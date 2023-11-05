Low-code: An Accelerator for Digital Transformation

Digital transformation is expected to be the top strategic priority for businesses of all sizes and industries, yet organisations find the transformation journey challenging due to digital skill gap, tight budget, or technology resource shortages. Amidst these challenges, organisations turn to low-code to remain competitive and agile.\n\nTaking the programmer out of software development, low-code provides tools that enable people with minimal training and coding skills to create and adapt applications themselves using prebuilt templates and program modules. These features make low-code useful for organisations that need to streamline their development processes or bridge the gap between business requirements and IT capabilities.\n\nTHE POWER OF LOW CODE\n\nAccording to Forrester Research, low-code can accelerate application development by 10 to 20 times compared to traditional coding methods, which is very important in competitive markets as it can shorten the time to market for products and services that rely on them. But it is only one of the many benefits, and there are more to take into account:\n\nDrawing from the case of a US-based company providing platforms for managing automatic toll booths for several top toll authorities that wanted to moderate its 15-year-old legacy accounts receivable management system to a new UI\/UX web application while being able to handle millions of toll account transactions per year.\n\nPartnering with FPT Software to adopt low-code solutions, the company was able to build a new user-friendly application to elevate user experience and streamline operation while reducing the application development workload by 70 percent, namely:\n\nWHAT TO LOOK FOR IN LOW-CODE TOOLS\n\nEmbedding AI within low-code platforms is getting more attention as this makes the barrier to software development even lower. Leading providers have integrated ChatGPT connectors in their developer environments, and you should not miss this feature when choosing yours. Nevertheless, there are a few more to keep in mind.\n\nWHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A LOW-CODE PARTNER\n\nThe maximum benefits from low-code will only be gained with the right approach and the right partner. Here are some of the key things to look for.\n\nTake the Malaysian oil and gas conglomerate as an example. Identifying technology implementation in general and low-code in particular as the key enabler for their net-zero ambition, the company has partnered up to establish a Center of Excellence of over 120 low-code experts from FPT Software. With best practices, continuous training, and support, the company has successfully upskilled its non-technical employees while gradually forming best practices and frameworks to accelerate product delivery and commercialization.\n\nLow-code has been reshaping digital innovation, democratises app development, and opens up new possibilities for solving complex problems. By embracing the power of low-code, organisations of all kinds and sizes can streamline application development, bring ideas to life faster, and stay competitive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.\n\nA low-code partner with presence around the world and thousands of IT expert can help your business stay ahead in today's digital age. Explore low-code solutions here.