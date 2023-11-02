CIOs sharpen cloud cost strategies — just as gen AI spikes loom

Cloud costs remain a key concern for IT leaders, who find themselves nearing a crossroads where expenditures for core workloads will need containment to free up spend for innovation.\n\nTo be sure, enterprise cloud budgets continue to increase, with IT decision-makers reporting that 31% of their overall technology budget will go toward cloud computing and two-thirds expecting their cloud budget to increase in the next 12 months, according to the Foundry Cloud Computing Study 2023.\n\nYet, controlling cloud costs remains the top challenge IT leaders face in making the most of their cloud strategies, with about one third \u2014 35% \u2014 of respondents citing these expenses as the No. 1 barrier to moving forward in the cloud. Other top concerns are data privacy and security challenges (31%) and lack of cloud security and cloud expertise (24%).\n\n\u201cCloud costs continue to be a top concern for CIOs,\u201d says Dave McCarthy, analyst at IDC. He and other industry observers and IT leaders note, however, that an abundance of tools, managed services, and platforms are giving CIOs greater visibility into cloud costs and that alone is helping to lower the bills.\n\n\u201cAwareness of FinOps practices and the maturity of software that can automate cloud optimization activities have helped enterprises get a better understanding of key cost drivers,\u201d McCarthy says, referring to the practice of blending finance and cloud operations to optimize cloud spend. \u201cHowever, as these environments grow and become more complex, the challenges persist.\u201d\n\nAnd that is where many CIOs find themselves today: tackling cloud cost issues more skillfully just as disruptive forces such as generative AI are set to ensure those costs will exponentially escalate, CIOs predict.\n\nThe devil is in the details\n\nOne key skill CIOs are honing to lower costs is their ability to negotiate with cloud providers, said one CIO who declined to be named.\n\n\u201cPeople better understand the charges, and [they] better negotiate costs. After being in cloud and leveraging it better, we are able to manage compute and storage better ourselves,\u201d said the CIO, who notes that vendors are not cutting costs on licenses or capacity but are offering more guidance and tools. \u201cAfter some time, people have understood the storage needs better based on usage and preventing data extract fees.\u201d\n\nThomas Phelps, CIO and SVP of corporate strategy at Laserfiche, says cloud contracts typically include several \u201cgotchas\u201d that IT leaders and procurement chiefs should be aware of, and he stresses the importance of studying terms of use before signing. \n\nFor instance, Phelps notes that discounts are often not applied to renewals and that there are no caps on price increases. Moreover, electing to downgrade service levels could nullify negotiated discounts, and security costs are often a separate line item that may require upgrading to an enterprise-level plan, which in turn could cost customers 20% to 30% more, he says.\n\nCIOs may also fall into the trap of misunderstanding product mixes and the downside of auto-renewals, he adds.\n\n\u201cI often ask vendors to walk me through their product quote and explain what each product SKU or line item is, such as the cost for an application with the microservices and containerization,\u201d Phelps says. \u201cMost cloud agreements have an auto-renewal clause, which decreases leverage in negotiating prices upon renewal. I strike this language from all my contracts.\u201d\n\nOther CIOs manage their cloud costs by taking a hybrid approach: running some workloads on the public cloud where it makes sense and running heftier workloads on private clouds.\n\n\u201cIt depends on what business model you\u2019re in. If you\u2019re in the business of data centers or perhaps have a heavy research and development arm, you might be able to do it more cheaply yourself,\u201d says Ciena CIO Craig Williams, who admits this may be an outlier position. \u201cWe have moved our corporate environment to the cloud and have left our research and development organization alone to utilize internal data center resources since they\u2019re large labs that require heavy network and compute loads. We\u2019re constantly looking at the economics of both.\u201d\n\nPartnering for success\n\nNot all CIOs are as experienced at cloud economics, and many are realizing it is best not to go it alone \u2014 at least in the preliminary stages of cloud deployment.\n\nFor example, Photogra, a 23-year-old image and photo provider for concession operators at amusement parks, cruises, and events, spent one year planning the migration of its data infrastructure from its New York data center to Microsoft Azure and other cloud services with the help of Aptum, a managed service provider.\n\nPhotogra President Michael Barlow says he wanted to move to the cloud to get out of the never-ending cycle of replacing hardware and servers, but he knew he would have to find an alternative cloud to store the images or run into oppressive Azure bills. He went with cloud provider Wasabi for those storage needs.