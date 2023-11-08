Many CIOs are better equipped to combat rising IT costs. Are you?

Inflation may have dropped from its high in 2022, but the price pressures on IT budgets have continued unabated. Rising prices have imposed tough challenges on IT budgets, operations and staffing, especially for global organizations with operations in countries where inflation has been running high, such as Poland (10%), India (8%) or Turkey (50%). While inflation challenges have moderated in the US from a high of 9.1% in June, 2022, to 3.7% in September, 2023, the price pressures facing IT have persisted. The technology talent gap continues to inflate labor costs, too, despite big layoffs in high tech, CIOs say, and they\u2019ve seen double-digit increases in SaaS and cloud costs over the last two years.\n\nAccording to IDC\u2019s July 2023 Future Enterprise Resiliency & Spending (FERS) survey of 856 senior IT and business managers in large enterprises, the IT line items most affected, in addition to rising tech salaries, include SaaS and PaaS costs. Forty-one percent of the CIOs in the survey said they\u2019ve changed their cycle for revisiting IT budgets to at least every month, says Tony Olvet, IDC\u2019s VP of worldwide C-suite and digital business research.\n\nDanielle Phaneuf, partner, Cloud & Digital Strategy at PwC, says that inflation will probably be the leading threat to business for at least the next six months \u2014 an assertion 40% of CEOs agreed with in PwC\u2019s 2023 CEO Survey. But despite such challenges, CIOs say they\u2019re meeting them head on. Here\u2019s how.\n\nReview strategy before considering cuts\n\nTo deal with rising costs, CIOs say they\u2019re reviewing options such as staff cuts and downgrading service level agreements, as well as ways to increase productivity to combat labor cost increases and other price pressures. But strategically important digital transformations should be protected \u201cbecause they set you up over time and create more flexibility and adaptability,\u201d says Andrew Blau, MD and US leader, eminence and insights, at Deloitte Consulting.\n\nWhen reviewing those options, says Phaneuf, CIOs should evaluate their business values, strategy, and goals before implementing any mitigation steps.\n\n\u201cThe CIO should be talking with the CEO and this should be collective decision making,\u201d adds David McKee, who has seen firsthand the havoc that a lack of alignment with the C-suite can wreak on operations. McKee, tech founder and digital twins thought leader at Counterpoint Technologies, acts as a part-time CTO for nine companies in the US and Europe. One client cut staff earlier this year, only to discover that another part of the business needed their institutional knowledge for a strategic project. \u201cThey weren\u2019t communicating enough and it cost them a lot,\u201d he says. \u201cThey ended up bringing most of those people back, at consulting rates, for six months.\u201d\n\nRising software costs create headaches\n\nAnother example is Ameritas Life Insurance, which has operations in the US, but the current 3.7% general inflation rate masks some higher increases hitting IT budgets. \u201cWe\u2019ve seen 10 to 15% increases across the board for two years in a row,\u201d says CTO and chief transformation officer Richard Wiedenbeck. On the upside, though, Blau thinks upcoming renewals, which will take place against a backdrop of lower inflation than a year ago, could lower the rate of increases this year.\n\nIronically, as more of Wiedenbeck\u2019s IT budget has moved to the cloud, the one place where price increases have stayed in check has been for infrastructure. With the move to software and platform as a service offerings, infrastructure has now shrunk to less than 10% of his overall budget. But 90% of the sales calls he gets are from vendors who say they can save him money on infrastructure. \u201cMoore\u2019s law continues to play out in that space,\u201d he says, \u201cbut Murphy\u2019s law applies in the software space.\u201d\n\nSaaS has its benefits over on-premises software, but it\u2019s been 20 to 25% more expensive, Wiedenbeck says. And as vendors phase out on-premises versions of their software, Ameritas has in some cases been forced to make the jump. \u201cThey just don\u2019t offer an on-prem option; that\u2019s how they get you,\u201d he says, noting that ongoing price increases have been much higher with SaaS than for on-prem software. \u201cThey\u2019ve found a way to put 25% increases back into the cost of software. I sign three-year deals, but then I\u2019m facing big price hikes.\u201d With software making up 25% of the IT budget, those kinds of increases aren\u2019t sustainable in a low- to medium-margin business, he says.\n\nCosts for PaaS and IaaS services from the big three providers present additional challenges, Wiedenbeck says. \u201cThey\u2019ve all built many subcomponent pieces that are unique to those clouds, and when every piece gets an inflationary price increase, they don\u2019t rationalize the whole,\u201d he says. They just pass on all those increases in areas such as layers of licensing, management of the software stack, and their infrastructure services.\n\nIn response, Wiedenbeck assesses whether the value of the service justifies the increased cost. If it doesn\u2019t, he considers whether he can save money by adjusting the risk profile for the service, and examines usage patterns for potential savings. \u201cYou need to make well informed, thoughtful, and purposeful decisions that balance cost, risk, and value,\u201d he says.\n\n\u201cWith SAP, the biggest cost component is database and memory,\u201d Wiedenbeck says, so he took a hard look at each. \u201cBy implementing a stricter data archiving and data retention policy, and resetting service levels, we saved a total of about $3 million,\u201d he says.\n\nIT organizations can save substantial amounts on SaaS contracts by lowering service levels, CIOs say. \u201cToo often we pay for the tier above what we need,\u201d says McKee.