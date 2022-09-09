Artificial Intelligence
CIO Executive Council POV
USPTO takes human-first approach to AI innovationAs one of the oldest government agencies, the US Patent and Trademark Office takes the ‘for the people, by the people’ credo seriously in its day-to-day work, including AI and machine learning development.
Feature
Measuring the business impact of AITaking stock of AI ROI is challenging but essential. IT leaders and industry observers lend insights on how to get a clear idea of whether your AI efforts are paying off.
CIO Executive Council POV
Oshkosh puts digital solutions into overdriveGlobal CDIO Anupam Khare’s targeted forays into AI and predictive analytics are fueling continued growth and paving new roads to success for the manufacturer of specialty vehicles.
Feature
Digital twins: 5 success storiesThese five companies are using digital twins to monitor operations, plan predictive maintenance, improve customer service, and optimize their supply chains.
Feature
Verizon Wireless AI platform paves way for 5G build-outThe telecom giant’s 5G Network Planning Platform leans on machine learning to optimize transmitter density, positioning, and placement while minimizing unnecessary capital expenditures.
Feature
CIO 100 US: 8 award-winning healthcare IT projectsHealthcare organizations are increasingly embracing digital initiatives to expedite evaluations, better share medical records, and improve patient care.
Feature
NLP helps Eli Lilly work at a global scaleWith teams across the globe working in a variety of languages, the pharmaceutical multinational couldn’t afford a translation bottleneck, so it turned to natural language processing.
Feature
How Cairn Oil & Gas is using IT to overcome one business challenge after anotherCIO Sandeep Gupta’s innovative use of technology has enabled the company to cut costs, reduce time to first oil, and manage decline in production.
Feature
What is RPA? A revolution in business process automationMore CIOS are turning to robotic process automation to eliminate tedious tasks, freeing corporate workers to focus on higher value work. But RPA requires proper design, planning and governance if it's to bolster the business, experts say.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
Healthcare AI in a year: 3 trends to watchNo-code tools and growing utility of text point to growing AI sophistication, but security concerns remain.
Feature
Computer vision is primed for business valueCompanies across a range of industries are deploying image- and video-based artificial intelligence to improve and optimize key business processes and products.
Feature
10 key roles for AI successTo maximize the business value of artificial intelligence, AI teams require a diverse range of skills and roles, from data scientists to domain experts to strategic decision-makers.
Movers and Shakers
Running both IT and digital at AloricaCIDO Mike Clifton explains how, in addition to managing the IT core, he and his teams are enabling the company’s go-to-market strategy, accelerating its digital roadmap, and using AI and ML to transform customer experiences.
Accent Notes
Reimagining technology for the next generationThe digitally enhanced world of tomorrow will bring significant challenges and opportunities. Here are five key implications IT leaders must consider.
Feature
AI in the cloud pays dividends for Liberty MutualThe insurer’s mature cloud foundation has facilitated extensive use of emerging technologies, in particular machine learning models that help deliver premium service, CIO James McGlennon says.
Feature
Making the most of MLOpsEnterprises looking to reap the full business benefits of artificial intelligence are turning to MLOps — an emerging set of best practices and tools aimed at operationalizing AI.
CDO at the Center
5 ways to reduce compliance costs with AI and automationIncreased use of AI can drive efficiencies and reduce costs in compliance management. Here's what that means for CIOs in highly regulated industries.
Feature
Top 10 AI graduate degree programsThinking about getting your graduate degree in artificial intelligence? Here are 10 of the top schools with AI degrees worth pursuing.
The Business of Data
5 hidden costs of working with alt dataAlt data offers enterprises the opportunity to gain competitive advantage, but the costs of integrating it into business workflows may be more than you think.
Interview
Lexmark’s Vishal Gupta on infusing every decision with AIThe company’s AI community of excellence has created not only a talent pipeline, but a use case pipeline to fuel future innovation.
