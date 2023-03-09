Africa

Learn from IT Innovators at CIO’s FutureIT Dallas

Find details about the speakers, agenda, sponsors, and business networking at CIO's FutureIT Dallas conference March 29.

By Foundry US Events
Mar 09, 2023 3 mins
Digital Transformation
What’s Next for the Future of Work?

Here’s an inside look at the conference agenda and keynote speakers and panels at CIO’s Future of Work Summit on February 15, 2023.

By CIO US Events
Feb 02, 2023 4 mins
Remote Work Human Resources Robotic Process Automation
Mapping a Cloud Strategy for 2023

Meet the speakers and preview the agenda topics for CIO's Future of Cloud virtual summit.

By Beth Kormanik
Nov 04, 2022 3 mins
IDG Events IT Strategy Cloud Computing
The CIO’s Shortcut to Leading in the New Era of Work

Speakers and agenda for CIO’s Future of Work North America Summit on September 28, 2022.

By CIO US Events
Sep 19, 2022 4 mins
Human Resources IT Strategy IT Training 
Automated, Innovative and Agile: Welcome to the New Workplace

Find of who's speaking at CIOu2019s Future of Work Summit, which will take place virtually June 14 and 15.

By CIO US Events
Jun 09, 2022 5 mins
Remote Work IT Strategy Innovation
How to leverage data to create a more intelligent organization

Keynote speakers and featured companies at CIO's Future of Data Summit, May 10-11, 2022.

By CIO US Events
May 02, 2022 6 mins
Chief Data Officer

Opinion

Why IT communications fail to communicate

By Bob Lewis
Mar 09, 20236 mins
Business AnalystBusiness IT AlignmentProject Management
Feature

The CIO’s guide to smarter vendor negotiation: 10 tips

By Stephanie Overby
Mar 09, 20239 mins
CIOOutsourcingIT Leadership
podcast

CIO Leadership Live with Doria Manico-Daka, IT Leader

Mar 08, 202319 mins
CIO Leadership Live
podcast

CIO Leadership Live with Hoda A. Alkhzaimi, President of Emirates Digital Association for Women

Mar 07, 202322 mins
CIO Leadership Live
podcast

CIO Leadership Live with NZ Blood Service's Josh Bankers

Mar 07, 202328 mins
CIO Leadership Live
video

CIO Leadership Live with Doria Manico-Daka, IT Leader

Mar 08, 202320 mins
CIO Leadership Live
video

CIO Leadership Live with Hoda A. Alkhzaimi, President of Emirates Digital Association for Women

Mar 07, 202322 mins
CIO Leadership Live
video

CIO Leadership Live with NZ Blood Service's Josh Bankers

Mar 07, 202328 mins
CIO Leadership Live
