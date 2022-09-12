Data Management

The rise of the data lakehouse: A new era of data value
Feature

The rise of the data lakehouse: A new era of data value

Query accelerators such as data lakehouses consolidate the data warehouse and data lake into a single system of insight that enables enterprises to accelerate analysis and maximize data value at a reduced cost.
By Stan GibsonAug, 18 2022
Unlocking the hidden value of dark data
Feature

Unlocking the hidden value of dark data

The chances are that most of the data you collect — from human communications to machine logs — is piling up with little plan for actualizing its potential. Good governance and AI can help.
By Maria KorolovAug, 11 2022
What is a data engineer? An analytics role in high demand
Feature

What is a data engineer? An analytics role in high demand

Data engineers are vital members of any enterprise data analytics team, responsible for managing, optimizing, overseeing, and monitoring data retrieval, storage, and distribution throughout the organization.
By Sarah K. White and Thor OlavsrudAug, 9 2022
Applied Energy Services doubles down on data quality
CIO Executive Council POV

Applied Energy Services doubles down on data quality

AES digital chief Alejandro Reyes turns up the heat on data analytics and AI as customers and commercial clients take a more proactive approach to responsible energy usage and sustainability.
By Tim ScannellAug, 2 2022
Feeding America turns to data to feed the hungry
Feature

Feeding America turns to data to feed the hungry

Maryann Byrdak, the domestic hunger relief organization’s first CIO, is leading a technology transformation at the nonprofit with data and analytics at its core.
By Thor OlavsrudJul, 18 2022
DTN’s CTO on combining IT systems after a merger
Feature

DTN’s CTO on combining IT systems after a merger

To successfully merge IT systems after an acquisition, ask the right questions before doing the deal, and build the team before building the application, says Lars Ewe.
By Peter SayerJul, 15 2022
Data lakehouses give enterprises analytics edge
Feature

Data lakehouses give enterprises analytics edge

Blending the structure of data warehouses and the flexibility of data lakes, data lakehouses are proving to be versatile tools for making the most of any data you want to collect.
By Maria KorolovJul, 6 2022
11 dark secrets of data management
Opinion

11 dark secrets of data management

A solid data management strategy can reap rewards for any business seeking to capitalize on the value of data. Still, the road to data-driven decision-making remains rife with challenges and conundrums.
By Peter WaynerJun, 28 2022
Is your data supply chain a liability?
IDG TECHtalk Voices

Is your data supply chain a liability?

Data is the key raw material for analytics and decision-making. A strong data supply chain will improve business outcomes.
By David AngelowJun, 23 2022
What companies get wrong about data transformation
Feature

What companies get wrong about data transformation

A lot of organizations continue to struggle with leveraging their data. To become data-driven, organizations need to commit to treating data as a product and to transforming their culture.
By Thor OlavsrudJun, 14 2022
Top 15 data management platforms
Feature

Top 15 data management platforms

Data management platforms (DMPs) help organizations collect and manage data from a wide array of sources — and are becoming increasingly important for customer-centric sales and marketing campaigns.
By Peter WaynerJun, 9 2022
Informatica's new data management clouds target health, finance services
News

Informatica's new data management clouds target health, finance services

Informatica's new Intelligent Data Management Cloud for Health and Life Sciences, and the Intelligent Data Management Cloud for Financial Services, look to solve the challenges of unstructured and siloed data by combining machine learning capabilities with specific integrations.
By Anirban GhoshalMay, 24 2022
McDermott data innovations fuel business transformation
Feature

McDermott data innovations fuel business transformation

The oil rig contractor is shifting to stay ahead of sustainability trends. New products borne of IT innovations around the company’s data operations are helping it get there, CIO Vagesh Dave says.
By Paula RooneyMay, 23 2022
BrandPosts Learn More
×

BrandPosts are written and edited by members of our sponsor community. BrandPosts create an opportunity for an individual sponsor to provide insight and commentary from their point-of-view directly to our audience. The editorial team does not participate in the writing or editing of BrandPosts.