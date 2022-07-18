Data Center
IT spending projected to grow despite economic headwindsGartner forecasts worldwide IT spending to grow 3% this year, as IT decision makers spend more on cloud services and the data center.
What is ITIL? Your guide to the IT Infrastructure LibraryITIL is a framework of best practices for delivering IT services. ITILu2019s systematic approach to ITSM can help businesses manage risk, strengthen customer relations, and build an IT environment geared for growth, scale, and change.
CIOs can and should play a pivotal role in ESG strategyThe ability to provide transparent, data-driven insights and measure progress toward objectives makes the CIO critical to the success of any ESG strategy.
SAP is holding data for Russian customersShortly before the support freeze for Russian cloud customers, SAP offered to move their data abroad for free.
7 hot infrastructure and operations trends — and 7 going coldWhen it comes to infrastructure and production systems, stability is king. And yet change persists, as organizations seek greater security and faster speeds — without sacrificing reliability.
Business continuity planning: A proactive approach to threat managementAssessing the threat landscape and putting a plan in place can help you build operational resiliency against geopolitical and other potentially disruptive events.
IBM’s z16 mainframe boasts on-chip AI accelerationIBM says the z16’s security features also help protect enterprises from the ‘harvest now, decrypt later’ threat of quantum attacks.
10 reasons to keep that data center runningWith companies increasingly shifting most or all of their workloads to the cloud, the reasons for rolling your own server rack are dwindling — but still very compelling.
Modernizing the mainframe for the digital eraThe venerable platform continues to run critical applications while looking toward a future of open source, cloud, containers, AI, and much-needed new talent.
Nvidia speeds AI, climate modelingAt its annual customer conference, Nvidia is showing off new ways to model and predict the behavior of clouds and more, in the cloud and elsewhere.
The mainframe is dying: Long live the mainframe application!Fujitsu will stop making mainframes in the next nine years — but it, and mainframe rival IBM, are taking steps to give mainframe applications an afterlife in the cloud.
3 steps to better data center risk managementData centers remain critical in the modern enterprise. Here's what you can do to identify and mitigate risks in data center operations.
4 trends disrupting managed infrastructure servicesAs providers adapt their go-to-market strategies, customers must plan ahead.
How AI can help oil and gas producers reduce greenhouse gas emissions – and improve their businessReducing emissions is an important part of better operational performance that includes higher efficiencies and lower costs. Artificial intelligence and automation can help.
9 emerging innovations that could redefine ITCIOs must keep an eye on the horizon. The following forward-thinking strategies and technologies are starting to gain traction and could impact the next decade of IT.
Greenhouse gas emissions: The next big issue for CIOsGoogle, Salesforce, SAP, and others are making it easier for CIOs to manage greenhouse gas emissions, not just in the server room but across the whole enterprise.
Proving the value of analytics on the edgeBy pushing more analytic capabilities where data is collected, organizations are achieving greater responsiveness and efficiency. Here are three edge analytics success stories.
Mastercard pushes payments to the edgeThe financial services company has overhauled its global payments atop public cloud and edge computing systems in pursuit of revenue growth in an API-driven, platform-fueled world.
VMware tackles ESG with innovationVMware has created an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) function within the Office of the CTO that is working closely with the company’s CIO to mitigate risk and drive innovation.
IT confronts climate changeData analytics and AI are taking center stage in efforts to combat the fallout of climate change and environmental disasters across the globe.
