ホームダイバーシティ推進競争優位のためにITにニューロダイバーシティを取り入れる
Eric Lefebvre
著者: Eric Lefebvre
CTO, Sovos

競争優位のためにITにニューロダイバーシティを取り入れる

オピニオン
Nov 01, 20231分
ダイバーシティ推進

職場環境を見直し、インクルージョンの文化を創造し、才能には様々な形があることを認識することで、IT組織におけるユニークなマインドの力を引き出す。

Teamwork, project management, agile methodology. Two young business women in the office are planning product development and support. Colleagues glue sticky stickers on the Board
クレジットTrismegist san / Shutterstock

ニューロダイバーシティという用語は、さまざまな状態や、その中のさまざまなスペクトラムをカバーしている。そのため、ニューロダイバーシティのあるプロフェッショナルの経験はそれぞれ異なるが、私自身について言えば、ニューロダイバーシティがあることは、私のテクノロジー・キャリアにおいて大きな競争力となっている。素早くピボットする能力と超集中力は、弱みではなく強みであり、その両方を効果的にこなせるリーダーは、負債ではなく資産である。

軽快であることは、CTOの日常生活において大きなメリットとなる。そこでは、予算の議論から1:1のミーティング、技術的課題の解決まで、さまざまなミーティングが連続して行われる。逆に、超集中して目の前のタスクに完全に没頭できる能力は、個々の仕事において驚くほど生産的であることを可能にする。もし組織が精神障害のある人たちの現状に対応することができれば、その組み合わせは信じられないほど効果的なものになるだろう。

しかし、そのためにはアプローチを変える必要があるかもしれない。安全な環境を作り、ニューロダイバーシティがどのように成功に貢献できるかについて、オープンな対話を維持することが重要である。これは、自分自身のワークスタイルや対処法をまだ見つけられていないようなキャリアの浅い従業員にとっては、なおさら重要になる。

私自身は、新入社員の挨拶で私がニューロダイバーシティであることを伝えるようにしている。

仕事の未来

職場環境がどのように変化しているのか、また、組織が今後数年の間に適切なものとなるよう、文化や方針をどのように変えていけばよいのかについて、多くの議論がなされている。このような議論には、ニューロダイバーシティを持つプロフェッショナルの強みを活かすことによって、組織がニューロダイバーシティをどのように受け入れることができるかについての議論も含まれるべきである。多くの人は、従来の9時から5時までのスケジュール以外に生産性のサイクルを持っているため、柔軟な職場環境を提供することで、その人が最高の状態で働けるようになる。しかしその反面、自分の生産性サイクルをまだ理解していない場合、個別的で集中的な仕事ができない環境では、注意散漫になるリスクが高くなり、結果として効率が低下する。

ニューロダイバースを自認していない人であっても、会議の時間と仕事の時間は全く異なって見える。社会的動物である以上、常に集まって課題や設計に集中したり、新しい同僚と関係を築いたりする必要がある。個人的な仕事は、集中し、気が散ることが少なく、最適な生産性が得られる、より孤立した活動である。そのため、他者と関わり、その瞬間に存在し、完全に貢献する時と、ドアを閉め、音楽をかけ、完全に集中する時を明確に定義することができる。現実の世界では、これは、会議のニーズを達成するために直接顔を出す一方で、通勤に頭を悩ませることなく、自宅でより集中した仕事に取り組むことができることを意味する。

リーダーシップを形成する

ニューロダイバーシティとともに生きるための最も重要なステップのひとつは、ニューロダイバーシティが自分の人生にどのような影響を与えるかを十分に理解し、優れた能力を発揮するためにどのような対処法があるかを理解することである。新しい刺激を求めるのは、常に動き、貢献し、学ぶ必要性の現れである。企業で何年も働きながらも、アプリケーション開発、インフラ、サポート、アーキテクチャ、プロジェクト管理、製品開発など、数多くの職務に就いてきた。

