HomeEvents

Events

India

Featured

Virtual Roundtable

Digital Trust: Cybersecurity Trends, Resiliency, and Strategies

Join subject-matter experts from HPE GreenLake and IT Executives for an interactive, 90-minute discussion on trends in cybersecurity threats, cyber resiliency, and mitigation strategies.

28 Mar 20231:00pm ET / 10:00am PTVirtual
CyberattacksSecurity
Virtual Roundtable

Moving the Focus to Data Recovery: Enhancing Business Resiliency

21 Mar 20231:00pm ET / 10:00am PTVirtual
BusinessData Management
Roundtable Dinner

Enterprise Wide Infrastructure Visibility Strategies for Hybrid Multi Cloud Environments

15 Mar 20236:00pm PSTLos Angeles
Cloud ComputingSecurity
Image
virtual-roundtable Sponsored by CoreStack

Cloud Governance for Visibility and Full Optimization, Compliance, and Security

Join CIO contributing editor Charles Pelton, leading IT executives and subject-matter experts from our sponsor, CoreStack, for an interactive, private discussion on trends in cloud governance.
21 Mar 20233:00pm ET/12:00pm PTVirtual
Cloud Computing Security
Register Now
Image
in-person-event Sponsored by Cradlepoint

Unwired: The 5G Enterprise Roadshow

Join us in your city to explore how 5G can help your organization connect, secure, and manage in scalable, complex environments. You’ll experience informative sessions, interactive networking, and cocktail reception with exciting 5G demos. 
14 Mar 2023Multiple US Cities
Private 5G Internet of Things Networking
Register Now
Image
summit

CSO's Future of Cybersecurity Summit

From ransomware to nation-state attacks, phishing and other techniques, security exploits can hobble an organization and put its reputation at risk. Join this virtual summit to gain strategic insights on elevating your protection strategy.
07 Dec 2023Virtual
CSO and CISO Cyberattacks Security
Register Now
Image
in-person-event

CIO's FutureIT New York

The FutureIT Series is all about deep learning and professional development. You’ll be empowered to lead with the needed balance of tech and business acumen to advance digital business, work, collaboration, data, cloud, and cybersecurity.
18 Nov 2023New York, NY
Digital Transformation Artificial Intelligence IT Management
Register Now
Image
awards

CSO50 Conference + Awards

CSO50 Conference + Awards bring award-winning CSOs, CISOs, and security leaders together to share their wisdom, and expertise, to successfully manage ever-changing information security risks.
02 Oct 2023Phoenix, AZ
CSO and CISO Cybercrime Security
Register Now
Image
in-person-event

CIO's FutureIT Los Angeles

The FutureIT Series is all about deep learning and professional development. You’ll be empowered to lead with the needed balance of tech and business acumen to advance digital business, work, collaboration, data, cloud, and cybersecurity.
18 Sep 2023Los Angeles, CA
Digital Transformation Artificial Intelligence IT Management
Register Now
Image
summit

FutureIT Canada: Focus on Cloud

Reimagine Your Cloud Strategy. Attend this one-day virtual summit to hear successful Canadian tech leaders and CIO’s as they share their stories from the cloud. 
28 Sep 2023Virtual
Cloud Architecture Cloud Computing IT Management
Register Now
Image
summit

CIO's Future of Work Summit

Join us for a one-day virtual summit as tech and business leaders from diverse industries share insider case studies, research, and practice-driven analysis of how to harness a more sustainable, inclusive, and rewarding way to work.
20 Sep 2023Virtual
Remote Work Employee Experience Business Operations
Register Now
Image
awards

CIO 100 Symposium & Awards

The CIO 100 Awards recognize groundbreaking projects in enterprise IT and honors the companies and teams that create them. Alongside them, the Hall of Fame inducts highly influential CIOs to a lifetime membership.
14 Aug 2023Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
C-Suite IDG Events IT Leadership
Register Now
Image
in-person-event

