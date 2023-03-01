Optimizing Enterprise Modernization

Today’s enterprises require modern approaches – that don’t require abandoning critical infrastructure. Digital transformation cannot stop where the mainframe begins. Transform your business with modern approaches to mission critical technologies.
Customers value transparency and accessibility above all else. But how can organizations pursue those goals without impacting current operations?
Organizations grappling with how best to streamline data management and compliance must weigh four key considerations.
If you ask business leaders to name their company’s most valuable asset, most will say data. However, few maximize its full potential.
Organizations looking to optimize their content management operations throughout data migration are all doing this one thing. Here’s how to get started.
In order to meet ever-changing customer demands, it’s critical that companies understand why and how to successfully modernize their tech stacks in order to provide a top-notch customer experience.
While most C-suite level positions are clearly defined, the CMO and CTO’s roles and responsibilities are uniquely intertwined and often confused as being the same. For companies looking to modernize their infrastructure, it is important to reco....
Whether or not we enter a recession, companies must have a plan to weather the worst-case scenario. Consider these tips to safeguard the health of your business.
To be successful in today’s technology-driven world, businesses that rely on the mainframe must modernize their operations and integrate the latest tools and technologies. Open-source software is making it easier than ever to connect the gap be....
Why IT leaders can’t afford to overlook terminal emulation any longer — and what steps to take next.
To remain resilient to change and deliver innovative experiences and offerings fast, adaptable organizations have introduced this process into their infrastructures.
Leaders know that establishing – or changing – an organization’s culture is a massive undertaking. Utilizing this mindset is critical to helping their companies get ahead.
In a strategic move to compete for better talent and improve its operations, one company decided it was time to modernize. Here’s what happened when they started by looking inward.
The importance of cybersecurity cannot be overstated. Learn why multi-factor authentication, or MFA, is one of the best ways to ensure security.
The human side of modernization or digital transformation can often get lost, but successful organizations know that placing emphasis on human relationships throughout these processes is quite valuable.
Electronic data interchange (EDI) is a key element of cross-business collaboration. While implementation of EDI can contain some pitfalls, it does not need to be difficult for your organization.
To maintain a healthy talent pipeline in today’s climate, many organizations are modernizing their DevOps solutions. Discover how start modernizing your organization’s DevOps solutions and bridging the skills gap.
In a time of increasing disruptions, uncertainty is high and the need for stability has become critical for business continuity.
Many DevOps solutions currently in use are simply outdated and unable to meet the complex challenges facing businesses. We rounded up key features to consider as you modernize your organization.
With the modernizing of business technologies, the role of CIO has changed significantly. Hereu2019s one approach to hiring talent with the right criteria.
