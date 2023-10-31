Ethics in IT: The CIO’s new business imperative

This year’s spotlight on generative AI has been one of several factors increasingly placing corporate ethics in the crosshairs.

Important today, ethics will soon become foundational and existential for business. Five years from now an organization’s ability to recruit and retain top talent and design and sell profitable goods and services will depend on how it is perceived ethically.

Headlines are full of claims (and counter claims) regarding ethical lapses in the judicial, legislative, and executive branches of government. This scrutiny of the intersection of moral principles and action is spreading to nearly every facet of society, begging the question: What should we be doing to make sure IT’s ethical house is in order?

Ethics are — note the use of the plural here — among those disciplines that are much discussed but poorly understood. Juan Enríquez, author of Homo Evolutis: Please Meet the Next Human Species, began his remarks, “Ethics in the Age of Technology” lamenting that on the first day of work, many knowledge workers are presented with a giant book — The Ethics Manual —which declaims in excruciatingly boring prose, “What is right and what is wrong.” The net effect of this practice is to send the erroneous signal to new employees that ethical responsibility starts and ends with compliance with pre-existing, created-by-others rule sets. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The what and why of ethics in IT

The ritualistic delivery of The Ethics Manual to employees,ludicrous as it might seem, raises a couple of interesting questions. First, who writes the manual and whom is responsible for monitoring ethics in the enterprise? Second, is there an expanded version of The Ethics Manual for IT professionals?

The scholarship of Dennis F. Thompson, founding director of the University Center for Ethics and the Professions at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, reveals that we need to be aware of at least three distinctly different forms of ethics.