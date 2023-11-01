SAP unveils tools to help enterprises build their own gen AI apps

SAP has unveiled new tools to build AI into business applications across its software platform, including new development tools, database functionality, AI services, and enhancements to its Business Technology Platform, BTP.

The news came at SAP TechEd, its annual conference for developers and enterprise architects, this year held in Bangalore, the unofficial capital of India’s software development industry.

At last year’s TechEd, SAP unveiled Build, unifying all its low-code applications in a suite of tools for citizen developers. This year, professional developers are the ones being treated to a unified suite of new and existing tools — SAP Build Code.

There’s a common theme to many of SAP’s announcements: enabling enterprise access to business-friendly generative AI technologies.

“We want to accelerate and get generative AI technologies to customers,” said Walter Sun, SAP’s new global head of AI, in a conference call ahead of TechEd.

SAP doesn’t want to build those tools from scratch itself: “We definitely want to leverage what’s already out there,” Sun said, noting there are already many large language models (LLMs) it can build on, adding its own prompting, fine tuning, and data embedding to get those models to business customers quickly.