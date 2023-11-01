SAP unveils tools to help enterprises build their own gen AI apps

SAP has unveiled new tools to build AI into business applications across its software platform, including new development tools, database functionality, AI services, and enhancements to its Business Technology Platform, BTP.\n\nThe news came at SAP TechEd, its annual conference for developers and enterprise architects, this year held in Bangalore, the unofficial capital of India\u2019s software development industry.\n\nAt last year\u2019s TechEd, SAP unveiled Build, unifying all its low-code applications in a suite of tools for citizen developers. This year, professional developers are the ones being treated to a unified suite of new and existing tools \u2014 SAP Build Code.\n\nThere\u2019s a common theme to many of SAP\u2019s announcements: enabling enterprise access to business-friendly generative AI technologies.\n\n\u201cWe want to accelerate and get generative AI technologies to customers,\u201d said Walter Sun, SAP\u2019s new global head of AI, in a conference call ahead of TechEd.\n\nSAP doesn\u2019t want to build those tools from scratch itself: \u201cWe definitely want to leverage what\u2019s already out there,\u201d Sun said, noting there are already many large language models (LLMs) it can build on, adding its own prompting, fine tuning, and data embedding to get those models to business customers quickly.\n\nAt the same time, he said, SAP is investing in building a \u201clarge business model\u201d \u2014 like an LLM, but trained on business transactions \u2014 that the company is uniquely placed to build. SAP is training its model on anonymized data from thousands of enterprises using its software, with their consent.\n\n\u201cOther companies don\u2019t have the business data at their fingertips to build such a model,\u201d Sun said. \u201cThese large models require a lot of training data. That\u2019s a big investment effort that we\u2019re making at SAP.\u201d\n\nThose initiatives will be made available to users of the new SAP Build Code, among other tools.\n\nSAP Build Code\n\nThe new suite will bring together a number of SAP\u2019s existing design and run-time services when it becomes generally available in early 2024. It will be optimized for development in Java and JavaScript, although it\u2019ll also interoperate with SAP\u2019s proprietary ABAP cloud development model, and will use SAP\u2019s Joule AI assistant as a coding copilot.\n\nSAP Build Code will share more than just part of its name with SAP Build, the low-code development suite for citizen developers the company introduced at last year\u2019s TechEd. They both use the same unified application lifecycle management software and governance capabilities, and there\u2019s deep interoperability between the two, the company said, streamlining collaboration between business and IT teams.\n\nThe market may not be calling for this interoperability yet, but it\u2019s just as well to plan ahead, said Michele Rosen, IDC\u2019s research manager for low-code, no-code, and gen AI developer technologies.\n\n\u201cWe don\u2019t have a lot of evidence indicating that full-time and line-of-business developers are working together closely and simultaneously to build digital solutions,\u201d said Rosen. However, she added, \u201cSAP is right to say that the tools used by different developer personas need to work together.\u201d\n\nThe real benefit may be in the governance capabilities rather than the collaboration.\n\n\u201cFor low-code development to have real impact on an organization, low-code developers need managed access to core systems controlled by IT, and full-time developers need to be able to work in and with the low-code platform to customize existing components and create new ones,\u201d Rosen said.\n\nSAP is pushing its Business Technology Platform (BTP) as the place for enterprises to build their applications, whether using gen AI or not, rather than hooking them directly into its S\/4HANA ERP system. It\u2019s published two new resources for using BTP \u2014 a guidance framework with methodologies and reference architectures, and a developers\u2019 guide including building blocks and step-by-step guides \u2014 and released an open-source SDK for building extensions on BTP. It\u2019s also adding new logging and telemetry tools to help developers fine-tune their applications.\n\nPlus, there\u2019s a new reward program to encourage enterprises using S\/4HANA Cloud private edition to avoid customizing the core of their ERP system, adding extensions on BTP instead. Until now maintaining a \u201cclean core\u201d was considered its own reward, with benefits including easier annual upgrades and simplified system maintenance, but now SAP is offering to reward enterprises with additional credits for BTP usage.\n\nMuch of SAP\u2019s focus now is on helping enterprises incorporate gen AI into their enterprise applications, drawing on the ability of LLMs to summarize, synthesize, or generate content.\n\nVector database\n\nLLMs alone can only answer questions about the data they were trained on \u2014 and because the training process is relatively slow and costly, this can\u2019t be kept up to date. They can, however, be enhanced by prompting them with relevant real-time data.\n\nThe challenge is obtaining that relevant information from an enterprise\u2019s database, as classical database engines respond with records that are an exact match for a keyword, while relevant information may only match a broad concept \u2014 documents might refer to a product enhancement or improvement rather than an upgrade, for example. The solution for gen AI application designers is to use a database optimized for vector search, where a vector is a series of numbers describing the data along different dimensions.\n\nSAP\u2019s other big announcement is it\u2019s enhancing HANA Cloud, the database engine that underpins its S\/4HANA ERP system and many of its other applications, to support vector storage and search for unstructured data.\n\n\u201cIt takes any kind of business data and embeds that onto a multidimensional vector,\u201d said J\u00fcrgen M\u00fcller, SAP executive board member for technology and innovation. \u201cThis helps put things close together if they are similar.\u201d\n\nThis means enterprises building gen AI applications on SAP\u2019s platform can use HANA Cloud to embed relevant up-to-date business information into the prompts they send to LLMs.\n\n\u201cMany companies have their most important data in HANA Cloud already, so they don\u2019t need to deploy a separate vector database for these capabilities,\u201d he said.\n\nAccess to HANA Cloud\u2019s vector search won\u2019t be limited to those building on SAP applications; the database is available in all three main hyperscalers\u2019 clouds, and the company said its new gen AI hub enables developers to access a range of LLMs from different providers. \n\nRelease of the vector search enhancements, like many of the other new products and features unveiled at TechEd 2023, is planned for Q1 2024.