HomeBrandpostsReinventing your business with data

Reinventing your business with data

Learn how a modern data strategy with cloud-based database, analytics, and machine learning services can help make better, faster decisions while improving customer experiences and reducing costs.

brandpost Sponsored by AWS

How a cloud-based data ecosystem is helping 3M HIS transform the healthcare business

A bold rethinking of front-line physician workflows and back-office processes is streamlining operations and improving providers’ ability to deliver patient care.

By David Churbuck
Nov 18, 2022 10 mins
Healthcare Industry Cloud Computing
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

Analytics is changing. How are you keeping pace?

Forward-thinking technology leaders are deploying a future-ready data strategy that can scale with demand and evolve with changing business requirements.

By David Churbuck
Nov 14, 2022 7 mins
Analytics
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

At AstraZeneca, data and AI are more than game changers – they are life changers

By unifying and scaling its data and AI capabilities across the business, the biopharmaceutical company is innovating faster to improve patient outcomes.

By David Churbuck
Oct 11, 2022 7 mins
Artificial Intelligence
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

3 data-driven approaches to raise the bar on customer experience

To deliver value-creating CX innovation, CIOs are aligning with the business to find the right blend of technology, people, and process.

By Beth Stackpole
Oct 03, 2022 8 mins
CIO Business Continuity
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

Better, faster decisions: Why businesses thrive on real-time data

Industry experts weigh in on how real-time data accelerates decision-making and innovation.

By Anne Taylor
Sep 08, 2022 9 mins
Business Intelligence
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

5 steps to move AI beyond buzzwords to deliver true transformative impact

Getting value from AI and machine learning initiatives requires the right combination of mindsets, skill sets, and toolsets – and a modern data strategy.

By Tom Godden
Sep 07, 2022 7 mins
Artificial Intelligence
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

How to use real-time data to make better, faster decisions

Unified, accessible data gives employees insight, intelligence, and the ability to act quickly.

By Beth Stackpole
Aug 24, 2022 7 mins
Digital Transformation
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

4 ways to create better customer experiences with data

Data is critical to delivering personalized, superior customer experiences. Experts discuss how to use it more effectively.

By Anne Taylor
Aug 01, 2022 8 mins
IT Leadership
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

The CDO: Chief Disappearing Officer

Successful Chief Digital or Chief Data Officers actively work to put themselves out of a job or, rather, to make the job they have unnecessary. In other words, they need to be different.

By Phil Le-Brun, Enterprise Strategist
Jul 20, 2022 9 mins
IT Leadership
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

Overcoming the silver bullet syndrome: How to turn data dreams into reality

CIOs are often caught between the C-suite’s desire to be cutting edge without fully understanding the problem or complexity the technology is meant to solve. Here’s how to address the conflict.

By Phil Le-Brun, Enterprise Strategist
Jul 20, 2022 11 mins
Data Management
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

How organizational learning can unlock more business value from machine learning

A deeper understanding of AI/ML methodologies can help you realize greater business value. An end-to-end understanding of how your business dynamics interact with these emerging technologies can achieve much more.

By Annina Neumann, AI/ML Strategist and Gregor Hohpe, Enterprise Strategist
Jul 20, 2022 13 mins
Machine Learning
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

How one healthcare startup is making data work for doctors and patients

Navina is using AI to make data work for physicians, not against them, leveraging the full AWS toolkit to improve the human-to-human interactions at the heart of healthcare.

By AWS Editorial Team
Jul 20, 2022 4 mins
Healthcare Industry Artificial Intelligence
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

3 capabilities to get more value out of your data

Structuring a holistic data strategy that turns information into insights and action to drive innovation throughout the business.

Jun 30, 2022 8 mins
Amazon Web Services Data Management
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

Compliance in the cloud

Organizations often think they have to make a trade-off between broad data access and governance, particularly when it comes to regulations and policies around data privacy. But in reality, data governance can help users of that datau2014including cu....

By Joanie Wexler
Nov 15, 2021 4 mins
Compliance Cloud Computing
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

How Nasdaq is using data and machine learning to raise the bar on financial services

Demand for instant access to financial data from investors and traders around the world has shaken up the financial services industry, and Nasdaq, a pioneer in digitizing the trading process, continues to innovate for customers seeking mobile-first, ....

By Keith Shaw
Oct 18, 2021 8 mins
Financial Services Industry Machine Learning Data Integration
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

How Mastercard’s NuData uses the power of the cloud and machine learning to improve fraud detection

Cyberattacks continue to dominate the headlines. Attempts at digital fraud shot up during the first four months of 2021, especially in the financial services industry, where they ballooned 109% in the U.S. and 149% globally compared to 2020u2019s fin....

By Joanie Wexler
Sep 07, 2021 10 mins
Technology Industry
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

Building a modern data strategy without compromises

Legacy data infrastructures can no longer support the massive amounts of data that companies now create and collect. A modern data strategy, created from data lakes, purpose-built data stores, machine learning, and other cloud-based services, removes....

By Keith Shaw
Aug 19, 2021 3 mins
Technology Industry
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

Modernizing the data warehouse

Years of exponential data growth, evolving business needs, and rising maintenance costs have put a strain on existing data infrastructure. The traditional data warehouse, with its inability to handle data from new sources or handle new innovations su....

By Keith Shaw
Aug 17, 2021 3 mins
Technology Industry
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

A unified approach to data governance

As more data migrates to the cloud, driven by the cloudu2019s near-infinite scale and horsepower, itu2019s imperative that enterprise data governance models evolve in step. IT and business leaders need up-to-date policies to protect data as it moves ....

By Joanie Wexler
Aug 17, 2021 3 mins
Technology Industry
brandpost Sponsored by AWS

Making BI accessible to everyone

While business intelligence (BI) was once reserved for the likes of highly skilled data scientists and IT professionals, advances in cloud and machine learning technologies are putting powerful BI capabilities into the hands of employees across the o....

By Joanie Wexler
Aug 03, 2021 4 mins
Technology Industry

