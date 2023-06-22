Africa

news
Image

AWS invests $100 million in new Generative AI Innovation Center

The new center, which will offer free workshops and training, is expected to help enterprises accelerate the development of generative AI-based applications while promoting AWS technology.

By Anirban Ghoshal
Jun 22, 20232 mins
Generative AIArtificial IntelligenceEnterprise Applications
feature
Image

How AI is reshaping demand for IT skills and talent

By Sarah K. White
Jun 22, 20238 mins
CIOGenerative AIIT Skills
opinion
Image

Generative AI won’t automate your way to business model innovation

By Brian Solis
Jun 21, 20238 mins
BusinessGenerative AIArtificial Intelligence
feature

7 key questions CIOs need to answer before committing to generative AI

By Maria Korolov
Jun 21, 202311 mins
CIOICT PartnersGenerative AI
feature

8 famous analytics and AI disasters

By Thor Olavsrud
Jun 16, 202312 mins
Technology IndustryGenerative AIMachine Learning
news analysis

Positive signs for generative AI’s change management challenge

By Peter Sayer
Jun 15, 20236 mins
CIOEmployee ExperienceGenerative AI
news

Informatica acquires Privitar to boost data access management

By Anirban Ghoshal
Jun 14, 20232 mins
Generative AI
news

NetSuite ERP gets account reconciliation feature from Oracle Fusion Cloud EPM

By Anirban Ghoshal
Jun 14, 20232 mins
NetSuite
news analysis

ServiceNow offers virtual agent to assist with generative AI

By Peter Sayer
Jun 13, 20236 mins
CIO

Articles

news

Alteryx works in generative AI for speedy analytics results

OpenAI integration and AI wizardry for report generation are aimed at making Alteryx’s analytics products more accessible.

By Jon Gold
May 25, 2023 3 mins
Generative AIGenerative AIMachine Learning
news analysis

EU’s AI Act challenge: balance innovation and consumer protection

The AI Act is a work in progress since 2021, and discussions about how strongly AI should be regulated are only heating up in the EU. While some call for more control and rights for consumers, others fear rules could stall the innovation engine.

By Martin Bayer
May 22, 2023 6 mins
RegulationGenerative AIArtificial Intelligence
news

ServiceNow, Nvidia to bring generative AI to enterprise workflows

The first results of the collaboration, which includes Nvidia’s NeMo foundation models, Nvidia’s DGX Cloud, and ServiceNow’s workflow platform, will see the companies offer AI generative applications for IT.

By Anirban Ghoshal
May 17, 2023 4 mins
Generative AIArtificial IntelligenceEnterprise Applications
news analysis

Einstein GPT gives Salesforce unifying vision for high-profile acquisitions

Salesforce is bringing the power of generative AI to all its offerings, showing that its multi-billion-dollar acquisitions in recent years can create a whole greater than the sum of its parts.

By Thor Olavsrud
May 17, 2023 7 mins
Technology Industry
news

SAP to add generative AI, industry smarts to CX tools

A digital assistant incorporating generative AI functions is one improvement to SAP’s customer experience software the company will discuss at its Sapphire conference this week.

By Peter Sayer
May 16, 2023 5 mins
SAPGenerative AIApplication Integration
opinion

Generative AI & data: Potential in cybersecurity if the risks can be curtailed

How do CIOs, CSOs, and cybersecurity teams learn to deal with technology that may pose serious security and privacy risks?

By Rick Grinnell
May 13, 2023 7 mins
Generative AI
feature

General Dynamics IT takes multicloud strategy to the next level

Having closed its last data center, the aerospace and defense contractor’s IT division is delving deeper into cloud-native applications to optimize performance, scalability, and costs in the cloud.

By Paula Rooney
May 12, 2023 7 mins
Aerospace and Defense IndustryGenerative AIMulti Cloud
feature

AI push or pause: CIOs speak out on the best path forward

Recent advances have highlighted AI’s incomparable potential and not yet fully fathomed risks, placing CIOs in the hot seat for figuring out how best to leverage this increasingly controversial technology in business. Here’s what they have to say about it.

By Paula Rooney
May 10, 2023 11 mins
Generative AI
news analysis

Tableau GPT brings generative AI to Salesforce data analytics suite

Salesforce’s business intelligence updates include Tableau GPT for natural language queries, Tableau Pulse for automated analytics, and integration with Data Cloud.

By Anirban Ghoshal
May 09, 2023 7 mins
Generative AIBusiness IntelligenceAnalytics
feature

CarMax drives business value with GPT-3.5

The omnichannel used-car retailer is increasing customer prospecting efforts and enhancing the customer experience through its adoption of Azure OpenAI and the language models behind ChatGPT.

By Paula Rooney
May 05, 2023 6 mins
CIO 100Generative AIDigital Transformation
feature

CIOs heed the call for customer-centric IT

With customer experience tied directly to the enterprise balance sheet, IT leaders are leaving no stone unturned in taking their companies’ CX strategies to the next level.

By Yashvendra Singh
May 04, 2023 7 mins
Employee ExperienceGenerative AIDigital Transformation
news

SAP to infuse IBM’s Watson AI engine into its entire portfolio

The move is expected to help SAP exploit the natural language processing capabilities of Watson AI along with predictive insights, with the aim of jointly developing large language models and generative AI capabilities.

By Anirban Ghoshal
May 02, 2023 5 mins
Generative AIIBMSAP
View all

