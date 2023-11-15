Join subject-matter experts from HPE GreenLake and IT Executives for an interactive, 90-minute discussion on trends in cybersecurity threats, cyber resiliency, and mitigation strategies.
This immersive 2-day event in Toronto, Canada brings IT professionals together to enjoy engaging sessions, Canadian-focused innovation stories, inspiring industry keynotes, panel discussions, and a prestigious awards ceremony.
CSO 30 UK recognises 30 IT leaders within the UK – from security specialists to IT directors/heads – who have made significant contributions to the advancement of information risk management and security within their organisations.
The Official CIO 100 Awards UK acknowledges the best and brightest CIOs and technology leaders in the UK, celebrating their digital transformation achievements, and reflecting on themes and ideas which emerged from submissions.
Next CIO is the annual awards and mentoring programme helping aspiring IT leaders to develop their careers, build their network and improve their skillsets.
Join CIO contributing editor Lane Cooper and subject-matter experts from our sponsor, IBM, for a private, two hour-long, interactive, virtual roundtable.
This exclusive roundtable is a opportunity to meet with peers and discuss how to align priorities across marketing and IT, improve collaboration and outperform expectations of digital experiences in your business.
Join this virtual roundtable to discuss and learn about the importance of holistic insider risk management and the need for a comprehensive approach to addressing insider threats.
This exclusive CIO roundtable dinner is an opportunity to share ideas with other UK CIOs on how to ensure cloud journeys are moving fast enough to accomplish business ambitions.
Join UK CIOs and IT leaders from various industries to share ideas to accelerate your digital transformation journey.
The CSO Security Summit is the best place to hear what novel approaches and innovative technologies your CISO and security peers are taking to enhance and futureproof their security strategies.
From cloud strategy to emerging technologies including ChatGPT and Quantum computing, the CIO Digital Enterprise Forum UK will address how leaders contend with rising cloud costs while keeping ahead of the data strategy.
The Official CIO Summit UK presents the best opportunity to hear how your peers are tacking the biggest challenges in the UK IT industry, providing you with new, proven ideas and strategies that can benefit your business and career.
The event will cover two of the biggest challenges IT leaders are currently facing: what are the right tools and technologies to support the demands of the ‘modern customer’ and how can we improve the experience of our employees to strengthen
Join CIO contributing editor Charles Pelton, leading IT executives and subject-matter experts from our sponsor, CoreStack, for an interactive, private discussion on trends in cloud governance.
Join us in your city to explore how 5G can help your organization connect, secure, and manage in scalable, complex environments. You’ll experience informative sessions, interactive networking, and cocktail reception with exciting 5G demos.
From ransomware to nation-state attacks, phishing and other techniques, security exploits can hobble an organization and put its reputation at risk. Join this virtual summit to gain strategic insights on elevating your protection strategy.
The FutureIT Series is all about deep learning and professional development. You’ll be empowered to lead with the needed balance of tech and business acumen to advance digital business, work, collaboration, data, cloud, and cybersecurity.
CSO50 Conference + Awards bring award-winning CSOs, CISOs, and security leaders together to share their wisdom, and expertise, to successfully manage ever-changing information security risks.
Reimagine Your Cloud Strategy. Attend this one-day virtual summit to hear successful Canadian tech leaders and CIO’s as they share their stories from the cloud.
NZ Blood Service Executive Director for Digital Technology and Information Management Josh Bankers on how technology underpins the organisation's "vein to vein" mission, his focus on empowering his team to achieve their goals, and why he uses town halls and Q&As to engage with the wider workforce.