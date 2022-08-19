Emerging Technology
Opinion
The Blockchain battlefront: Technology, business, and regulationHow this battle plays out has big implications for the future of innovation.
Analysis
Blockchain breakthroughs: A tech revolution told in whitepapersWhitepapers are the standard mode of communicating innovation in the blockchain space. It’s something of a feast of technological creativity. Read on for a sampling of groundbreaking web3 whitepapers.
Interview
Quantum is coming; no IT use cases in sightWhat CIOs should be planning for now isn't how to use quantum computers but how to defend against them, experts say.
Opinion
Where Web 3.0 is taking the software industryWeb 3.0, blockchain, and decentralization are charged ideas, with vocal supporters and critics. But there is actual work being done here that will impact the software industry in profound ways.
Feature
Wells Fargo prepares to take a quantum leapThe financial institution is researching the possibilities of quantum computing and validating use cases for the coming quantum disruption. As CIO Chintan Mehta puts it, “Not engaging is not an option.”
News Analysis
AI, predictive analytics top list of hot technologies for banksAI, machine-learning, predictive analytics, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and microarchitecture are hot technologies that banks are investing in today, according to a Forrester report.
Accent Notes
Reimagining technology for the next generationThe digitally enhanced world of tomorrow will bring significant challenges and opportunities. Here are five key implications IT leaders must consider.
News
D-Wave puts a third quantum computer in the cloudThe company is making its third D-Wave Advantage system available via Amazon Braket and has updated its tools to enable enterprises to apply quantum annealing to new optimization problems.
Interview
Sandbox AQ CEO: Enterprises must prep for quantum threatsThe Google spin-off’s CEO Jack Hidary talked with CIO.com about Sandbox AQ’s plans for developing enterprise software based on AI and quantum tech and what CIOs should expect from a post-RSA future.
News
Sandbox AQ is Alphabet’s new bet on the future of quantum cryptographyGoogle’s parent has spun out a team working on novel encryption and navigation systems using quantum techniques.
News
Nvidia speeds AI, climate modelingAt its annual customer conference, Nvidia is showing off new ways to model and predict the behavior of clouds and more, in the cloud and elsewhere.
Feature
Private 5G test beds arise to help CIOs vet use casesInnovation labs are cropping up to enable enterprise CIOs to test a wide array of private 5G applications before rolling out the next-big thing in networking.
Feature
Don’t ignore virtual reality as you plan the future workplaceThe shift toward more distributed workforces may accelerate workplace adoption of VR. For CIOs, now is the time to consider practical IT issues like cost, security, infrastructure, and ownership.
Feature
6 things CIOs must know about NFTsNon-fungible tokens (NFTs) have caught the attention of investors and businesses alike. But before you leap in, understand the potential benefits and pitfalls.
Managing Innovation & Disruptive Technology
10 CIO resolutions for 2022Is advancing your career on your personal to-do list for the new year? Let these ideas be your guide.
CIO Executive Council POV
5 essential guard rails for keeping ML models on trackAs machine learning makes more use of deep neural networks, businesses are increasingly dependent on a technology that experts don’t fully understand. Guard rails are required to ensure safe and predictable operating environments.
Managing Innovation & Disruptive Technology
10 strategic tech trends for the infrastructure industry in 2022The time has come for digital transformation in the architecture, engineering, and construction industry. Here are 10 technology trends that will shape the future of infrastructure.
Feature
Verizon CIO Shankar Arumugavelu on putting emerging technologies to workVerizon is transforming its business with NLP, machine learning, digital twin, and augmented reality.
Accent Notes
Immersive tech reaches critical momentumCompanies that recognize the signal of business change and invest in immersive technologies will capture an expanding market.
Feature
9 emerging innovations that could redefine ITCIOs must keep an eye on the horizon. The following forward-thinking strategies and technologies are starting to gain traction and could impact the next decade of IT.
Verizon Remote Work Solutions
PagerDuty
Sponsored By Accenture
Sponsored By Pluralsight
Sponsored By Protiviti