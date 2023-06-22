newsAWS invests $100 million in new Generative AI Innovation CenterThe new center, which will offer free workshops and training, is expected to help enterprises accelerate the development of generative AI-based applications while promoting AWS technology.By Anirban GhoshalJun 22, 20232 minsGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceEnterprise Applications feature How AI is reshaping demand for IT skills and talentBy Sarah K. WhiteJun 22, 20238 minsCIOGenerative AIIT Skillsopinion Generative AI won’t automate your way to business model innovationBy Brian SolisJun 21, 20238 minsBusinessGenerative AIArtificial Intelligence feature7 key questions CIOs need to answer before committing to generative AIBy Maria Korolov Jun 21, 202311 minsCIOICT PartnersGenerative AI feature8 famous analytics and AI disastersBy Thor Olavsrud Jun 16, 202312 minsTechnology IndustryGenerative AIMachine Learning news analysisPositive signs for generative AI’s change management challenge By Peter Sayer Jun 15, 20236 minsCIOEmployee ExperienceGenerative AI newsInformatica acquires Privitar to boost data access managementBy Anirban Ghoshal Jun 14, 20232 minsGenerative AIGenerative AIGenerative AI newsNetSuite ERP gets account reconciliation feature from Oracle Fusion Cloud EPMBy Anirban Ghoshal Jun 14, 20232 minsNetSuiteNetSuiteNetSuite news analysisServiceNow offers virtual agent to assist with generative AIBy Peter Sayer Jun 13, 20236 minsCIOCIOCIO ArticlesnewsAlteryx works in generative AI for speedy analytics resultsOpenAI integration and AI wizardry for report generation are aimed at making Alteryx’s analytics products more accessible.By Jon Gold May 25, 2023 3 minsGenerative AIGenerative AIMachine Learningnews analysisEU’s AI Act challenge: balance innovation and consumer protection The AI Act is a work in progress since 2021, and discussions about how strongly AI should be regulated are only heating up in the EU. While some call for more control and rights for consumers, others fear rules could stall the innovation engine.By Martin Bayer May 22, 2023 6 minsRegulationGenerative AIArtificial IntelligencenewsServiceNow, Nvidia to bring generative AI to enterprise workflows The first results of the collaboration, which includes Nvidia’s NeMo foundation models, Nvidia’s DGX Cloud, and ServiceNow’s workflow platform, will see the companies offer AI generative applications for IT. By Anirban Ghoshal May 17, 2023 4 minsGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceEnterprise Applicationsnews analysisEinstein GPT gives Salesforce unifying vision for high-profile acquisitionsSalesforce is bringing the power of generative AI to all its offerings, showing that its multi-billion-dollar acquisitions in recent years can create a whole greater than the sum of its parts.By Thor Olavsrud May 17, 2023 7 minsTechnology IndustryTechnology IndustryTechnology IndustrynewsSAP to add generative AI, industry smarts to CX toolsA digital assistant incorporating generative AI functions is one improvement to SAP’s customer experience software the company will discuss at its Sapphire conference this week.By Peter Sayer May 16, 2023 5 minsSAPGenerative AIApplication IntegrationopinionGenerative AI & data: Potential in cybersecurity if the risks can be curtailedHow do CIOs, CSOs, and cybersecurity teams learn to deal with technology that may pose serious security and privacy risks?By Rick Grinnell May 13, 2023 7 minsGenerative AIGenerative AIGenerative AIfeatureGeneral Dynamics IT takes multicloud strategy to the next levelHaving closed its last data center, the aerospace and defense contractor’s IT division is delving deeper into cloud-native applications to optimize performance, scalability, and costs in the cloud.By Paula Rooney May 12, 2023 7 minsAerospace and Defense IndustryGenerative AIMulti CloudfeatureAI push or pause: CIOs speak out on the best path forwardRecent advances have highlighted AI’s incomparable potential and not yet fully fathomed risks, placing CIOs in the hot seat for figuring out how best to leverage this increasingly controversial technology in business. Here's what they have to say about it.By Paula Rooney May 10, 2023 11 minsGenerative AIGenerative AIGenerative AInews analysisTableau GPT brings generative AI to Salesforce data analytics suiteSalesforce's business intelligence updates include Tableau GPT for natural language queries, Tableau Pulse for automated analytics, and integration with Data Cloud.By Anirban Ghoshal May 09, 2023 7 minsGenerative AIBusiness IntelligenceAnalyticsfeatureCarMax drives business value with GPT-3.5The omnichannel used-car retailer is increasing customer prospecting efforts and enhancing the customer experience through its adoption of Azure OpenAI and the language models behind ChatGPT.By Paula Rooney May 05, 2023 6 minsCIO 100Generative AIDigital TransformationfeatureCIOs heed the call for customer-centric ITWith customer experience tied directly to the enterprise balance sheet, IT leaders are leaving no stone unturned in taking their companies' CX strategies to the next level.By Yashvendra Singh May 04, 2023 7 minsEmployee ExperienceGenerative AIDigital TransformationnewsSAP to infuse IBM's Watson AI engine into its entire portfolioThe move is expected to help SAP exploit the natural language processing capabilities of Watson AI along with predictive insights, with the aim of jointly developing large language models and generative AI capabilities.By Anirban Ghoshal May 02, 2023 5 minsGenerative AIIBMSAP Explore a topic Analytics Artificial Intelligence Business Operations Careers Cloud Computing Data Center Data Management Digital Transformation Diversity and Inclusion Emerging Technology Enterprise Applications Generative AI Industry IT Leadership Innovation View all topics All topics Close Analytics Artificial Intelligence Business Operations Careers Cloud Computing Data Center Data Management Digital Transformation Diversity and Inclusion Emerging Technology Enterprise Applications Generative AI Industry IT Leadership Innovation IT Management IT Operations IT Strategy Networking Project Management Software Development Vendors and Providers Security Show me moreLatestArticlesPodcastsVideos brandpost Converged endpoint management: reduce cost, complexity, and risk Jun 22, 20235 mins Digital Transformation brandpost From details to big picture: how to improve security effectiveness By Ishpreet Singh, CIO, Qualys Jun 22, 20233 mins Security Software feature The 10 highest-paying industries for IT talent By Sarah K. White Jun 22, 20237 mins SalariesIT JobsCareers podcast Campbell Soup's CTO Julia Anderson on upskilling talent Jun 21, 202363 mins CIO Leadership Live 