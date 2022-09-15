CIO Survival Guide
By Bob Lewis
Bob Lewis is a senior management and IT consultant, focusing on IT and business organizational effectiveness, strategy-to-action planning, and business/IT integration. And yes, of course, he is Digital. He can also be found on his blog, Keep the Joint Running.
What CIOs get wrong about optimizationOptimization efforts too often fall afoul of an essential principle: To optimize the whole you must suboptimize the parts.
Why every IT leader should avoid ‘best practices’‘Best’ may be the enemy of good. But in IT, ‘best practice’ is the enemy of good sense. CIOs would be wise to know there are no best practices, only practices that fit best.
XaaS isn’t everything — and it isn’t serviceable‘Everything as a service’ doesn’t include every service IT provides, not to mention everything outside IT that can be characterized as a service. And what it leaves out is arguably more important than what it includes.
A CIO’s guide to guiding business changeAs CIOs re-think IT’s role in the enterprise, leading or facilitating business change is central to the conversation. Here’s one way IT can and should regain center stage.
The XaaS trap: ‘Everything as a service’ isn’t anything IT really needsEverything as a service (XaaS) should be about extending SOA to how businesses organize. Instead, it’s just another chargeback pricing model — exactly what IT doesn’t need.
The Edison Ratio: What business and IT leaders get wrong about innovationWhen it comes to innovation, great ideas matter. But in the end, understanding the need to act on fewer great ideas matters more.
7 tools for mastering organizational listeningOrganizational listening — knowing What’s Going On Out There — is leadership’s most poorly understood and undervalued responsibility. To fix this you need the right tools.
How to make the consultant’s edge your ownBy dodging your culture of silence and offering employees an escape from the bureaucracy of blamestorming, consultants show how to discover and address root causes.
3 consultant mistakes CIOs can’t help makingWhen it comes time to tap outside expertise, IT leaders too often fail to know what to ask for, who to select, or what to do with the advice they pay for.
The hard truth of IT metricsWant to survive as CIO? You’ll need metrics. But not just any metrics. Here’s a quick guide.
The CIO’s missing priorityDirecting decision-maker-awareness to the right targets is a key skill for CIO success. Investment risks that pit information security vs. information technology prove the point.
