CIO100 2023: Unveiling the top transformational tech leaders and teams in ASEAN and Hong Kong

CIO ASEAN is proud to announce the winners of the CIO100 Awards in 2023, recognising the top senior technology executives and teams in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong driving innovation and influencing rapid change.

Winners were unveiled during an in-person awards ceremony at Suntec City Convention Centre in Singapore, housing more than 300 executives from all key markets across ASEAN, Hong Kong and the wider region.

First launched as the CIO50 ASEAN awards in 2019, it expanded to 75 awards in 2021 in recognition of a wealth of standout submissions and a desire to showcase examples of best transformation practice across all regional markets and sectors. In 2022, an additional 25 awards were added to establish the CIO100 ASEAN awards and sustained in 2023.

Apart from the prestigious CIO100 List, this year the awards presented the inaugural Next CIO Award, which celebrates an emerging ICT leader who is on the pathway to becoming a CIO.

In addition to individual recognition, the Team of the Year awards – introduced in 2022 – continued in this year’s awards season, spanning Innovation, Customer Value, Talent, Culture, and, a brand new category, Sustainability.

In 2023, CIO100 ASEAN saw expansive entries from the entire region, with tech leaders and teams represented across Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.