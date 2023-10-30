The rise of the chief transformation officer

Like so many IT leaders, Richard Wiedenbeck wears multiple hats. Yet unlike his peers, Wiedenbeck’s dual roles — the top technology executive as well as the transformation lead at Ameritas — are often at odds.

As chief technology officer, Wiedenbeck is driving automation and IT modernization to reduce complexity and technical debt. In his chief transformation officer (CTO) capacity, the current mission is to spearhead an enterprise transformation effort that takes aim at operational efficiency. To hit both marks, Wiedenbeck is intentional about separating the roles. He’s also made compromises on the digital agenda to advance larger enterprise transformation goals.

“I really do think about the two roles differently,” says Wiedenbeck, senior vice president and chief technology and transformation officer (CTTO) for the financial services and insurance company. “I don’t think of it as an extension of the CIO job, but rather as a separate role to ensure we achieve transformation. The good news is I can talk to myself to reset objectives.”

Richard Wiedenbeck, SVP and CTTO, Ameritas Ameritas

Not every leader is ready or willing to self-referee complex trade-off discussions. But a growing number of companies are game for formalizing a position devoted to oversight of large-scale transformation efforts and sometimes that role is being filled by the CIO.

While transformation of business processes, revenue models, and organizational structure has been ongoing for some time, the past few years have seen accelerated change. The technology front has been particularly active as new digitally enabled services, experiences, and workflows went live to keep revenue flowing and businesses operational during the height and in the aftermath of the pandemic. Close to two-thirds (61%) of respondents to Foundry’s 2022 Digital Business research confirmed the global pandemic forced their organization to formulate and execute a digital-first strategy. By 2023, 93% of responding organizations said they have adopted or planned to adopt digital-first business strategies, continuing the transformation wave.

“It’s not that this work hasn’t been done before by anyone else, but because the change activity is so rapid now, companies feel the need to create a role that sits at the helm of that change activity,” says Angela Yochem, a multi-industry CxO, who recently served as chief transformation officer at a major health care provider. “Anything that is truly transforming the business, not just modernizing, streamlining, or optimizing it, probably requires someone to look after that significant change.”