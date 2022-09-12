Data Management
NJ Transit creates ‘data engine’ to fuel transformationCIDO Lookman Fazal has moved New Jersey’s public transportation agency to a multicloud platform tuned to deliver data insights and innovations the company’s analysts never knew they could have.
The rise of the data lakehouse: A new era of data valueQuery accelerators such as data lakehouses consolidate the data warehouse and data lake into a single system of insight that enables enterprises to accelerate analysis and maximize data value at a reduced cost.
Unlocking the hidden value of dark dataThe chances are that most of the data you collect — from human communications to machine logs — is piling up with little plan for actualizing its potential. Good governance and AI can help.
What is a data engineer? An analytics role in high demandData engineers are vital members of any enterprise data analytics team, responsible for managing, optimizing, overseeing, and monitoring data retrieval, storage, and distribution throughout the organization.
CIO 100 US: 8 award-winning healthcare IT projectsHealthcare organizations are increasingly embracing digital initiatives to expedite evaluations, better share medical records, and improve patient care.
Applied Energy Services doubles down on data qualityAES digital chief Alejandro Reyes turns up the heat on data analytics and AI as customers and commercial clients take a more proactive approach to responsible energy usage and sustainability.
District Medical Group transforms its approach to data managementCIO Kevin Rhode is modernizing the nonprofit medical group’s data management infrastructure and overseeing the integration of electronic medical records (EMRs) as DMG grows.
Feeding America turns to data to feed the hungryMaryann Byrdak, the domestic hunger relief organization’s first CIO, is leading a technology transformation at the nonprofit with data and analytics at its core.
DTN’s CTO on combining IT systems after a mergerTo successfully merge IT systems after an acquisition, ask the right questions before doing the deal, and build the team before building the application, says Lars Ewe.
The secret to successful citizen data science programs: Good governancePutting data and visualization tools in the hands of business people is one thing; getting IT out of the business of running reports is quite another.
Data lakehouses give enterprises analytics edgeBlending the structure of data warehouses and the flexibility of data lakes, data lakehouses are proving to be versatile tools for making the most of any data you want to collect.
11 dark secrets of data managementA solid data management strategy can reap rewards for any business seeking to capitalize on the value of data. Still, the road to data-driven decision-making remains rife with challenges and conundrums.
Is your data supply chain a liability?Data is the key raw material for analytics and decision-making. A strong data supply chain will improve business outcomes.
What companies get wrong about data transformationA lot of organizations continue to struggle with leveraging their data. To become data-driven, organizations need to commit to treating data as a product and to transforming their culture.
Top 15 data management platformsData management platforms (DMPs) help organizations collect and manage data from a wide array of sources — and are becoming increasingly important for customer-centric sales and marketing campaigns.
What is data analytics? Analyzing and managing data for decisionsData analytics is a discipline focused on extracting insights from data, including the analysis, collection, organization, and storage of data, as well as the tools and techniques to do so.
Informatica eases data management with Oracle, Google, and Azure integrationsInformatica is offering new integrations with major cloud providers to make data migration, management and engineering less complex.
Amplitude customer data platform challenges Twilio, Salesforce, AdobeAnalytics company Amplitude is set to release a new customer data platform (CDP), planning to undercut market leaders with an aggressive pricing strategy.
Informatica's new data management clouds target health, finance servicesInformatica's new Intelligent Data Management Cloud for Health and Life Sciences, and the Intelligent Data Management Cloud for Financial Services, look to solve the challenges of unstructured and siloed data by combining machine learning capabilities with specific integrations.
McDermott data innovations fuel business transformationThe oil rig contractor is shifting to stay ahead of sustainability trends. New products borne of IT innovations around the company’s data operations are helping it get there, CIO Vagesh Dave says.
