Data Center

What is ITIL? Your guide to the IT Infrastructure Library
How-To

What is ITIL? Your guide to the IT Infrastructure Library

ITIL is a framework of best practices for delivering IT services. ITILu2019s systematic approach to ITSM can help businesses manage risk, strengthen customer relations, and build an IT environment geared for growth, scale, and change.
By Sarah K. White and Lynn GreinerMay, 16 2022
10 reasons to keep that data center running
Opinion

10 reasons to keep that data center running

With companies increasingly shifting most or all of their workloads to the cloud, the reasons for rolling your own server rack are dwindling — but still very compelling.
By Peter WaynerMar, 31 2022
Modernizing the mainframe for the digital era
Feature

Modernizing the mainframe for the digital era

The venerable platform continues to run critical applications while looking toward a future of open source, cloud, containers, AI, and much-needed new talent.
By Stan GibsonMar, 24 2022
Nvidia speeds AI, climate modeling
News

Nvidia speeds AI, climate modeling

At its annual customer conference, Nvidia is showing off new ways to model and predict the behavior of clouds and more, in the cloud and elsewhere.
By Peter SayerMar, 22 2022
3 steps to better data center risk management
IDG TECHtalk Voices

3 steps to better data center risk management

Data centers remain critical in the modern enterprise. Here's what you can do to identify and mitigate risks in data center operations.
By Dipti ParmarDec, 9 2021
9 emerging innovations that could redefine IT
Feature

9 emerging innovations that could redefine IT

CIOs must keep an eye on the horizon. The following forward-thinking strategies and technologies are starting to gain traction and could impact the next decade of IT.
By Peter WaynerNov, 1 2021
Proving the value of analytics on the edge
Feature

Proving the value of analytics on the edge

By pushing more analytic capabilities where data is collected, organizations are achieving greater responsiveness and efficiency. Here are three edge analytics success stories.
By Bob ViolinoOct, 12 2021
Mastercard pushes payments to the edge
Feature

Mastercard pushes payments to the edge

The financial services company has overhauled its global payments atop public cloud and edge computing systems in pursuit of revenue growth in an API-driven, platform-fueled world.
By Clint BoultonJul, 9 2021
VMware tackles ESG with innovation
Feature

VMware tackles ESG with innovation

VMware has created an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) function within the Office of the CTO that is working closely with the company’s CIO to mitigate risk and drive innovation.
By Thor OlavsrudMay, 24 2021
IT confronts climate change
Feature

IT confronts climate change

Data analytics and AI are taking center stage in efforts to combat the fallout of climate change and environmental disasters across the globe.
By Bob ViolinoApr, 22 2021
BrandPosts Learn More
×

BrandPosts are written and edited by members of our sponsor community. BrandPosts create an opportunity for an individual sponsor to provide insight and commentary from their point-of-view directly to our audience. The editorial team does not participate in the writing or editing of BrandPosts.