Top 5 strategic priorities for CIOs in 2020
IT leaders from health-care, retail and tech sectors share their strategic priorities for 2020. Hint: Analytics, automation and cloud play big roles in CIOs’ roadmaps.
Building elasticity in outsourced managed services
Plan for the future by building both cost and service management elasticity into your outsourced managed service agreements up front.
What Gen Z workers look for in an IT employer
Gen Z is just beginning to enter the workforce en masse. Here’s what tomorrow’s IT pros and leaders are looking for in an employer today.
Here are the top tech companies that paid no tax in Australia last year
IBM A/NZ Holdings, SAP Australia, Schneider Electric Australia Holdings and Atlassian Australia (1) are among the big tech companies operating in the local market that paid no tax in 2017-18 despite reporting millions, sometimes...
20 on 2020 - IT leaders dish out predictions
Machine learning and artificial intelligence will have the greatest impact in 2020
Your guide to top tech conferences 2020
CIO.com's directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming to a convention center near you and those worth traveling to.
Top 20 highest-paying tech certifications
Certifications can add, on average, more than 7 percent to your base salary. But the question is which certifications offer the most bang for the buck. We examine that question from several angles and also identify the Top 20...
12 business intelligence certifications to advance your BI career
From BI analysts and BI developers to BI architects and BI directors, business intelligence pros are in high demand. Here are a dozen certifications that could give your career an edge.
Australia’s 'piecemeal domestic investment' is preventing RegTech's growth
An investment gap is preventing mainstream adoption of regulatory technology despite a rise in global demand, according to research by Australia's RegTech Association. The Centre of RegTech Excellence report conducted seven-minute...
Money can’t take away the anguish and violation: former NSW Ambulance staffer
A former NSW Ambulance staffer who was at the centre of a class action against her employer over the leaking of personal information has said that "no amount of money can take away the anguish and violation that has happened."
Charting your path to modernisation and the cloud
When it comes to cloud, in many cases it’s best to leave it to the experts.
Keys to a successful flexible IT staffing strategy
With specialized skills in short supply, CIOs are increasingly turning to contingent workers to supplement in-house talent. Here’s how to ensure your workforce mix is on target and productive.
The big task for CIOs in 2020: Bringing security and IT operations together
Bridging the gap between these siloed teams pays off in improved visibility and better security.
