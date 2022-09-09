Artificial Intelligence

USPTO takes human-first approach to AI innovation

As one of the oldest government agencies, the US Patent and Trademark Office takes the ‘for the people, by the people’ credo seriously in its day-to-day work, including AI and machine learning development.
By Tim ScannellSep, 9 2022
Measuring the business impact of AI

Taking stock of AI ROI is challenging but essential. IT leaders and industry observers lend insights on how to get a clear idea of whether your AI efforts are paying off.
By Maria KorolovSep, 7 2022
Oshkosh puts digital solutions into overdrive

Global CDIO Anupam Khare’s targeted forays into AI and predictive analytics are fueling continued growth and paving new roads to success for the manufacturer of specialty vehicles.
By Tim ScannellSep, 2 2022
Digital twins: 5 success stories

These five companies are using digital twins to monitor operations, plan predictive maintenance, improve customer service, and optimize their supply chains.
By Thor OlavsrudAug, 30 2022
Verizon Wireless AI platform paves way for 5G build-out

The telecom giant’s 5G Network Planning Platform leans on machine learning to optimize transmitter density, positioning, and placement while minimizing unnecessary capital expenditures.
By Paula RooneyAug, 26 2022
NLP helps Eli Lilly work at a global scale

With teams across the globe working in a variety of languages, the pharmaceutical multinational couldn’t afford a translation bottleneck, so it turned to natural language processing.
By Thor OlavsrudAug, 1 2022
What is RPA? A revolution in business process automation

More CIOS are turning to robotic process automation to eliminate tedious tasks, freeing corporate workers to focus on higher value work. But RPA requires proper design, planning and governance if it's to bolster the business, experts say.
By Thor Olavsrud and Clint BoultonJun, 29 2022
Computer vision is primed for business value

Companies across a range of industries are deploying image- and video-based artificial intelligence to improve and optimize key business processes and products.
By Maria KorolovJun, 23 2022
10 key roles for AI success

To maximize the business value of artificial intelligence, AI teams require a diverse range of skills and roles, from data scientists to domain experts to strategic decision-makers.
By Maria Korolov and Alex KorolovJun, 7 2022
Running both IT and digital at Alorica

CIDO Mike Clifton explains how, in addition to managing the IT core, he and his teams are enabling the company’s go-to-market strategy, accelerating its digital roadmap, and using AI and ML to transform customer experiences.
By Martha HellerJun, 1 2022
Reimagining technology for the next generation

The digitally enhanced world of tomorrow will bring significant challenges and opportunities. Here are five key implications IT leaders must consider.
By Diana Bersohn and Denise ZhengMay, 31 2022
AI in the cloud pays dividends for Liberty Mutual

The insurer’s mature cloud foundation has facilitated extensive use of emerging technologies, in particular machine learning models that help deliver premium service, CIO James McGlennon says.
By Paula RooneyMay, 27 2022
Making the most of MLOps

Enterprises looking to reap the full business benefits of artificial intelligence are turning to MLOps — an emerging set of best practices and tools aimed at operationalizing AI.
By Maria KorolovMay, 26 2022
Top 10 AI graduate degree programs

Thinking about getting your graduate degree in artificial intelligence? Here are 10 of the top schools with AI degrees worth pursuing.
By Thor OlavsrudMay, 19 2022
5 hidden costs of working with alt data

Alt data offers enterprises the opportunity to gain competitive advantage, but the costs of integrating it into business workflows may be more than you think.
By Martin De SaullesMay, 19 2022
