競争優位のためにITにニューロダイバーシティを取り入れる

\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u3068\u3044\u3046\u7528\u8a9e\u306f\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u72b6\u614b\u3084\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4e2d\u306e\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30b9\u30da\u30af\u30c8\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u30ab\u30d0\u30fc\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u306f\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u7570\u306a\u308b\u304c\u3001\u79c1\u81ea\u8eab\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a00\u3048\u3070\u3001\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u79c1\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30fb\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u5927\u304d\u306a\u7af6\u4e89\u529b\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u7d20\u65e9\u304f\u30d4\u30dc\u30c3\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u80fd\u529b\u3068\u8d85\u96c6\u4e2d\u529b\u306f\u3001\u5f31\u307f\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u5f37\u307f\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4e21\u65b9\u3092\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306b\u3053\u306a\u305b\u308b\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u8ca0\u50b5\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u8cc7\u7523\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u8efd\u5feb\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001CTO\u306e\u65e5\u5e38\u751f\u6d3b\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3002\u305d\u3053\u3067\u306f\u3001\u4e88\u7b97\u306e\u8b70\u8ad6\u304b\u30891:1\u306e\u30df\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u6280\u8853\u7684\u8ab2\u984c\u306e\u89e3\u6c7a\u307e\u3067\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30df\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u304c\u9023\u7d9a\u3057\u3066\u884c\u308f\u308c\u308b\u3002\u9006\u306b\u3001\u8d85\u96c6\u4e2d\u3057\u3066\u76ee\u306e\u524d\u306e\u30bf\u30b9\u30af\u306b\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u6ca1\u982d\u3067\u304d\u308b\u80fd\u529b\u306f\u3001\u500b\u3005\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u9a5a\u304f\u307b\u3069\u751f\u7523\u7684\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3002\u3082\u3057\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u7cbe\u795e\u969c\u5bb3\u306e\u3042\u308b\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u306e\u73fe\u72b6\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308c\u3070\u3001\u305d\u306e\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u306f\u4fe1\u3058\u3089\u308c\u306a\u3044\u307b\u3069\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u3082\u306e\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u5909\u3048\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\u5b89\u5168\u306a\u74b0\u5883\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u3001\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6210\u529f\u306b\u8ca2\u732e\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u306a\u5bfe\u8a71\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u3084\u5bfe\u51e6\u6cd5\u3092\u307e\u3060\u898b\u3064\u3051\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u306e\u6d45\u3044\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u3001\u306a\u304a\u3055\u3089\u91cd\u8981\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\n\n\u79c1\u81ea\u8eab\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u5165\u793e\u54e1\u306e\u6328\u62f6\u3067\u79c1\u304c\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u4f1d\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u672a\u6765\n\n\u8077\u5834\u74b0\u5883\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5909\u5316\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u307e\u305f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u4eca\u5f8c\u6570\u5e74\u306e\u9593\u306b\u9069\u5207\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3001\u6587\u5316\u3084\u65b9\u91dd\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5909\u3048\u3066\u3044\u3051\u3070\u3088\u3044\u306e\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u8b70\u8ad6\u304c\u306a\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u8b70\u8ad6\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u6301\u3064\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u306e\u5f37\u307f\u3092\u6d3b\u304b\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306e\u8b70\u8ad6\u3082\u542b\u307e\u308c\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4eba\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u6765\u306e9\u6642\u304b\u30895\u6642\u307e\u3067\u306e\u30b9\u30b1\u30b8\u30e5\u30fc\u30eb\u4ee5\u5916\u306b\u751f\u7523\u6027\u306e\u30b5\u30a4\u30af\u30eb\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u67d4\u8edf\u306a\u8077\u5834\u74b0\u5883\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4eba\u304c\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u50cd\u3051\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u305d\u306e\u53cd\u9762\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u751f\u7523\u6027\u30b5\u30a4\u30af\u30eb\u3092\u307e\u3060\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u5834\u5408\u3001\u500b\u5225\u7684\u3067\u96c6\u4e2d\u7684\u306a\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u74b0\u5883\u3067\u306f\u3001\u6ce8\u610f\u6563\u6f2b\u306b\u306a\u308b\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u304c\u9ad8\u304f\u306a\u308a\u3001\u7d50\u679c\u3068\u3057\u3066\u52b9\u7387\u304c\u4f4e\u4e0b\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u81ea\u8a8d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u4eba\u3067\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3001\u4f1a\u8b70\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3068\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u6642\u9593\u306f\u5168\u304f\u7570\u306a\u3063\u3066\u898b\u3048\u308b\u3002\u793e\u4f