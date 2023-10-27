Lufthansa’s digital future takes flight with ‘Digital Hangar’

“This means we acknowledge that digital is a cross-functional effort, rather than operating in silos of technology and business,” he says, adding that the Hangar is also moving to a product-centric model, “as we believe that digital services require a product management approach to get really outstanding results, rather than ramping up a project and setting its mission, and then ramping it down again.”

This is the most significant difference of the Hangar hubs, he continues, when compared to the traditional technology team within an airline. “Those product teams need to be self-sufficient, and that means they need to be empowered to entirely develop and run a digital product.”

As with so many major change programs taking place in business at present, the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic was the trigger. “It really became apparent there was something lacking in our landscape,” he says. The volatility of the travel market, the inability to know how long the pandemic would last, and pressure from travellers made Lufthansa Group realize that existing customer experience methods needed to modernize.

“We started our digital journey three years ago, with the harmonization of our booking platform, but during the Corona crisis, it became clear that booking is not the only digital service that we should offer our customers,” Spannbauer says.

As a result, the Digital Hangar has seven value streams: inspiration, search, and booking; ancillary services; personalization, profile, and loyalty; payment; travel experience; customer servicing; and a B2B-focused value stream. Discussing these, Spannbauer says: “I believe the customer will choose us due to their experience along the entire travel journey with us, and we have to do a lot more than we do today. Experience is not only the cherry on the cake.”

And speaking about flying in an era of no-frills budget airlines and finding new digital means to win over customers and remain competitive, he adds that the flight is not a commodity experience. “We believe digital experience is connected to the physical experience travelers have with our colleagues onboard, and this leads to an overall experience for our customers, so we can’t disconnect the physical, the human, and the digital,” he says, elaborating that organizations that get digital right will win customer loyalty because digital has the power to simplify the lives of busy travellers.