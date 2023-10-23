Gitex: Dubai’s tech largest event travels to Europe

The event, which has been organized in Dubai for over 40 years, will be held in Germany’s capital Berlin in May 2025. The event will be organized by Dubai World Trade Center subsidiary KAOUN International in collaboration with Messe Berlin.

“We are proud to announce the launch of ‘GITEX Europe 2025’, which will make its debut in May 2025 in Berlin, Germany. This announcement solidifies GITEX as the world’s biggest technology exhibition and highlights Dubai’s commitment to fostering partnerships, collaboration, and global connections for a brighter future” said HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai on his Linkedin account.

“Just last year, we celebrated the successful launch of Gitex Africa in Marrakech, Morocco, which was made possible by the dedication of the Dubai World Trade Centre team. Dubai continues to expand its horizons, pioneering new pathways towards an even brighter digital and technological future. ‘GITEX Europe 2025’ will help create a global tech path led by Dubai to connect international tech executives with new opportunities and partnerships.” added.

Gitex Europe is the second overseas venture for the powerhouse Gitex brand, following the historic debut of Gitex Africa Morocco in May 2023, independently rated as the world’s best tech event launch. Through seamless explorative missions in the world’s most dynamic ascending markets, Gitex Global is now the powerful nexus bridging the future of economies, in Dubai, Africa, and now Europe.

“Berlin is a natural partner and twin to Dubai,” said H.E. Al Olama. “Going to Berlin proves that we are able to take the best and the brightest minds from the region to Europe and also bring them back to Dubai. This is a continuous momentum that started with GITEX AFRICA and we’re hoping to make GITEX Europe the most successful tech event in the continent,” said HH Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

The surge in international demand for Gitex to extend engagements and explore new markets catalysed the creation of Gitex Europe 2025 in Germany, the largest economy in Europe, accelerating future economies with a digital transformation vision centred around talent development, innovation, and purpose-driven, public-private-partnership (PPP) tech investment.