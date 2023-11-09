In transition: How Kyndryl’s CIO weaned the company off IBM’s systems

For Kyndryl CIO Michael Bradshaw, the clock started ticking in November 2021 when the former managed infrastructure services division of IBM was spun out as a separate entity and given two years to disentangle its IT systems from IBM\u2019s.\n\n\u201cWe had a 24-month transition services agreement,\u201d he says.\n\nWith that deadline came a dilemma: \u201cDo we just focus on transition, then start thinking about what transformation looks like,\u201d he says, \u201cor do we use this as an opportunity and compress the cycle to drive transition and transformation, using the platforms as the driver for that.\u201d\n\nWith the rest of the Kyndryl leadership team, Bradshaw opted for the latter.\n\nAs a result, some other processes were compressed too, including the choice of the key platforms on which Kyndryl\u2019s new infrastructure would be built.\n\n\u201cWhat typically happens is, you get these long drawn-out RFP processes and all the balancing and waiting, and the reality is, it doesn't really matter,\u201d he says.\n\nBradshaw recounts how Kyndryl\u2019s HR management platfrom was selected.\n\n\u201cI sat with my CHRO in her first week on the job, and said, \u2018If I asked you to choose between SuccessFactors and Workday, what would you choose?\u2019 And she said, \u2018Well, the past two jobs I've implemented Workday, so my answer would be Workday.\u2019 And that was pretty much our decision.\u201d\n\nFor the ERP, Kyndryl went with SAP, the same platform used by IBM, although it\u2019s possible that Bradshaw\u2019s 30 years of experience with SAP weighed as heavily as IBM\u2019s history with it.\n\nHe defends what might at first seem like a frivolous selection process, pointing to the predictability of traditional methods and their failure to facilitate change.\n\n\u201cWe didn't do fit-gap analysis workshops because 95% of the time, the solution looks exactly like what the teams have today,\u201d he says. \u201cWe weren\u2019t going to go down that path.\u201d\n\nThat may seem odd, given that two key platform choices were dictated, at least in part, by their familiarity. But there\u2019s more to it than that.\n\n\u201cOne vendor versus the other isn\u2019t really that important,\u201d Bradshaw says. \u201cIt's about living in that platform.\u201d\n\nIn any case, he says, only 13% of Kyndryl\u2019s revenue flowed through those legacy SAP systems in IBM, with the rest going through custom mainframe applications. Kyndryl was not given a clone of those IBM systems as part of the transition services agreement, he says, so they had to start afresh with the SAP installation.\n\nKyndryl is now running a clean version of S\/4HANA Cloud private edition on Microsoft Azure.\n\nThat\u2019s had its advantages: \u201cWe\u2019ve been able to leverage these platforms to do so much, more rapidly, and with much more agility than we would have if we had taken the more brownfield approach,\u201d he says.\n\nLiving in the platform\n\nThe move to a greenfield SAP system illustrates what Bradshaw means by \u201cliving in the platform.\u201d Rather than customize a system to fit exactly what had gone before, he wants to get the most out of a platform\u2019s innate capabilities.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s what is differentiating for the business that really matters,\u201d he says. \u201cFor those non-differentiating capabilities, you shouldn\u2019t spend a lot of energy; you should do the base configuration and then shift the business toward the different solutions.\u201d\n\nAnother example: Kyndryl \u2014 or the IBM business unit that eventually became Kyndryl \u2014 already used Workday before Bradshaw arrived, but only in a limited way, alongside dozens of other HR applications. \u201cThe choice to expand on Workday was to double down and make that the platform, collapsing all of those 60-plus different applications and leveraging that platform,\u201d he says.\n\nFor some aspects of those migrations, including configuration and test management, he brought in external systems integrators: KPMG to help with Workday, and Deloitte for SAP applications such as Ariba and Fieldglass. For other aspects, such as setting up application environments in Azure, he had help from Kyndryl\u2019s own consulting staff.\n\nOne advantage Bradshaw has that CIOs in other kinds of business don\u2019t is he can turn learning experiences from costs into profit centers for Kyndryl if a task turns out to be something the consulting team can sell to other companies as a service.\n\nThat was the case with the migration of quote-to-cash and financials data from IBM\u2019s legacy SAP system to Kyndryl\u2019s greenfield instance.\n\nTo develop the tools to do that, Kyndryl partnered with SAP, and now offers its customers a data migration service using those tools.\n\nTransferrable mainframe skills\n\nKyndryl\u2019s old mainframe applications have been migrated, too.\n\n\u201cWe now have no mainframe applications,\u201d Bradshaw says. \u201cWe\u2019re completely running in Azure or are software-as-a-service based.\u201d\n\nOther CIOs are moving their applications off mainframes as well, perhaps in part because they\u2019re concerned they may not be able to find skilled employees to maintain them in the future. This can become a self-fulfilling prophecy as new IT graduates shy away from mainframes and turn to cloud technologies instead to avoid finding themselves in a career dead-end.\n\nBut Bradshaw sees a way forward for both existing mainframe experts and those learning about them today.\n\n\u201cFolks who have a mainframe background are perfectly suited to manage hyperscaler environments and even across multiple hyperscale environments,\u201d he says. \u201cThe core disciplines you use to run and manage a mainframe well are the same disciplines you have to exercise to manage those hyperscaler environments.\u201d\n\nThat equivalence, however, didn\u2019t become apparent to Bradshaw and his colleagues as early as it could have.\n\n\u201cWe could have brought more people along on that journey,\u201d he says, a move that might have enabled Kyndryl to complete some of its application migrations sooner.\n\nThe surprise for Bradshaw was that staff were typically able to pick up the skills necessary to transfer from mainframe to hyperscaler management in four to six months, with the best making the switch in just two or three months.\n\n\u201cI didn\u2019t think we could go up the scale that quickly,\u201d he says.\n\nSupport calls\n\nBradshaw has one other regret, besides overlooking the transferrable skills of his mainframe staff: not kicking off the organizational change management process sooner to better communicate the notion of living in the platform.\n\nAs it was, he communicated through the business leaders, with each of them relaying the message in a language their teams would understand. The focus was on the most important use cases, and on making the change without disrupting customers\u2019 activities.\n\nThe process was successful in that staff knew where to go for help, he says, noting that it\u2019s not enough to give them 20 hours of classroom training and then leave them to it: you have to give them a help line to call and let them know they\u2019ve got support. \n\nEven if they call to say, \u201c\u2019I know we covered this and I feel really silly to have to ask,\u2019\u201d he says, \u201cDon\u2019t make them feel silly.\u201d