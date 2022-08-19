Emerging Technology

Where Web 3.0 is taking the software industry
Opinion

Web 3.0, blockchain, and decentralization are charged ideas, with vocal supporters and critics. But there is actual work being done here that will impact the software industry in profound ways.
By Matthew TysonJun, 24 2022
Wells Fargo prepares to take a quantum leap
Feature

The financial institution is researching the possibilities of quantum computing and validating use cases for the coming quantum disruption. As CIO Chintan Mehta puts it, “Not engaging is not an option.”
By Poornima ApteJun, 17 2022
Reimagining technology for the next generation
Accent Notes

The digitally enhanced world of tomorrow will bring significant challenges and opportunities. Here are five key implications IT leaders must consider.
By Diana Bersohn and Denise ZhengMay, 31 2022
D-Wave puts a third quantum computer in the cloud
News

The company is making its third D-Wave Advantage system available via Amazon Braket and has updated its tools to enable enterprises to apply quantum annealing to new optimization problems.
By Peter SayerMay, 12 2022
Sandbox AQ CEO: Enterprises must prep for quantum threats
Interview

The Google spin-off’s CEO Jack Hidary talked with CIO.com about Sandbox AQ’s plans for developing enterprise software based on AI and quantum tech and what CIOs should expect from a post-RSA future.
By Peter SayerMay, 4 2022
Nvidia speeds AI, climate modeling
News

At its annual customer conference, Nvidia is showing off new ways to model and predict the behavior of clouds and more, in the cloud and elsewhere.
By Peter SayerMar, 22 2022
6 things CIOs must know about NFTs
Feature

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have caught the attention of investors and businesses alike. But before you leap in, understand the potential benefits and pitfalls.
By Chris Stokel-WalkerFeb, 21 2022
10 CIO resolutions for 2022
Managing Innovation & Disruptive Technology

Is advancing your career on your personal to-do list for the new year? Let these ideas be your guide.
By Nicholas D. EvansJan, 17 2022
5 essential guard rails for keeping ML models on track
CIO Executive Council POV

As machine learning makes more use of deep neural networks, businesses are increasingly dependent on a technology that experts don’t fully understand. Guard rails are required to ensure safe and predictable operating environments.
By David TennenhouseDec, 21 2021
10 strategic tech trends for the infrastructure industry in 2022
Managing Innovation & Disruptive Technology

The time has come for digital transformation in the architecture, engineering, and construction industry. Here are 10 technology trends that will shape the future of infrastructure.
By Nicholas D. EvansNov, 24 2021
Immersive tech reaches critical momentum
Accent Notes

Companies that recognize the signal of business change and invest in immersive technologies will capture an expanding market.
By Diana BersohnNov, 9 2021
9 emerging innovations that could redefine IT
Feature

CIOs must keep an eye on the horizon. The following forward-thinking strategies and technologies are starting to gain traction and could impact the next decade of IT.
By Peter WaynerNov, 1 2021
