5 key leadership skills an executive coach can help you master

Robby McDonald, CIO and VP of information systems at McIlhenny Co., maker and distributor of Tabasco, said coaching has taught him to communicate in a way that ensures business executives understand how his work affects the company.

“I tend to try to define the business goal and take that and then lay out how that technical solution will achieve it, help them achieve it or make it easier for them to achieve that business goal,” he says. “When I talk in business terms, that’s when I get more acceptance.”

2. Relationship management

At its core, relationship management is about enabling collaboration. And because everything executives get done they get done through other people, powerful executives learn how to be influential. To do that they look at issues through others’ prisms, build trust, and create a cooperative environment.

“Relationships are like bank accounts,” Scott says. “I have to deposit a lot of positive things in our relationship, so when — not if — I need something, you’re willing to give it to me. I need to invest in those relationships. Many people who gravitate toward technology like detailed work. They’re often introverts. They don’t necessarily want to build relationships. But you have to cultivate that all the time.”

Creating these relationships across the IT team and across the executive board are critical, especially given that IT often is viewed as a cost or a necessary evil, according to Bonfante. “[IT leaders] have to get out of their heads, stop focusing on just their needs, and focus on how they can help other executives achieve their agenda,” he says. “It’s a give and take.”

3. Developing executive presence

New executives often haven’t spent much, if any, time speaking in front of a board of directors, which, like many C-suite responsibilites, can be a tough adjustment. And here’s where building up your executive presence comes in, coaches say.

“I’m not talking about running around in a $5,000 suit. I’m talking about being credible,” says Bonfante. “You want to be seen as another executive, another peer who is included in conversations and plans. That’s a big change if you’re used to working behind the scenes.”

Cantrell notes that many business executives don’t always think to include IT leaders in conversations about outmaneuvering competitors or launching new marketing plans. Creating an executive presence means making sure you’re an active participant in these meetings.

“You have to get yourself into these discussions,” he says. “You need to make others understand that IT weaves into every nook and cranny of the business. Then you’ll have a seat at the table.”

4. Dealing with office politics

Since human interactions are part of every business, there’s no getting around office politics. Everyone has to deal with the machinations that come with people pushing their own agendas or attempting to outmaneuver others. But the bigger the seat someone has in a company, the more politics come with the job because there are more people to manage, and more egos and aspirations to work around.

CIOs need to learn how to work around and restore difficult relationships, and influence technology needs and business decisions.

“You can’t avoid learning how to deal with this,” Bonfante says. “There’s so much that’s intertwined. You have to see how you can help people accomplish their agendas. Even people who aren’t political animals have to work on relationships to get the most out of their jobs.”

How to manage a team

Leading a productive and efficient team is about more than just having people with the right skill sets and adequate staffing. It’s also about building trust within the team and making workers feel empowered.

For Jesse Rey, director of software development at Goya Foods, a big part of building a strong team is being an empathetic leader who is looking out for the people who work under him.

“As I became a manager, I had to manage people I’d just been peers with,” he says. “I’d never interviewed people, onboarded people, structured a team for growth, or managed anyone. I needed to create a culture that people wanted to be a part of.”

Executive coach Podell says one of the things she works on with IT clients is building trust, not just with other executives, but down the line in their own teams.

“You have to take time to build strong relationships,” she says. “It’s important to create an open dialogue where you can give people feedback and they can give you honest feedback. They need to know you care about them and that they achieve their goals. Building trust on your team is paramount.”