さまざまな職務に携わることで、幅広い経験をし、全体像を把握することができる。このことは、私のリーダーシップ・スタイルに直接影響している。キックオフ・ミーティングでは、組織から複数のレベルの人たちを集め、全員が “なぜ “を理解できるようにする。チームが “なぜ”を真に理解し、”どのように “作り上げる権限を与えられたとき、彼らはより成功し、より大きなオーナーシップとエンゲージメントを感じることができるのだ。

ニューロダイバーシティと組織の成功

ニューロダイバーシティに対する認識を高め、どのようにすればニューロダイバーシティを受け入れることができるかをチームに教える、企業が支援するプログラムの数は顕著に増加している。同時に、少なくともここアメリカでは、メンタルヘルスと多様性（ニューロ・ダイバーシティであろうとなかろうと）について、管理職と従業員の両方に対する教育が大幅に増加している。現実には、ニューロダイバーシティは必ずしも外から見えるものではなく、自分がニューロダイバーシティであることに気づいていない人も相当数いるだろう。おそらくそのような人たちは、学校の成績が良くなかったり、テストを受けるのが苦手だったり、すぐに焦ってしまったりするのだろうが、専門家と話したことがないため、自覚がないのかもしれない。

従業員に自分自身のニューロダイバーシティを探求するよう促すには、まず受け入れる文化を育てることから始めなければならない。DEIプログラムは、神経型でない人も含め、あらゆる多様性に開かれたものでなければならない。すべての人にレッテルを貼り、カテゴリーに当てはめる必要はない。その代わりに、誰もが自分らしさを発揮できる安全な環境を提供する。リーダーは、自分とは異なる背景を持つ人の話に耳を傾け、評価し、プロセスについて協力し、期待を管理するよう訓練されるべきである。

私が過去30年間見てきたすべてのエンゲージメント調査では、文化、帰属意識、成功をもたらすのは直属の上司とそのチームとの関係であることが示されている。エモーショナル・インテリジェンス・モデルとコーチング・マインドセットを組み合わせることで、私たちはレッテルを貼ってその人を理解するのではなく、その過程で自分自身をよりよく理解することが求められる。従業員一人一人が自分自身を丸ごと仕事に出せるような、受容の文化を創造する者は、人材獲得競争で勝利すると同時に、将来に向けてより良い組織を創造することができる。

新しい企業の現実

COVID後の世界では、プロフェッショナルな職場環境に期待されることの多くが変化している：

  • ビジネスは真にグローバル化し、複数のタイムゾーンにまたがっているが、効果的かつタイムリーなコミュニケーションの必要性は依然として残っている。
  • ナレッジワークは今や、いつでも、どこでも、どんなデバイスでも行うことができる。
  • 非同期のコミュニケーションとデリバリーは今や普通であり、9時から5時までの対面式オフィス・スケジュールは例外である。
  • 成功している組織は、従来のデスクワーク時間やオンラインによる生産性測定から脱却しつつ、成果や個人の貢献を測定している。
  • 多くの従業員は、報酬や福利厚生と同様に、企業のビジョン、ESG原則に対するスタンス、インクルージョンに対する立場を重視している。

これが新しい企業の現実だ。多くの従業員は適応するだろうが、そうでない従業員もいる。これらの新しい原則が、ニューロダイバーシティのある人々に有利であることに変わりはない。そして、見出しは私たちの違いに焦点を当てているように見えるが、現実には、サイレント・マジョリティは、安全な空間の範囲内で、あらゆる面で多様性を重視している。

ニューロダイバーシティは、あなたの成功を規定するものではない。目の色や髪型と変わらない、人を表す属性にすぎない。自分自身を知り、自社の弱点に合った人材を採用し、インクルージョンの文化を創造し、社員が全人格を発揮できる安全な空間を築く。そうすれば、あなたのチームは偉大な業績を残すだろう。

Eric Lefebvre
著者： Eric Lefebvre
CTO, Sovos

As chief technology officer, Eric sets and oversees technology strategy for Sovos. With more than 30 years of experience leading technology teams, he is a strong proponent of establishing a corporate vision and then providing his teams with the room to work, ensuring they have the freedom to tap into their full potential.

