through others\u2019 prisms, build trust, and create a cooperative environment.\n\n\u201cRelationships are like bank accounts,\u201d Scott says. \u201cI have to deposit a lot of positive things in our relationship, so when \u2014 not if \u2014 I need something, you\u2019re willing to give it to me. I need to invest in those relationships. Many people who gravitate toward technology like detailed work. They\u2019re often introverts. They don\u2019t necessarily want to build relationships. But you have to cultivate that all the time.\u201d\n\nCreating these relationships across the IT team and across the executive board are critical, especially given that IT often is viewed as a cost or a necessary evil, according to Bonfante. \u201c[IT leaders] have to get out of their heads, stop focusing on just their needs, and focus on how they can help other executives achieve their agenda,\u201d he says. \u201cIt\u2019s a give and take.\u201d\n\n3. Developing executive presence\n\nNew executives often haven\u2019t spent much, if any, time speaking in front of a board of directors, which, like many C-suite responsibilites, can be a tough adjustment. And here\u2019s where building up your executive presence comes in, coaches say.\n\n\u201cI\u2019m not talking about running around in a $5,000 suit. I\u2019m talking about being credible,\u201d says Bonfante. \u201cYou want to be seen as another executive, another peer who is included in conversations and plans. That\u2019s a big change if you\u2019re used to working behind the scenes.\u201d\n\nCantrell notes that many business executives don\u2019t always think to include IT leaders in conversations about outmaneuvering competitors or launching new marketing plans. Creating an executive presence means making sure you\u2019re an active participant in these meetings.\n\n\u201cYou have to get yourself into these discussions,\u201d he says. \u201cYou need to make others understand that IT weaves into every nook and cranny of the business. Then you\u2019ll have a seat at the table.\u201d\n\n4. Dealing with office politics\n\nSince human interactions are part of every business, there\u2019s no getting around office politics. Everyone has to deal with the machinations that come with people pushing their own agendas or attempting to outmaneuver others. But the bigger the seat someone has in a company, the more politics come with the job because there are more people to manage, and more egos and aspirations to work around.\n\nCIOs need to learn how to work around and restore difficult relationships, and influence technology needs and business decisions.\n\n\u201cYou can\u2019t avoid learning how to deal with this,\u201d Bonfante says. \u201cThere\u2019s so much that\u2019s intertwined. You have to see how you can help people accomplish their agendas. Even people who aren\u2019t political animals have to work on relationships to get the most out of their jobs.\u201d\n\nHow to manage a team\n\nLeading a productive and efficient team is about more than just having people with the right skill sets and adequate staffing. It\u2019s also about building trust within the team and making workers feel empowered.\n\nFor Jesse Rey, director of software development at Goya Foods, a big part of building a strong team is being an empathetic leader who is looking out for the people who work under him.\n\n\u201cAs I became a manager, I had to manage people I\u2019d just been peers with,\u201d he says. \u201cI\u2019d never interviewed people, onboarded people, structured a team for growth, or managed anyone. I needed to create a culture that people wanted to be a part of.\u201d\n\nExecutive coach Podell says one of the things she works on with IT clients is building trust, not just with other executives, but down the line in their own teams.\n\n\u201cYou have to take time to build strong relationships,\u201d she says. \u201cIt\u2019s important to create an open dialogue where you can give people feedback and they can give you honest feedback. They need to know you care about them and that they achieve their goals. Building trust on your team is paramount.\u201d