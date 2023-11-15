Africa

Featured

Virtual Roundtable

Digital Trust: Cybersecurity Trends, Resiliency, and Strategies

Join subject-matter experts from HPE GreenLake and IT Executives for an interactive, 90-minute discussion on trends in cybersecurity threats, cyber resiliency, and mitigation strategies.

28 Mar 20231:00pm ET / 10:00am PTVirtual
CyberattacksSecurity
Virtual Roundtable

Moving the Focus to Data Recovery: Enhancing Business Resiliency

21 Mar 20231:00pm ET / 10:00am PTVirtual
BusinessData Management
Roundtable Dinner

Enterprise Wide Infrastructure Visibility Strategies for Hybrid Multi Cloud Environments

15 Mar 20236:00pm PSTLos Angeles
Cloud ComputingSecurity
CIO’s Future of Digital Innovation Summit & Awards Canada in partnership with IDC

This immersive 2-day event in Toronto, Canada brings IT professionals together to enjoy engaging sessions, Canadian-focused innovation stories, inspiring industry keynotes, panel discussions, and a prestigious awards ceremony.
15 Nov 2023Toronto, Ontario
Business Process Management Digital Transformation Innovation
CSO 30 Awards UK

CSO 30 UK recognises 30 IT leaders within the UK – from security specialists to IT directors/heads – who have made significant contributions to the advancement of information risk management and security within their organisations. 
30 Nov 202318:30-21:30 GMTLondon, United Kingdom
Events
CIO 100 Awards UK

The Official CIO 100 Awards UK acknowledges the best and brightest CIOs and technology leaders in the UK, celebrating their digital transformation achievements, and reflecting on themes and ideas which emerged from submissions. 
21 Sep 202318:30-21:30 GMTLondon, United Kingdom
Events
Next CIO Awards UK 2023

Next CIO is the annual awards and mentoring programme helping aspiring IT leaders to develop their careers, build their network and improve their skillsets.
15 Jun 202318:30-21:30 GMTLondon, United Kingdom
Events
Mainframe Application Modernization Initiatives in Support of Successful Transformation

Join CIO contributing editor Lane Cooper and subject-matter experts from our sponsor, IBM, for a private, two hour-long, interactive, virtual roundtable.
07 Mar 202316:00-18:00 GMTVirtual Event
Events
Mind the Gap Between Marketing and IT

This exclusive roundtable is a opportunity to meet with peers and discuss how to align priorities across marketing and IT, improve collaboration and outperform expectations of digital experiences in your business.
09 Mar 202318:30-21:30 GMTSouth Place Hotel London
Events
A Holistic Approach to Tackling Insider Risk in 2023

Join this virtual roundtable to discuss and learn about the importance of holistic insider risk management and the need for a comprehensive approach to addressing insider threats.
15 Mar 202313:00-14:00 GMTVirtual Event
Events
Reducing Migration Risk and Disruption, How to Protect the Business

 This exclusive CIO roundtable dinner is an opportunity to share ideas with other UK CIOs on how to ensure cloud journeys are moving fast enough to accomplish business ambitions.
29 Mar 202318:30-21:30 GMTSouth Place Hotel London
Events
Reimagine the Business: Accelerate Digital Transformation and Innovate with Cloud, Data & AI/ML

Join UK CIOs and IT leaders from various industries to share ideas to accelerate your digital transformation journey.
30 Mar 202318:30-21:30 GMTLondon
Events
CSO Security Summit UK

The CSO Security Summit is the best place to hear what novel approaches and innovative technologies your CISO and security peers are taking to enhance and futureproof their security strategies.
30 Nov 20239am-5.30pmLondon
Events
CIO Digital Enterprise Forum UK

From cloud strategy to emerging technologies including ChatGPT and Quantum computing, the CIO Digital Enterprise Forum UK will address how leaders contend with rising cloud costs while keeping ahead of the data strategy.
11 May 20239am-5.30pmLondon
Events
The Official CIO Summit UK

The Official CIO Summit UK presents the best opportunity to hear how your peers are tacking the biggest challenges in the UK IT industry, providing you with new, proven ideas and strategies that can benefit your business and career.
21 Sep 20239am-5pmLondon
Events
CIO Customer & Employee Experience Forum UK