\n\n\u201cWe felt it was time to move to the cloud [in 2021] and provide this capability and flexibility, which would allow us to scale and grow without the need to reinvest in servers,\u201d Barlow says, noting that Photogra\u2019s databases and corporate data runs on Azure but that doing the same for the company\u2019s extensive storage requirements may have made the cloud a non-starter.\n\nEnterprises that try to migrate to the cloud on their own often run into cost and time overruns because of their inexperience, says Junaid Saiyed, CTO of data analytics firm Alation, adding that organizations that adopt self-hosted cloud solutions often do not know how to optimize the cloud\u2019s computing, automation, and financial strategies.\n\n\u201cOpting for a managed cloud offering allows organizations to focus on delivering business value and driving adoption,\u201d he says. \u201cA self-hosted infrastructure is time-intensive, demands specialized expertise, and comes with significant expenses.\u201d\n\nNeeding to hire IT talent to keep the train on the tracks \u2014 and the bills under control \u2014 is another budget issue many CIOs face.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s the people cost \u2014 not what you\u2019re actually paying Amazon,\u201d says Thomas F. Famularo, managing director of life solutions at Verisk, who has seen an increase in enterprises using FinOps specialists. \u201cYou probably have three engineers that you\u2019re paying more than $20,000 per month. People were complaining but they had to sharpen their pencils a little bit.\u201d\n\nMinding the meter\n\nAs IT leaders gain more experience with the cloud, they are also getting savvier about implementing effective strategies to cut operating expenses.\n\nZulfi Jeevanjee, EVP and CIO at Allstate, for example, says the insurance company has been \u201cvery diligent\u201d about shutting off CPU usage when not in use. The CIO says he signed a contract with a cloud provider that gives him an out if he needs.\n\n\u201cIf we start trending towards lines that we don\u2019t like, there\u2019s ways in the contract we negotiated and put in place to make sure our costs stay within the parameters that we set,\u201d Jeevanjee says, noting that Allstate did have to commit to a certain level of services to negotiate this clause.\n\nCiena\u2019s Williams, who is also seeing better deals on renewals, says that since he has a more predictable handle on his company\u2019s own usage, he \u201ccan make more intelligent decisions\/negotiations come contract renewal time.\u201d\n\nGen AI: Cloud cost X factor\n\nBut even as IT leaders gain a steadier hand on the bottom line of cloud economics, emerging opportunities are complicated the equation.\n\nADP, a 75-year-old company with considerable experience running data centers, is a seasoned veteran in the cloud. Since it started moving to the cloud almost a decade ago, the company has implemented many tools, managed services, and governance procedures to cut costs on its hybrid multicloud architecture based on AWS.\n\n\u201cThere\u2019s a lot more transparency there,\u201d says EVP Vipul Nagrath of the cloud cost landscape today.\n\nNagrath, who formerly served as ADP\u2019s CIO for eight years, says AWS Lambda's serverless computing and AWS Graviton processors have reduced ADP\u2019s cloud costs considerably. Additionally, ADP\u2019s management plan ensures all IT managers get daily reports and forecasts of cloud use to stay on top of the cloud spending.\n\nBut he and others \u2014 analysts and vendors alike \u2014 expect the substantial power and storage requirements of generative AI to significantly compound the costs to run those workloads.\n\n\u201cAll of our [gen AI] experimentation started, which was something we couldn\u2019t have predicted even six months ago, or a year ago, and so we have seen a spike [in costs] in those areas. But at least we know what\u2019s causing it,\u201d says Nagrath, who believes emerging applications such as AI will continue to make cloud cost management a perennial challenge.\n\nIn the meantime, CIOs efforts to contain spend may be combining to slow cloud sales growth somewhat, but vendors are not complaining. The Big 3 vendors \u2014 Amazon, Microsoft, and Google \u2014 are still selling tons of cloud software, just not at the speed of light anymore. IDC\u2019s Public Cloud Services Tracker shows that worldwide spending on public cloud services will grow 22.2% year over year in 2023, which is down from the 27.6% growth experienced in 2022.\n\nIDC expects global spending on public cloud services to total $656 billion in 2023, which is a \u201cconsiderable increase\u201d over the $537 billion spent in 2022. \u201cI\u2019m fairly certain all the cloud vendors have been reporting revenue growth this year, even if the growth isn\u2019t as dramatic as in years past,\u201d Rick Villars says.\n\nAnd as gen AI use in production materializes, CIOs will have to deal with a whole new set of cost challenges. One thing for certain is that the costs will not come down. But for now, how high they will be is an issue for another day.\n\n\u201cThere\u2019s just not enough experience there to know what the ultimate costs for gen AI are,\u201d says ADP\u2019s Nagrath.