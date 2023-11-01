CIO100 2023: Unveiling the top transformational tech leaders and teams in ASEAN and Hong Kong

CIO ASEAN is proud to announce the winners of the CIO100 Awards in 2023, recognising the top senior technology executives and teams in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong driving innovation and influencing rapid change.\n\nWinners were unveiled during an in-person awards ceremony at Suntec City Convention Centre in Singapore, housing more than 300 executives from all key markets across ASEAN, Hong Kong and the wider region.\n\nFirst launched as the CIO50 ASEAN awards in 2019, it expanded to 75 awards in 2021 in recognition of a wealth of standout submissions and a desire to showcase examples of best transformation practice across all regional markets and sectors. In 2022, an additional 25 awards were added to establish the CIO100 ASEAN awards and sustained in 2023.\n\nApart from the prestigious CIO100 List, this year the awards presented the inaugural Next CIO Award, which celebrates an emerging ICT leader who is on the pathway to becoming a CIO.\n\nIn addition to individual recognition, the Team of the Year awards \u2013 introduced in 2022 \u2013 continued in this year\u2019s awards season, spanning Innovation, Customer Value, Talent, Culture, and, a brand new category, Sustainability.\n\nIn 2023, CIO100 ASEAN saw expansive entries from the entire region, with tech leaders and teams represented across Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.\n\nAll entries were reviewed by a select and independent CIO100 judging panel, who rated each section of the questionnaire to determine the final list. The most powerful nominations provided real-world examples of where technology and digital chiefs are successfully providing value to organisations, driving innovation and leading teams.\n\n\u201cThe CIO community encompasses the most influential business technology leaders and teams in the region who are at the forefront of technological evolution and strategic change,\u201d said Shirin Robert, Editor of CIO ASEAN.\n\n\u201cWe are honoured to uplift these testimonies of transformation and celebrate honourees of this year\u2019s awards season. Congratulations to all finalists, highly commended and winners.\u201d\n\nThis year, the awards were co-located with the CSO30 awards, which honours the top 30 senior cybersecurity executives driving business value and demonstrating leadership.\n\nThese awards are aligned to Foundry\u2019s global awards program and viewed as a mark of excellence within the enterprise.\n\nIn association with Webex by Cisco, Slack, SentinelOne, Alteryx and Workday, CIO100 continues to be the leading awards program for technology leaders in the region, forming part of a broader Asia Pacific initiative alongside the CIO50 Australia, CIO50 New Zealand, and CIO100 India awards. These are in addition to CIO100 awards in the US and UK, plus CIO50 Middle East awards.\n\nUnveiling the top transformational tech leaders and teams in 2023\n\nHendy Harianto, Group CIO of Meratus Group, takes the top honour as the highest-ranked CIO in this year\u2019s awards.\n\nHe is recognised for his role in initiating a series of digital transformation initiatives for Meratus, encompassing the development of SuperApps\u2014an integrated maritime and logistics e-commerce platform developed in partnership with Google Cloud.\n\nHis innovation portfolio expanded to include Smart Container (SmartCo) which leverages internet of things (IoT), advanced analytics and AI to enhance the efficiency and security of container shipping.\n\nCIO congratulates all honourees in 2023. The top 10 CIOs are ranked \u2013 the remaining honourees recognised are listed alphabetically by name.\n\n#1 Hendy Harianto, Group CIO, Meratus Group\n\n#2 Lai Khim Poh, Divisional Director IT\/Chief Digital Information Officer, Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority\n\n#3 Ivan Chong, CIO, Telekom Malaysia\n\n#4 Andy Luk, Head of Digital Transformation & Insights, HK Express\n\n#5 Stuart Gurr, CIO Singapore and Group CTO Asia Pacific, Deutsche Bank\n\n#6 Amaar Khan, Managing Director, Chief Information Officer & Head of Engineering - Asia Pacific, BNY Mellon\n\n#7 Ivan Ng, CTO, City Developments Limited\n\n#8 Geraldine Wong, Chief Data Officer, GXS Bank\n\n#9 Peter Tay, Chief Digital Officer, Income Insurance Limited\n\n#10 Kai Yang, Asia Pacific CIO, HSBC\n\nNext CIO\n\nIrvan Bastian Arief, tiket.com\n\nIrvan is the current VP of Data Science and Machine Learning Engineering at tiket.com and wins this award for pioneering advancements in AI and machine learning within his team, which have played a pivotal role in positioning the organisation as a leader in online travel agencies in Indonesia. He is well-positioned and recognised by his colleagues of all ranks as a transformative leader and mentor to create a positive impact on the business.\n\nTeam of the Year \u2013 Culture\n\nAXA Philippines\n\nAXA Philippines wins this award for its efforts to revamp the culture within its Transformation and Technology (T&T) Group, including creating Centre of Practice teams for best practice sharing among various functions and encouraging career development, with 20% of employees attaining new IT certifications. As a result, the company\u2019s Employee Net Promoter Score rose from +1 to +27 while more than 18% of employees have received promotions due to clarity of roles and assignment planning.\n\nHighly Commended: Maybank Group\n\nTeam of the Year \u2013 Customer Value\n\nHK Express\n\nHK Express wins this award for utilising AI to refresh its approach to customer engagement. From post-flight feedback to social listening to call centre interactions, the team\u2019s AI deployments enable HK Express to better understand its customers and provide tailored, satisfying experiences. Tapping on large language models, customer comments are transformed into structured data, which is projected to increase efficiency by 50 percent, with 12-month savings of $204K and 840 manhours.\n\nHighly Commended: YF Life Insurance\n\nTeam of the Year \u2013 Innovation\n\nChangi Airport Group (CAG)\n\nChangi Airport Group wins this award for establishing its Enterprise Digital Hub as part of efforts to overhaul its IT architecture design and power the next generation of digital solutions. Made up of a customised stack of services in a decoupled architecture, CAG is supporting all business and operation needs while providing a seamless customer experience.\n\nHighly Commended: National Heritage Board\n\nTeam of the Year \u2013 Sustainability\n\nNanyang Technological University (NTU)\n\nNanyang Technological University wins this award for its innovative methods of leveraging technology to fulfill its sustainability goals, with initiatives to promote sustainable campus living and university operations. NTU has established a 15-year Sustainability Manifesto and launched a S$1 billion multicurrency Sustainability Linked Bond aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 and reduce gross carbon emissions intensity by at least 50 percent from its 2019 baseline. \n\nTeam of the Year \u2013 Talent\n\nCentral Provident Fund Board\n\nThe Central Provident Fund Board wins this award for its strong talent management framework, with its focus on employees' professional growth through leadership development, mentorship, and numerous staff development programmes. The Board's commitment to growing a sustainable talent pipeline is key to the Board\u2019s ambition of a \u201cWorkforce that Achieves Together".