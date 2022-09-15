CIO Survival Guide

By Bob Lewis

Bob Lewis is a senior management and IT consultant, focusing on IT and business organizational effectiveness, strategy-to-action planning, and business/IT integration. And yes, of course, he is Digital. He can also be found on his blog, Keep the Joint Running.

XaaS isn’t everything — and it isn’t serviceable

‘Everything as a service’ doesn’t include every service IT provides, not to mention everything outside IT that can be characterized as a service. And what it leaves out is arguably more important than what it includes.
Jul, 28 2022
A CIO’s guide to guiding business change

As CIOs re-think IT’s role in the enterprise, leading or facilitating business change is central to the conversation. Here’s one way IT can and should regain center stage.
Jul, 14 2022
7 tools for mastering organizational listening

Organizational listening — knowing What’s Going On Out There — is leadership’s most poorly understood and undervalued responsibility. To fix this you need the right tools.
Jun, 2 2022
How to make the consultant’s edge your own

By dodging your culture of silence and offering employees an escape from the bureaucracy of blamestorming, consultants show how to discover and address root causes.
May, 18 2022
The CIO’s missing priority

Directing decision-maker-awareness to the right targets is a key skill for CIO success. Investment risks that pit information security vs. information technology prove the point.
Apr, 7 2022
