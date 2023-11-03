Burnout: An IT epidemic in the making

Burnout is quickly becoming a widespread problem for IT organizations. The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, mass tech industry layoffs, and the demand to keep pace with constantly evolving technology are all prominent factors contributing to a state of exhaustion among IT pros, according to industry surveys.

For IT leaders aware of the impact burnout can have on their staff, the reality of IT exhaustion is complicated further by the fact that burnout isn’t caused by just one thing. It is a problem that builds slowly overtime, leading to disengaged and unmotivated employees who have one foot out the door. And it can be hard to spot.

According to a survey from Mason Frank in partnership with Salesforce, 44% of full-time employees experience burnout, which directly impacts quality of life especially around job satisfaction, work-life balance, and overall wellbeing. Factors cited by respondents as directly impacting burnout include “unmanageable workloads, insufficient support, and unrealistic deadlines.” The 2023 IT salary report from Robert Half reinforces these findings. Its survey of IT pros and hiring managers across the US uncovered that the leading causes of worker burnout include heavy workloads (57%), lack of support from management (32%), lack of resources to perform job duties (31%), and increased commuting over the past year (31%).

Here is a look at this growing phenomenon and how it may be impacting your IT staff and your IT organization as well.

The stages of burnout

Developing over time, burnout builds in distinct stages that lead employees down a path of low motivation, cynicism, and eventually depersonalization, according to Yerbo’s The State of Burnout in Tech report, which points to 2005 research by Salanova and Schaufeli on the subject.

Exhaustion is typically the first phase, leaving employees feeling unable to unwind, recover, and restore their energy for another day of work. This lack of energy and fatigue can be so severe that it causes employees to develop depression, cardiovascular problems, and other illnesses that can be exacerbated by stress. After exhaustion, employees will often experience self-inefficacy, negatively impacting productivity and motivation as employees start to doubt their own capabilities and feel an overall lack of accomplishment.