Is your data strategy ready for gen AI? LOB leaders may disagree

Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), particularly generative AI are putting more pressure on analytics and IT leaders to get their houses in order when it comes to data strategy and data management.

Line-of-business leaders are feeling the need to move on generative AI now and are asking their technical counterparts to step on the gas: 77% of business leaders fear they are already missing out on the benefits of gen AI and that percentage climbs to 88% among marketing leaders, according to the Salesforce State of Data and Analytics report released on Thursday.

Salesforce’s findings gibe with IDC’s Worldwide C-Suite Survey 2023-2024, released in September. More than half of C-suite executives in IDC’s survey feel that gen AI is top-of-mind for new investment and 87% say they are at least exploring potential use cases.

IT leaders are also enthused about the technology. Foundry’s recently released AI Priorities Study 2023 found that 56% of IT decision-makers are eager to learn more about gen AI. They’re looking to apply the technology via chatbots and virtual assistants (56%), content generation (55%), industry-specific applications (48%), data augmentation (46%), and personalized recommendations (39%). Foundry is the publisher of CIO.com.

According to Salesforce’s survey, early adopters are already seeing results from gen AI efforts, including faster customer service resolution times and increased sales. But the enthusiasm must be tempered by the need to put data management and data governance in place. The Salesforce report found that 87% of technical leaders say that advances in AI make data management a higher priority and 92% say that trustworthy data is needed more than ever before. IT leaders say that the requirements for successful gen AI use include accurate, complete, and unified data (55%); enhanced security measures to avert new threats to the business (54%); and ethical use guidelines (30%).

“The concept of data management and having trusted data continues to be critical,” says Ryan Aytay, president and CEO of Salesforce subsidiary Tableau Software. “The majority of people we speak to say AI is moving their data management priorities ahead — it’s accelerating it. We also hear this scary stat that most people don’t feel like they’re getting enough value from their data today.”