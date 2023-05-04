Today’s Solutions for Tomorrow’s Supply Chain

A healthy supply chain requires collaboration for greater sustainable impact (environmental, social, and corporate governance), improved partner relationships and supplier interactions, and a unified view of spend and costs. As the premier global provider of end-to-end procurement and supply chain software and services, GEP supports the full digital transformation journey.
These solutions can transform IT’s role by helping trim costs, reduce IT backlog, and increase output.
In today’s competitive business environment, enterprises must opt for solutions that support quick and efficient change.
In today’s environment, the traditional approach to application development is no longer adequate. Enterprises everywhere are turning to no-code or low-code solutions.
The need of the hour is to u2018convergeu2019 critical processes, information flows and technologies across the organization, supply chain and extended ecosystem. Explore the NC State University research to learn more.
Sponsored Links