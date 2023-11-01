CIOs still grapple with what gen AI can do for the enterprise

Most CIOs have begun exploring generative AI to make sure they stay relevant. But many are finding that the technology on the market doesn’t yet live up to the hype. “After experimenting with both GitHub copilot and ChatGPT for over six months, I’m amazed by the pace at which generative AI is evolving,” says Yves Caseau, global CIO of Michelin. “But in its current state, it’s just a toolbox.”

There’s indeed a lot of hype around the latest wave of large language models (LLM) and associated tools, yet beneath the noise, there’s a whisper about how the technology will one day become indispensable. “Once it’s matured, generative AI will perform many of our mundane tasks — and this will free us to focus on new things,” says Caseau.

Yves Caseau, global CIO, Michelin Michelin

Some technology leaders, including Patrick Thompson, former chief information and digital transformation officer of Albemarle, go so far to say that generative AI will become the most disruptive technology in our lifetimes. “It will be more disruptive than what Apple did with the iPhone for consumers,” says Thompson. “And for business users, it will surpass what Microsoft did for workforce productivity.”

The big question is what to do with it now.

A boost to traditional AI

While generative AI is new, AI is not. One of the first use cases of artificial intelligence in many companies, including both Michelin and Albemarle, was predictive maintenance, which at its most basic level is an algorithm trained on data collected by sensors. Once trained, the model looks for indicators that have led to failures and alerts human operators, who can then prevent manufacturing outages.

One common shortcoming of the basic setup of predictive maintenance is that rare events are underrepresented in the training data. As a result, the algorithm might not learn enough about the patterns in sensor output that, while infrequent, may forebode failure. To fill the gap, many companies complement the real data with synthetic data.