AWS revenue growth stabilizes with a boost from generative AI-led services

AWS posted a stable 12% revenue growth in the third quarter of 2023 buoyed by demand for generative AI-led services, despite customers trying to optimize their cloud spending.

For the last few sequential quarters, revenue growth for AWS has been on a constant decline. The 12% growth in the September quarter is a sign of stability for AWS since it also posted 12% growth in the previous sequential quarter. The growth in the quarters before showed a constant decline, sliding from a robust 33% growth in the second quarter of 2022 to a mere 16% growth in the first quarter of 2023.

AWS posted revenue of $23.06 billion in the September quarter despite the company still experiencing elevated cost optimization efforts from customers when compared to the same period last year.

However, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that these cost optimization efforts have continued to “attenuate as more companies transition to deploying net new workloads.” The new workloads, according to Jassy, are mostly related to AI and generative AI.

“And then you look at the very substantial gigantic new generative AI opportunity which I believe will be tens of billions of dollars of revenue for AWS over the next several years,” Jassy said during an analyst call, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript.

“On a quarter-over-quarter basis, we added more than $900 million of revenue in AWS as customers are continuing to shift their focus towards driving innovation and bringing new workloads to the cloud,” Brian Olsavsky, chief financial officer at AWS, said during the same call.