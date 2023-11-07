The CIO’s fatal flaw: Too much leadership, not enough management

“He’s a manager, not a leader,” my source explained to me, referring to the CIO in a disparaging tone of voice.

I followed up with a few dozen more 360-degree interviews — translation: I talked with a lot of different people — and confirmed the diagnosis.

Except for one thing: The CIO’s focus on management was, to use the technical term, a “good thing.” Because what’s frequently missed in the perennial leadership vs. management fracas is that management is about getting work out the door. Leadership is an important collection of techniques managers use to get the people in their organization to embrace the direction they’re trying to set.

Which does help get work out the door. It’s an important contributing factor, but it isn’t the main event.

Leadership vs. management

I blame Peter Drucker, who, not being with us anymore, can’t defend himself. It was Drucker who famously said, “Management is doing things right; leadership is doing the right things.”

I have no quibble with this division of labor. It’s just that, when you compare the importance of “right things” and “doing things,” it’s important not to disrespect how much “doing things” matters.