1a\u7684\u52d5\u7269\u3067\u3042\u308b\u4ee5\u4e0a\u3001\u5e38\u306b\u96c6\u307e\u3063\u3066\u8ab2\u984c\u3084\u8a2d\u8a08\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u540c\u50da\u3068\u95a2\u4fc2\u3092\u7bc9\u3044\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306a\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306f\u3001\u96c6\u4e2d\u3057\u3001\u6c17\u304c\u6563\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3001\u6700\u9069\u306a\u751f\u7523\u6027\u304c\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3001\u3088\u308a\u5b64\u7acb\u3057\u305f\u6d3b\u52d5\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u4ed6\u8005\u3068\u95a2\u308f\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u77ac\u9593\u306b\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u3001\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u8ca2\u732e\u3059\u308b\u6642\u3068\u3001\u30c9\u30a2\u3092\u9589\u3081\u3001\u97f3\u697d\u3092\u304b\u3051\u3001\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3059\u308b\u6642\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u73fe\u5b9f\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u4f1a\u8b70\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u76f4\u63a5\u9854\u3092\u51fa\u3059\u4e00\u65b9\u3067\u3001\u901a\u52e4\u306b\u982d\u3092\u60a9\u307e\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306a\u304f\u3001\u81ea\u5b85\u3067\u3088\u308a\u96c6\u4e2d\u3057\u305f\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u5f62\u6210\u3059\u308b\n\n\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u751f\u304d\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6700\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u3072\u3068\u3064\u306f\u3001\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4eba\u751f\u306b\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u304b\u3092\u5341\u5206\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001\u512a\u308c\u305f\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5bfe\u51e6\u6cd5\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u523a\u6fc0\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u5e38\u306b\u52d5\u304d\u3001\u8ca2\u732e\u3057\u3001\u5b66\u3076\u5fc5\u8981\u6027\u306e\u73fe\u308c\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\u4f01\u696d\u3067\u4f55\u5e74\u3082\u50cd\u304d\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3082\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u958b\u767a\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u3001\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3001\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u7ba1\u7406\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u958b\u767a\u306a\u3069\u3001\u6570\u591a\u304f\u306e\u8077\u52d9\u306b\u5c31\u3044\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\n\n\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u8077\u52d9\u306b\u643a\u308f\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u5e45\u5e83\u3044\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u3057\u3001\u5168\u4f53\u50cf\u3092\u628a\u63e1\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u79c1\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u30fb\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u306b\u76f4\u63a5\u5f71\u97ff\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30ad\u30c3\u30af\u30aa\u30d5\u30fb\u30df\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3067\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u304b\u3089\u8907\u6570\u306e\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u3092\u96c6\u3081\u3001\u5168\u54e1\u304c "\u306a\u305c "\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3002\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c "\u306a\u305c"\u3092\u771f\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001"\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b "\u4f5c\u308a\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u6a29\u9650\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u3088\u308a\u6210\u529f\u3057\u3001\u3088\u308a\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3068\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u611f\u3058\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306e\u3060\u3002\n\n\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u3068\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u6210\u529f\n\n\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u8a8d\u8b58\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308c\u3070\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u3092\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u6559\u3048\u308b\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u652f\u63f4\u3059\u308b\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u306e\u6570\u306f\u9855\u8457\u306b\u5897\u52a0\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u540c\u6642\u306b\u3001\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3068\u3082\u3053\u3053\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30e1\u30f3\u30bf\u30eb\u30d8\u30eb\u30b9\u3068\u591a\u69d8\u6027\uff08\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30fb\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u3067\u3042\u308d\u3046\u3068\u306a\u304b\u308d\u3046\u3068\uff09\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u7ba1\u7406\u8077\u3068\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u4e21\u65b9\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u6559\u80b2\u304c\u5927\u5e45\u306b\u5897\u52a0\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u73fe\u5b9f\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u5fc5\u305a\u3057\u3082\u5916\u304b\u3089\u898b\u3048\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u304c\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u6c17\u3065\u3044\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u4eba\u3082\u76f8\u5f53\u6570\u3044\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u304a\u305d\u3089\u304f\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