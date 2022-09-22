Business Operations

CIO Survival Guide

As CIOs re-think IT’s role in the enterprise, leading or facilitating business change is central to the conversation. Here’s one way IT can and should regain center stage.
By Bob LewisJul, 14 2022
Feature

Born of the pandemic, the commercial real-estate company’s global source-to-pay automation system overcame localization and change management challenges to become a blueprint for a new strategic imperative.
By Peter SayerJun, 27 2022
Feature

Today's BPM platforms can help your organization create, optimize, and monitor vital business processes using sophisticated discovery, AI, and low-code/no-code functionality.
By Peter WaynerJun, 16 2022
Feature

Businesses are employing enterprise architecture to improve product delivery, risk management, and even employee retention, among other business-critical uses.
By Robert ScheierMay, 18 2022
News Analysis

A PwC survey covering operations and technology leaders as well as other C-suite executives globally has identified three main roadblocks stopping them from achieving digital transformation in their supply chain operations.
By Anirban GhoshalApr, 22 2022
Feature

A variety of legal and regulatory developments, along with a substantial potential market, will make digital accessibility a top priority in 2022.
By Chris Stokel-WalkerApr, 6 2022
Feature

Optimas Solutions, CarParts.com, and Lenovo exemplify an accelerating trend that sees organizations turning to analytics to address supply chain challenges.
By Bob ViolinoApr, 5 2022
