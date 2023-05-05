Africa

Offering WiFi services with the highest security standards and exceptional user experience

Offering WiFi services with the highest security standards and exceptional user experience

Passpoint, a solution based on the IEEE 802.11u standard, represents a powerful technology to enhance Wi-Fi security and automate Wi-Fi management processes in enterprise environments. With a report by Positive Technologies suggesting that 97% of enterprise Wi-Fi networks are vulnerable to attack, the adoption of Passpoint can help address common vulnerabilities and allow IT teams to onboard devices efficiently while enabling digital transformation in organizations. Passpoint grants users instant and secure Wi-Fi access by eliminating the need for authentication each time they visit, making it a valuable tool for improving Wi-Fi security measures.

