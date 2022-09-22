Business Operations
News
ServiceNow’s Tokyo release targets supply chain, HR automationThe latest revision of the Now workflow automation platform introduces features that focus on simplifying the supply chain, automating asset management, and planning for sustainability.
News
70% of legal departments don’t invest in digital transformation: ReportLack of budget and resistance to change are top barriers to digital transformation in most legal departments across the US, according to new research.
Feature
8 ways CIOs and CHROs can collaborate for business impactWith technology, talent, and workplace culture key ingredients for business success, a strong partnership between IT and HR leaders may be the most critical in today’s C-suite.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
Shifting from keeping the lights on to turning on new lightsHow a Service Quality Index can simplify operational excellence and create breathing room for innovation
Feature
CIO 100 US: 8 award-winning healthcare IT projectsHealthcare organizations are increasingly embracing digital initiatives to expedite evaluations, better share medical records, and improve patient care.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
Data supply-chain transformation: Aligning to winUnderstanding organizational change levers can help uncover opportunities for improving data-driven decision-making – and business outcomes.
CIO Survival Guide
A CIO’s guide to guiding business changeAs CIOs re-think IT’s role in the enterprise, leading or facilitating business change is central to the conversation. Here’s one way IT can and should regain center stage.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
The great divide: Separating operations and innovationAn organizational change that could make or break your digital transformation
Feature
JLL source-to-pay transformation proves value of automationBorn of the pandemic, the commercial real-estate company’s global source-to-pay automation system overcame localization and change management challenges to become a blueprint for a new strategic imperative.
Feature
Top 16 business process management toolsToday's BPM platforms can help your organization create, optimize, and monitor vital business processes using sophisticated discovery, AI, and low-code/no-code functionality.
News Analysis
Supply chain issues a top concern across most industry sectorsDespite talk of the pandemic slowing down, concerns around supply chain are continuing to grow, with a shortage of semiconductors a top issue, according to a report from Avnet Silica.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
How next-gen automation is helping recruiters to identify qualified talent at scaleAI-based tools can gather and process candidate data to speed up and streamline candidate sourcing, screening, diversity, and other HR functions.
Feature
Five areas where EA matters more than everBusinesses are employing enterprise architecture to improve product delivery, risk management, and even employee retention, among other business-critical uses.
News
Qualtrics seeks to broaden picture of employee engagementWith new tools for correlating employee engagement at with other data, the software vendor hopes to make it easier for managers to retain workers.
News Analysis
Supply chain digitization faces 3 big hurdles, PwC survey showsA PwC survey covering operations and technology leaders as well as other C-suite executives globally has identified three main roadblocks stopping them from achieving digital transformation in their supply chain operations.
News
Oracle's ME employee experience suite targets workforce challengesOracle ME, an employee experience suite within the company’s Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) platform, is aimed at resolving workforce challenges such as attrition in the wake of the pandemic.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
How data from IoT devices is changing supply chain analyticsA variety of technologies are coming together to fast-track supply chain digitization and other innovations.
Feature
Web accessibility emerges as a top CIO priorityA variety of legal and regulatory developments, along with a substantial potential market, will make digital accessibility a top priority in 2022.
Feature
Supply chain woes? Analytics may be the answerOptimas Solutions, CarParts.com, and Lenovo exemplify an accelerating trend that sees organizations turning to analytics to address supply chain challenges.
Feature
Microsoft to optimize process automation stack with Minit acquisitionDays after Celonis acquired a company to boost its offering on Microsoft’s Power Platform, Microsoft has made a process mining acquisition of its own.
