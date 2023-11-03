Burnout: An IT epidemic in the making

Burnout is quickly becoming a widespread problem for IT organizations. The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, mass tech industry layoffs, and the demand to keep pace with constantly evolving technology are all prominent factors contributing to a state of exhaustion among IT pros, according to industry surveys.\n\nFor IT leaders aware of the impact burnout can have on their staff, the reality of IT exhaustion is complicated further by the fact that burnout isn\u2019t caused by just one thing. It is a problem that builds slowly overtime, leading to disengaged and unmotivated employees who have one foot out the door. And it can be hard to spot.\n\nAccording to a survey from Mason Frank in partnership with Salesforce, 44% of full-time employees experience burnout, which directly impacts quality of life especially around job satisfaction, work-life balance, and overall wellbeing. Factors cited by respondents as directly impacting burnout include \u201cunmanageable workloads, insufficient support, and unrealistic deadlines.\u201d The 2023 IT salary report from Robert Half reinforces these findings. Its survey of IT pros and hiring managers across the US uncovered that the leading causes of worker burnout include heavy workloads (57%), lack of support from management (32%), lack of resources to perform job duties (31%), and increased commuting over the past year (31%).\n\nHere is a look at this growing phenomenon and how it may be impacting your IT staff and your IT organization as well.\n\nThe stages of burnout\n\nDeveloping over time, burnout builds in distinct stages that lead employees down a path of low motivation, cynicism, and eventually depersonalization, according to Yerbo\u2019s The State of Burnout in Tech report, which points to 2005 research by Salanova and Schaufeli on the subject.\n\nExhaustion is typically the first phase, leaving employees feeling unable to unwind, recover, and restore their energy for another day of work. This lack of energy and fatigue can be so severe that it causes employees to develop depression, cardiovascular problems, and other illnesses that can be exacerbated by stress. After exhaustion, employees will often experience self-inefficacy, negatively impacting productivity and motivation as employees start to doubt their own capabilities and feel an overall lack of accomplishment.\n\nThe next phase involves cynicism, detachment, and apathy, as burned-out employees longer find satisfaction in their work. Cynicism is the highest predictor of turnover, according to Yerbo, as it often is the final push that drives employees to seek new opportunities elsewhere. The final phase of burnout is depersonalization, where emotions are shut down as a coping mechanism, leaving workers often distant and cold with colleagues and superiors. The further your employees descend into burnout, the more difficult it becomes to help them recover.\n\nRipple effects of burnout\n\nBurnout can have long-lasting impacts on businesses goals, reputation, and overall organizational productivity. For IT professionals who report high levels of burnout, 42% are considering quitting their company within the next six months, according to survey data from Yerbo. Even among those who report low or moderate levels of burnout, 25% express a desire to leave their company in the near future.\n\nAnd burnout is also impacting skills acquisition, as 43% of Yerbo survey respondents said they had to stop studying for a certification exam because they were unable to find time due to their workloads.\n\nFurther, burned-out employees who do leave are highly likely to negatively impact your company\u2019s reputation by sharing their frustrations online and on review sites, where other potential candidates can see them. With tech talent markets always tight, increased burnout within your organization can quickly become not only a retention issue, but a recruitment problem as well.\n\nThe long toll of elevated workloads\n\nIncreased workloads sustained since the pandemic and elevated of late by accelerating demands on IT have left employees feeling exhausted. The survey from Yerbo revealed that 62% of IT professionals report that they feel \u201cphysically and emotionally drained.\u201d For employees already stretched to their limit, adding more work to their plate after this year\u2019s rise in layoffs might just be the final straw.\n\nNearly 75% of employees say they devote more than 40 hours per week to work, putting in more hours than they\u2019re contracted to work, according to Robert Half. More than 25% said they have taken time off due to stress at some point within the past two years, relying on PTO to combat burnout. But those numbers might underestimate the impact, given that the survey also found that 33% of professionals say they don\u2019t feel comfortable expressing feelings of burnout with their manager.\n\nOverburdened, 51% of tech workers feel they aren\u2019t living up to their full potential at work, falling short of their own expectations, according to Yerbo\u2019s survey. Moreover, 30% reported that they feel inefficient at work. And as confidence in skills and abilities falls, so too does performance and overall motivation. While engaged employees feel connected to their work and invested in the company mission, 43% of tech workers report feeling less engaged at work and 27% don\u2019t see value or purpose in what they do on the job. This overall lack of engagement leads to a sense of detachment, increasing the risk that many in your department may quit or completely check-out in their role.\n\nRTO: A could-be burnout deal-breaker\n\nThe pandemic\u2019s shift to remote work has triggered a more permanent shift in worker expectations, with only 8% of respondents to a Mason Frank survey saying they\u2019d be happy to work in an office five days a week, whereas 44% prefer fully remote and 48% said they preferred hybrid working. And with companies increasingly rolling out return-to-office (RTO) mandates, IT leaders can expect growing dissatisfaction from their staff, as 76% of Mason Frank respondents said they would \u201creconsider working for their employer if they weren\u2019t offered flexibility around where they worked.\u201d\n\nIn fact, remote work has become one of the most sought-after perks, according to Robert Half data, with 63% of IT professionals saying remote work is a key perk, ahead of paid parental leave (20%), paid time off for volunteering (19%), company-paid meals and snacks (21%), and employee discounts (29%). Keeping in line with employees\u2019 clear desire to have flexible work options, 43% also said that they valued remote work business allowances, to ensure they have all the necessary resources at home to effectively perform their jobs.\n\nWomen disproportionately affected by burnout\n\nFor women, the statistics around burnout are even worse. Nearly half (46%) of women in the tech industry report feeling burned out, compared to 39% of male tech professionals, according to Yerbo. This gap is not surprising given that women face many uphill battles in the IT industry, encountering obstacles that their male counterparts typically will not face in their careers.\n\nThe survey also found that women (69%) are more likely to express that they feel \u201crun-down and drained of physical and emotional energy\u201d each day, compared to men (56%). This can also be a result of tech\u2019s diversity issue, where women often find themselves in a male-dominated environment where they must work harder to prove themselves. Data also suggests that women and minorities experience higher instances of discrimination, leading to additional stress that only makes burnout worse.\n\nThe slow road to fixing burnout\n\nBurnout can\u2019t be fixed overnight. Turning around burnout in your organization will require consistency and dedication to improving the employee experience. You\u2019ll need to consider increases in resources, mentoring, opportunities for advancement, as well as evaluating boundaries around work-life balance and ensuring that a healthy balance is reflected and modeled all the way to the top.\n\nOrganizations that put in the effort to improve engagement and reduce burnout will reap the rewards in retention. Microsoft\u2019s 2022 Trend Index report found that organizations that \u201cdoubled down on employee engagement in times of economic uncertainty\u201d ultimately performed twice as well financially compared to organizations that did not prioritize engagement. And according to the report, \u201ceach additional point of engagement reported by employees corelated with a +$46,511 difference in market cap per employee.\u201d\n\nThe benefits of curbing burnout in your organization include better retention, easier recruitment, improved productivity, and better efficiency from your workforce. Healthy workers help the organization thrive, cost the company less, and help ensure that you\u2019re consistently meeting business goals. If your organization is experiencing the negative effects of burnout, it\u2019s time to step back and evaluate the employee experience and identify what needs to be fixed and improved.