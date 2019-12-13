The chief data officer: The CIO’s newest ally

7 ways to spot and help overwhelmed IT staffers

16 organizations for women in tech

human chessboard chess strategy business briefcase

Top 5 strategic priorities for CIOs in 2020

IT leaders from health-care, retail and tech sectors share their strategic priorities for 2020. Hint: Analytics, automation and cloud play big roles in CIOs’ roadmaps.

10 elastic band
IDG Contributor Network

Building elasticity in outsourced managed services

Plan for the future by building both cost and service management elasticity into your outsourced managed service agreements up front.

asia female millennial devops binary shy pixabay snbboy

What Gen Z workers look for in an IT employer

Gen Z is just beginning to enter the workforce en masse. Here’s what tomorrow’s IT pros and leaders are looking for in an employer today.

australian dollars

Here are the top tech companies that paid no tax in Australia last year

IBM A/NZ Holdings, SAP Australia, Schneider Electric Australia Holdings and Atlassian Australia (1) are among the big tech companies operating in the local market that paid no tax in 2017-18 despite reporting millions, sometimes...

Leon Spencer

20 on 2020 - IT leaders dish out predictions

Machine learning and artificial intelligence will have the greatest impact in 2020

Jennifer O'Brien
crowd blur people walking conference group diverse crowd

Your guide to top tech conferences 2020

CIO.com's directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming to a convention center near you and those worth traveling to.

CIO staff
man money success financial

Top 20 highest-paying tech certifications

Certifications can add, on average, more than 7 percent to your base salary. But the question is which certifications offer the most bang for the buck. We examine that question from several angles and also identify the Top 20...

binary glasses certification skills studay programmer by ameen fahmy unsplash

12 business intelligence certifications to advance your BI career

From BI analysts and BI developers to BI architects and BI directors, business intelligence pros are in high demand. Here are a dozen certifications that could give your career an edge.

compliance / regulations / rules / law / standards / policies

Australia’s 'piecemeal domestic investment' is preventing RegTech's growth

An investment gap is preventing mainstream adoption of regulatory technology despite a rise in global demand, according to research by Australia's RegTech Association. The Centre of RegTech Excellence report conducted seven-minute...

Samira Sarraf

Money can’t take away the anguish and violation: former NSW Ambulance staffer

A former NSW Ambulance staffer who was at the centre of a class action against her employer over the leaking of personal information has said that "no amount of money can take away the anguish and violation that has happened."

Samira Sarraf
cloud computing / cloud network

Charting your path to modernisation and the cloud

When it comes to cloud, in many cases it’s best to leave it to the experts.

Michael Bathon
flexible skateboarder agile businessman

Keys to a successful flexible IT staffing strategy

With specialized skills in short supply, CIOs are increasingly turning to contingent workers to supplement in-house talent. Here’s how to ensure your workforce mix is on target and productive.

bridging the gap with support from others

The big task for CIOs in 2020: Bringing security and IT operations together

Bridging the gap between these siloed teams pays off in improved visibility and better security.