CIO's FutureIT New York

The FutureIT Series is all about deep learning and professional development. You’ll be empowered to lead with the needed balance of tech and business acumen to advance digital business, work, collaboration, data, cloud, and cybersecurity.
18 Jul 2023New York, NY
Digital Transformation Artificial Intelligence IT Management
Register Now
Image
in-person-event

CIO's FutureIT Chicago

The FutureIT Series is all about deep learning and professional development. You’ll be empowered to lead with the needed balance of tech and business acumen to advance digital business, work, collaboration, data, cloud, and cybersecurity.
18 Jun 2023Chicago, IL
Digital Transformation Artificial Intelligence IT Management
Register Now
Image
summit

CSO's Future of Cybersecurity Summit

From ransomware to nation-state attacks, phishing and other techniques, security exploits can hobble an organization and put its reputation at risk. Join this virtual summit to gain strategic insights on elevating your protection strategy.
08 Jun 2023Virtual
CSO and CISO Cyberattacks Security
Register Now
Image
in-person-event

CIO's FutureIT Washington D.C.

The FutureIT Series is all about deep learning and professional development. You’ll be empowered to lead with the needed balance of tech and business acumen to advance digital business, work, collaboration, data, cloud, and cybersecurity.
11 May 2023Washington D.C.
Digital Transformation Artificial Intelligence IT Management
Register Now
Image
summit

FutureIT Canada: Building the Digital Enterprise with Cloud, AI and Security

Cybercrime, Ransomware, Phishing. Cyberthreats continue to escalate throughout Canada as attackers grow ever stealthier and more nefarious. How can you keep up?
11 May 2023Virtual
Cyberattacks Cybercrime Security
Register Now
Image
in-person-event

CIO's FutureIT Dallas

Learn from top IT executives and thought leaders like Jamie Clarke, Extreme Adventurer and Entrepreneur, and Kimberly A. Mackenroth – CIO at Textron Inc and others. Join us for a persuasive communication workshop and inspirational sessions.
29 Mar 2023Dallas, TX
Digital Transformation Artificial Intelligence IT Management
Register Now
Image
summit

CIO's Future of Cloud & Data

There’s revenue to be gained from using cloud and data as strategic business assets to accelerate innovation and deliver actionable insights. Join Ashish Parmar, CIO at Tapestry Inc, Sarah Betadam, CIO at Novanta, Inc. and others to unlock cloud
12 Apr 2023Virtual
Analytics Cloud Computing Data Management
Register Now

Video on demand

Video

CIO Leadership Live with NZ Blood Service's Josh Bankers

NZ Blood Service Executive Director for Digital Technology and Information Management Josh Bankers on how technology underpins the organisation's "vein to vein" mission, his focus on empowering his team to achieve their goals, and why he uses town halls and Q&As to engage with the wider workforce.

Mar 07, 2023 28 mins
CIO Leadership Live
See all videos

News

Salesforce earmarks $250 million for AI startup investment

By Jon Gold
07 Mar 20233 mins
Artificial IntelligenceEnterprise Applications
Image
BrandPost

Keeping customers at the center of everything

By Hock Tan, Broadcom President and CEO
07 Mar 202310 mins
IT Leadership
Image
News

Salesforce not ready to unleash generative AI on its customers

By Peter Sayer
07 Mar 20236 mins
CIOCRM SystemsApplication Management
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live with NZ Blood Service's Josh Bankers

07 Mar 202328 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

Alder Hey Hospital CDIO Kate Warriner finetunes digital culture

06 Mar 202336 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live with Jason Roos, CIO at King Abdullah University of Science & Technology

05 Mar 202322 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live with Sirin Aktas, CIO at Edenred Group

01 Mar 202316 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

Equifax CTO Bryson Koehler on the CIO as product chief

01 Mar 202363 mins
CIOCIO Leadership LiveCareers
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live with MTF Finance Chief Technology Officer Dan Wilkinson

24 Feb 202327 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image