u5b66\u6821\u306e\u6210\u7e3e\u304c\u826f\u304f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3001\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u306e\u304c\u82e6\u624b\u3060\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3001\u3059\u3050\u306b\u7126\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304c\u3001\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u306a\u3044\u305f\u3081\u3001\u81ea\u899a\u304c\u306a\u3044\u306e\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306b\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u63a2\u6c42\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u4fc3\u3059\u306b\u306f\u3001\u307e\u305a\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u308b\u6587\u5316\u3092\u80b2\u3066\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u3081\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002DEI\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u795e\u7d4c\u578b\u3067\u306a\u3044\u4eba\u3082\u542b\u3081\u3001\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u591a\u69d8\u6027\u306b\u958b\u304b\u308c\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u4eba\u306b\u30ec\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u3092\u8cbc\u308a\u3001\u30ab\u30c6\u30b4\u30ea\u30fc\u306b\u5f53\u3066\u306f\u3081\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u305d\u306e\u4ee3\u308f\u308a\u306b\u3001\u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u3089\u3057\u3055\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3067\u304d\u308b\u5b89\u5168\u306a\u74b0\u5883\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3002\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u80cc\u666f\u3092\u6301\u3064\u4eba\u306e\u8a71\u306b\u8033\u3092\u50be\u3051\u3001\u8a55\u4fa1\u3057\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3001\u671f\u5f85\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u8a13\u7df4\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3002\n\n\u79c1\u304c\u904e\u53bb30\u5e74\u9593\u898b\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u8abf\u67fb\u3067\u306f\u3001\u6587\u5316\u3001\u5e30\u5c5e\u610f\u8b58\u3001\u6210\u529f\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u306e\u306f\u76f4\u5c5e\u306e\u4e0a\u53f8\u3068\u305d\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u306e\u95a2\u4fc2\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u793a\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u30a8\u30e2\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u30c6\u30ea\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30b9\u30fb\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3068\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u30f3\u30b0\u30fb\u30de\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u30ec\u30c3\u30c6\u30eb\u3092\u8cbc\u3063\u3066\u305d\u306e\u4eba\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u904e\u7a0b\u3067\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u3092\u3088\u308a\u3088\u304f\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u4e00\u4eba\u4e00\u4eba\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u3092\u4e38\u3054\u3068\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306b\u51fa\u305b\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3001\u53d7\u5bb9\u306e\u6587\u5316\u3092\u5275\u9020\u3059\u308b\u8005\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u6750\u7372\u5f97\u7af6\u4e89\u3067\u52dd\u5229\u3059\u308b\u3068\u540c\u6642\u306b\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u5275\u9020\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\n\n\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u73fe\u5b9f\n\nCOVID\u5f8c\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u306a\u8077\u5834\u74b0\u5883\u306b\u671f\u5f85\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u591a\u304f\u304c\u5909\u5316\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\uff1a\n\n\u3053\u308c\u304c\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u73fe\u5b9f\u3060\u3002\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306f\u9069\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304c\u3001\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306a\u3044\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3082\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u539f\u5247\u304c\u3001\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u3042\u308b\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u6709\u5229\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u5909\u308f\u308a\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u898b\u51fa\u3057\u306f\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u9055\u3044\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u898b\u3048\u308b\u304c\u3001\u73fe\u5b9f\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30ec\u30f3\u30c8\u30fb\u30de\u30b8\u30e7\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u3001\u5b89\u5168\u306a\u7a7a\u9593\u306e\u7bc4\u56f2\u5185\u3067\u3001\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u9762\u3067\u591a\u69d8\u6027\u3092\u91cd\u8996\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30ed\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u6210\u529f\u3092\u898f\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u76ee\u306e\u8272\u3084\u9aea\u578b\u3068\u5909\u308f\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3001\u4eba\u3092\u8868\u3059\u5c5e\u6027\u306b\u3059\u304e\u306a\u3044\u3002\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u3092\u77e5\u308a\u3001\u81ea\u793e\u306e\u5f31\u70b9\u306b\u5408\u3063\u305f\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u6587\u5316\u3092\u5275\u9020\u3057\u3001\u793e\u54e1\u304c\u5168\u4eba\u683c\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3067\u304d\u308b\u5b89\u5168\u306a\u7a7a\u9593\u3092\u7bc9\u304f\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u5049\u5927\u306a\u696d\u7e3e\u3092\u6b8b\u3059\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002