\n\nBut while Wiedenbeck did change service levels in one situation, he urges caution. \u201cIt\u2019s dangerous to get so focused on cost that you start looking for ways to reduce it without better understanding the risks,\u201d he says. \u201cOn the flip side, we shouldn\u2019t be so fearful of any risk that we overpay for services and service levels. Inflation shouldn\u2019t make us abandon balance management of cost, risk, and value, [but] I do see it as a great opportunity to revisit those areas and see if we\u2019re willing to adjust that balance.\u201d\n\nPartnering with software vendors is another key to keep costs under control. It should be a mutually beneficial relationship, CIOs say, so be prepared for some give and take. \u201cThere\u2019s typically more flexibility on pricing if there\u2019s added value that can found, for example, by introducing other clients or integrating products together, creating a win-win situation,\u201d says McKee.\n\nIn some cases CIOs say they\u2019ve been able to adjust contracts by asking for discounts, or by asking to pay less in the current fiscal year and more in subsequent contract years. Another potential strategy for global organizations: leverage lower-cost emerging market pricing as much as possible in your contracts.\n\nTalent costs are crushing budgets\n\nFor McKee, the continuously increasing price of tech talent has been a major challenge \u2014especially since it\u2019s the biggest component of most IT budgets. \u201cThere\u2019s a lot of competition for the best talent and it\u2019s gotten much worse post-pandemic here in the UK,\u201d he says. \u201cWe could be talking at least 30% inflation in this sector, and often the only way to deal with that is to start cutting.\u201d\n\nPrior to the pandemic, he could pay a lower wage to people working remotely in areas of England with a lower cost of living while paying more for talent working in London. The pandemic changed that because when people moved to remote locations, they took their salaries with them \u2014 and now they don\u2019t want to come back. \u201cHybrid work is a luxury we can operate in, but it creates high inflation and exacerbates salaries,\u201d he says.\n\nWiedenbeck says he can still offer slightly lower salaries to people in areas with a lower cost of living, but the pay differentials are smaller. Since the pandemic, he says, \u201cremote work has shown some disparities that existed due to geography, and we\u2019re starting to work through that.\u201d\n\nOutsourcing costs have also risen, McKee adds. \u201cIt might cost us $1,000 per day per developer to outsource,\u201d he says. \u201cYou can get three people for that.\u201d And then there\u2019s the extra complexity and costs associated with managing remote teams. \u201cWhen you outsource your software development team, they\u2019re no longer your team,\u201d he adds. \u201cThey\u2019re thousands of miles away and you have less ability to influence them. A lot of people choose that option and realize a year later it\u2019s costing them even more than the alternative.\u201d\n\nSo outsourcing can help buffer salary increases. \u201cCapgemini, with a half million people, can absorb cost-of-talent variances better than my organization can with 420 people,\u201d Wiedenbeck says. CIOs in the IDC survey with multinational operations said they also try to keep talent costs under control by leveraging cost differentials between countries.\n\nMcKee sees two other ways to address the problem. You can recruit more senior people, where one person can replace three and make fewer mistakes, or downsize the teams, wait for the situation to change and rebuild later. \u201cYou lose expertise and knowledge, but that\u2019s the most common approach,\u201d he says.\n\nSome CIOs in organizations with operations in countries where talent costs or general inflation are running high report increasing the frequency of salary reviews to every six months. McKee has pursued this approach, but only on an informal basis, which he says allows for more flexibility and creates \u201cless expectation for an increase in pay.\u201d\n\nIncreasing the frequency of salary reviews isn\u2019t in Wiedenbeck\u2019s game plan, but he\u2019s trying a new approach to reign in tech salaries. Starting with data scientists, Ameritas is now offering what he calls a \u201chot jobs bonus.\u201d If the current competitive salary is, say, $175,000, he might offer $125,000 plus a $50,000 \u201csalary kicker\u201d that gets reviewed each year based on market conditions for that skill set. \u201cIt\u2019s a variable part of their salary based on a data point,\u201d he says. \u201cEvery year we come back and evaluate that.\u201d While employees believe those salaries will never go down, Wiedenbeck\u2019s experience says otherwise. For example, at one time, Oracle DBAs would command $175,000, but as more people entered the space, salaries dropped to the point where he can get someone for $80,000. But it\u2019s a long-game strategy: That cycle can take 10 years to play out, he says.\n\nThe big picture: Get your game plan on\n\nAdapting to cost increases requires flexibility, efficiency, and a well thought out plan of attack. Planning is key to adapting to unexpected increases, says Deloitte\u2019s Blau, but don\u2019t fall into the trap of planning with the expectation that the prevailing predictions will necessarily come true, he warns. \u201cPredictions can be traps,\u201d he says, so IT leaders need to take a broader view of what they need to be prepared for. \u201cThat is the secret to resilience.\u201d\n\nMcKee adds: \u201cCollaborate with your CEO, and understand where in the company inflation is being felt. That communication is critical.\u201d\n\nAlso, sticking to your strategic digital transformation plans is paramount, says PwC\u2019s Phaneuf. \u201cDuring times of high inflation, efficiency is crucial,\u201d she says. \u201cThere\u2019s an opportunity for technological business reinvention amid inflationary pressure, and it might help your organization weather the storm. That\u2019s why CIOs should make strategic investments and optimize resilience, both in the short and long term. Also, consider leveraging a project management office to ease some of the burdens of inflation. PMOs streamline projects, which ultimately help organizations meet rapidly evolving needs.\u201d \n\nDistilling it down, Wiedenbeck says that when making a decision to adapt, look at pricing, partner arbitrage, and risk. \u201cDecide if you\u2019re willing to take on risk to adapt to price spikes,\u201d he says. \u201cAnd you have to partner with your vendors.\u201d