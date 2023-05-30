Reinventing your business with data

Learn how a modern data strategy with cloud-based database, analytics, and machine learning services can help make better, faster decisions while improving customer experiences and reducing costs.
A bold rethinking of front-line physician workflows and back-office processes is streamlining operations and improving providers’ ability to deliver patient care.
Forward-thinking technology leaders are deploying a future-ready data strategy that can scale with demand and evolve with changing business requirements.
By unifying and scaling its data and AI capabilities across the business, the biopharmaceutical company is innovating faster to improve patient outcomes.
To deliver value-creating CX innovation, CIOs are aligning with the business to find the right blend of technology, people, and process.
Industry experts weigh in on how real-time data accelerates decision-making and innovation.
Getting value from AI and machine learning initiatives requires the right combination of mindsets, skill sets, and toolsets – and a modern data strategy.
Unified, accessible data gives employees insight, intelligence, and the ability to act quickly.
Data is critical to delivering personalized, superior customer experiences. Experts discuss how to use it more effectively.
Successful Chief Digital or Chief Data Officers actively work to put themselves out of a job or, rather, to make the job they have unnecessary. In other words, they need to be different.
CIOs are often caught between the C-suite’s desire to be cutting edge without fully understanding the problem or complexity the technology is meant to solve. Here’s how to address the conflict.
A deeper understanding of AI/ML methodologies can help you realize greater business value. An end-to-end understanding of how your business dynamics interact with these emerging technologies can achieve much more.
Navina is using AI to make data work for physicians, not against them, leveraging the full AWS toolkit to improve the human-to-human interactions at the heart of healthcare.
Structuring a holistic data strategy that turns information into insights and action to drive innovation throughout the business.
Organizations often think they have to make a trade-off between broad data access and governance, particularly when it comes to regulations and policies around data privacy. But in reality, data governance can help users of that datau2014including cu....
Demand for instant access to financial data from investors and traders around the world has shaken up the financial services industry, and Nasdaq, a pioneer in digitizing the trading process, continues to innovate for customers seeking mobile-first, ....
Cyberattacks continue to dominate the headlines. Attempts at digital fraud shot up during the first four months of 2021, especially in the financial services industry, where they ballooned 109% in the U.S. and 149% globally compared to 2020u2019s fin....
Legacy data infrastructures can no longer support the massive amounts of data that companies now create and collect. A modern data strategy, created from data lakes, purpose-built data stores, machine learning, and other cloud-based services, removes....
Years of exponential data growth, evolving business needs, and rising maintenance costs have put a strain on existing data infrastructure. The traditional data warehouse, with its inability to handle data from new sources or handle new innovations su....
As more data migrates to the cloud, driven by the cloudu2019s near-infinite scale and horsepower, itu2019s imperative that enterprise data governance models evolve in step. IT and business leaders need up-to-date policies to protect data as it moves ....
While business intelligence (BI) was once reserved for the likes of highly skilled data scientists and IT professionals, advances in cloud and machine learning technologies are putting powerful BI capabilities into the hands of employees across the o....
