Optimizing Enterprise Modernization

Optimizing Enterprise Modernization

Today’s enterprises require modern approaches – that don’t require abandoning critical infrastructure. Digital transformation cannot stop where the mainframe begins. Transform your business with modern approaches to mission critical technologies.

BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

Mainframe modernization and the importance of security

By Milan Shetti, CEO Rocket Software
Mar 01, 2023 4 mins
Data and Information Security
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

Hastings Mutual Insurance: A Proactive Approach to Modernizing Content Management

Customers value transparency and accessibility above all else. But how can organizations pursue those goals without impacting current operations?

Dec 01, 2022 5 mins
Digital Transformation
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

The 4 Core Features of Successful Data Governance Automation

Organizations grappling with how best to streamline data management and compliance must weigh four key considerations.

Nov 29, 2022 4 mins
Data Management
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

The Movement to Modernized Content Management Software

If you ask business leaders to name their company’s most valuable asset, most will say data. However, few maximize its full potential.

Nov 21, 2022 7 mins
Data Management
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

Leveraging Content Management Software to Facilitate a Cloud-First Approach

Organizations looking to optimize their content management operations throughout data migration are all doing this one thing. Here’s how to get started.

Nov 17, 2022 5 mins
Digital Transformation
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

4 Tips to Managing Modernization Without Disruption

In order to meet ever-changing customer demands, it’s critical that companies understand why and how to successfully modernize their tech stacks in order to provide a top-notch customer experience.

Nov 15, 2022 4 mins
Digital Transformation
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

The Role of a Chief Modernization Officer: The Yin to Your CTO’s Yang

While most C-suite level positions are clearly defined, the CMO and CTO’s roles and responsibilities are uniquely intertwined and often confused as being the same. For companies looking to modernize their infrastructure, it is important to reco....

Nov 10, 2022 4 mins
Digital Transformation
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

3 Tips for Recession Proofing Your Tech Stack

Whether or not we enter a recession, companies must have a plan to weather the worst-case scenario. Consider these tips to safeguard the health of your business.

Nov 09, 2022 4 mins
Digital Transformation
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

Why Modernizing Mainframe Development Needs Secure Open Source

To be successful in today’s technology-driven world, businesses that rely on the mainframe must modernize their operations and integrate the latest tools and technologies. Open-source software is making it easier than ever to connect the gap be....

Nov 03, 2022 4 mins
Digital Transformation
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

Why Terminal Emulation is One of Your Business’s Most Critical Tools

Why IT leaders can’t afford to overlook terminal emulation any longer — and what steps to take next.

Oct 27, 2022 5 mins
Digital Transformation
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

Leveraging Standardization and Automation to Facilitate DevOps Testing in Multi-Code Environments

To remain resilient to change and deliver innovative experiences and offerings fast, adaptable organizations have introduced this process into their infrastructures.

By Milan Shetti, CEO Rocket Software
Oct 25, 2022 6 mins
Software Development
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

Why Having a Growth Mindset is Critical for Company Success

Leaders know that establishing – or changing – an organization’s culture is a massive undertaking. Utilizing this mindset is critical to helping their companies get ahead.

By Milan Shetti, CEO Rocket Software
Oct 06, 2022 6 mins
IT Leadership
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

Consolidation Creates Complexity: How One Spirits Company Modernized

In a strategic move to compete for better talent and improve its operations, one company decided it was time to modernize. Here’s what happened when they started by looking inward.

By Milan Shetti, CEO Rocket Software
Sep 30, 2022 4 mins
Digital Transformation
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

Why Multi-Factor Authentication is Key to Modern Cybersecurity

The importance of cybersecurity cannot be overstated. Learn why multi-factor authentication, or MFA, is one of the best ways to ensure security.

Jun 27, 2022 3 mins
IT Leadership Security
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

M&T Bank: The Importance of Human Relationships in Modernization

The human side of modernization or digital transformation can often get lost, but successful organizations know that placing emphasis on human relationships throughout these processes is quite valuable.

By Milan Shetti, CEO Rocket Software
Jun 23, 2022 4 mins
Digital Transformation
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

5 Tips for Success with Electronic Data Interchange

Electronic data interchange (EDI) is a key element of cross-business collaboration. While implementation of EDI can contain some pitfalls, it does not need to be difficult for your organization.

By Milan Shetti, CEO Rocket Software
Jun 21, 2022 4 mins
Data Management
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

How Modernizing your DevOps Solutions Can Help Close the Skills Gap

To maintain a healthy talent pipeline in today’s climate, many organizations are modernizing their DevOps solutions. Discover how start modernizing your organization’s DevOps solutions and bridging the skills gap.

By Milan Shetti, CEO Rocket Software
Jun 09, 2022 4 mins
IT Leadership Software Development
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

The Role of Mainframe in Modern Business

In a time of increasing disruptions, uncertainty is high and the need for stability has become critical for business continuity.

By Milan Shetti, CEO Rocket Software
Jun 08, 2022 4 mins
Digital Transformation
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

What to Look for in a Modern DevOps Solution

Many DevOps solutions currently in use are simply outdated and unable to meet the complex challenges facing businesses. We rounded up key features to consider as you modernize your organization.

By Milan Shetti, CEO, Rocket Software
Jun 02, 2022 5 mins
IT Leadership Software Development
BrandPost Sponsored by Rocket Software

The Evolving Role of the CIO

With the modernizing of business technologies, the role of CIO has changed significantly. Hereu2019s one approach to hiring talent with the right criteria.

By Milan Shetti, CEO Rocket Software
May 31, 2022 3 mins
IT Leadership