The event will cover two of the biggest challenges IT leaders are currently facing: what are the right tools and technologies to support the demands of the ‘modern customer’ and how can we improve the experience of our employees to strengthen

23 Mar 20239am-5pmNobu Hotel London Portman Square
Events
virtual-roundtable Sponsored by CoreStack

Cloud Governance for Visibility and Full Optimization, Compliance, and Security

Join CIO contributing editor Charles Pelton, leading IT executives and subject-matter experts from our sponsor, CoreStack, for an interactive, private discussion on trends in cloud governance.
21 Mar 20233:00pm ET/12:00pm PTVirtual
Cloud Computing Security
in-person-event Sponsored by Cradlepoint

Unwired: The 5G Enterprise Roadshow

Join us in your city to explore how 5G can help your organization connect, secure, and manage in scalable, complex environments. You’ll experience informative sessions, interactive networking, and cocktail reception with exciting 5G demos. 
14 Mar 2023Multiple US Cities
Private 5G Internet of Things Networking
CSO's Future of Cybersecurity Summit

From ransomware to nation-state attacks, phishing and other techniques, security exploits can hobble an organization and put its reputation at risk. Join this virtual summit to gain strategic insights on elevating your protection strategy.
07 Dec 2023Virtual
CSO and CISO Cyberattacks Security
CIO's FutureIT New York

The FutureIT Series is all about deep learning and professional development. You’ll be empowered to lead with the needed balance of tech and business acumen to advance digital business, work, collaboration, data, cloud, and cybersecurity.
18 Nov 2023New York, NY
Digital Transformation Artificial Intelligence IT Management
CSO50 Conference + Awards

CSO50 Conference + Awards bring award-winning CSOs, CISOs, and security leaders together to share their wisdom, and expertise, to successfully manage ever-changing information security risks.
02 Oct 2023Phoenix, AZ
CSO and CISO Cybercrime Security
CIO's FutureIT Los Angeles

The FutureIT Series is all about deep learning and professional development. You’ll be empowered to lead with the needed balance of tech and business acumen to advance digital business, work, collaboration, data, cloud, and cybersecurity.
18 Sep 2023Los Angeles, CA
Digital Transformation Artificial Intelligence IT Management
FutureIT Canada: Focus on Cloud

Reimagine Your Cloud Strategy. Attend this one-day virtual summit to hear successful Canadian tech leaders and CIO’s as they share their stories from the cloud. 
28 Sep 2023Virtual
Cloud Architecture Cloud Computing IT Management
Video on demand

Video

CIO Leadership Live with NZ Blood Service's Josh Bankers

NZ Blood Service Executive Director for Digital Technology and Information Management Josh Bankers on how technology underpins the organisation's "vein to vein" mission, his focus on empowering his team to achieve their goals, and why he uses town halls and Q&As to engage with the wider workforce.

Mar 07, 2023 28 mins
CIO Leadership Live
News

Salesforce earmarks $250 million for AI startup investment

By Jon Gold
07 Mar 20233 mins
Artificial IntelligenceEnterprise Applications
BrandPost

Keeping customers at the center of everything

By Hock Tan, Broadcom President and CEO
07 Mar 202310 mins
IT Leadership
News

Salesforce not ready to unleash generative AI on its customers

By Peter Sayer
07 Mar 20236 mins
CIOCRM SystemsApplication Management
podcast

CIO Leadership Live with NZ Blood Service's Josh Bankers

07 Mar 202328 mins
CIO Leadership Live
podcast

Alder Hey Hospital CDIO Kate Warriner finetunes digital culture

06 Mar 202336 mins
CIO Leadership Live
podcast

CIO Leadership Live with Jason Roos, CIO at King Abdullah University of Science & Technology

05 Mar 202322 mins
CIO Leadership Live
video

CIO Leadership Live with Sirin Aktas, CIO at Edenred Group

01 Mar 202316 mins
CIO Leadership Live
video

Equifax CTO Bryson Koehler on the CIO as product chief

01 Mar 202363 mins
CIOCIO Leadership LiveCareers
video

CIO Leadership Live with MTF Finance Chief Technology Officer Dan Wilkinson

24 Feb 202327 mins
CIO Leadership Live
