Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeBrandpostsUpscaling your cloud modernization journey with Kyndryl and AWS

Upscaling your cloud modernization journey with Kyndryl and AWS

Innovating to achieve transformational and secure business outcomes for our customers

Filter by
Analysis
BrandPost
Feature
How-To
Interview
News
News Analysis
Opinion
Reviews
Tip
BrandPost Sponsored by AWS Kyndryl

How to overcome the data silo challenge

Regardless of where you are on your data modernization journey, the cloud plays a critical role in breaking down data silos and managing data at scale to extract more value for the business.

By Keith Shaw
Mar 13, 2023 3 mins
Analytics
BrandPost Sponsored by AWS Kyndryl

A feat of skill: Moving SAP workloads to the cloud

A migration strategy that doesn’t disrupt day-to-day operations requires a blend of perceptive analysis, meticulous planning, and agile execution. But the payoff is worth it.

By Stan Gibson
Mar 13, 2023 3 mins
ERP Systems
BrandPost Sponsored by AWS Kyndryl

A critical next phase of cloud transformation: Reducing WAN complexity

Multi-cloud and multi-region environments demand an easier environment for making changes. New approaches are emerging to reduce complexity and improve visibility.

By Keith Shaw
Mar 13, 2023 4 mins
WAN
BrandPost Sponsored by AWS Kyndryl

Healthcare providers focus on quality for the next phase of digital transformation

Technology partners can fill critical gaps to help healthcare organizations accelerate their transformation efforts for better business outcomes.

By Keith Shaw
Mar 13, 2023 3 mins
Cloud Computing
BrandPost Sponsored by AWS Kyndryl

How the cloud helps banking and finance companies tackle core modernization challenges

IT organizations can’t afford to put off critical fintech transformation efforts any longer.

By Stan Gibson
Mar 13, 2023 4 mins
Cloud Computing

Show me more

BrandPost

How to overcome the data silo challenge

By Keith Shaw
Mar 13, 20233 mins
Analytics
Image
BrandPost

A feat of skill: Moving SAP workloads to the cloud

By Stan Gibson
Mar 13, 20233 mins
ERP Systems
Image
BrandPost

A critical next phase of cloud transformation: Reducing WAN complexity

By Keith Shaw
Mar 13, 20234 mins
WAN
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live with Abeer Khedr, Head of Cybersecurity at National Bank of Egypt

Mar 13, 202321 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

Dr. Steve Hodgkinson, Chief Digital Officer at Victoria Police

Mar 09, 202331 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

Qualcomm's CIO Cisco Sanchez on hyper-growth IoT and AI

Mar 09, 202362 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live with Abeer Khedr, Head of Cybersecurity at National Bank of Egypt

Mar 13, 202321 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

Qualcomm's CIO Cisco Sanchez on hyper-growth IoT and AI

Mar 09, 202363 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live with Dr. Steve Hodgkinson, Chief Digital Officer at Victoria Police

Mar 09, 202331 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image