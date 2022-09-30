Industry

Sonos unites global workforce with ‘IT in a box’
The high-end audio maker’s globally dispersed engineers and manufacturing partners can connect and collaborate, thanks to an adaptable solution for building an office IT environment where none exists.
By Paula RooneySep, 19 2022
CIO Leadership Live with Tim Martin, CTO at Audible
Tim Martin, CTO at Audible, joins host Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They discuss business resiliency, digital media competition, customer behavior pivots and more.
By Maryfran JohnsonSep, 14 2022
9 most in-demand IT jobs in manufacturing
Hiring for IT professionals in manufacturing has doubled over the past year, as companies move to capitalize on emerging technologies that improve productivity and efficiency.
By Sarah K. WhiteSep, 13 2022
USPTO takes human-first approach to AI innovation
As one of the oldest government agencies, the US Patent and Trademark Office takes the ‘for the people, by the people’ credo seriously in its day-to-day work, including AI and machine learning development.
By Tim ScannellSep, 9 2022
The 10 most in-demand IT jobs in finance
From software engineers to data scientists, these 10 sought-after IT roles are revamping the US financial industry through digital services, sophisticated anti-fraud measures, and more.
By Sarah K. WhiteAug, 31 2022
Thoughtworks NEO streamlines in-house app dev
The IT consultancy has given its developers a leg up by building a portal aimed at automating low-level and advanced tasks alike, freeing them up to innovate in-house solutions with greater business impact.
By Paula RooneyAug, 30 2022
Verizon Wireless AI platform paves way for 5G build-out
The telecom giant’s 5G Network Planning Platform leans on machine learning to optimize transmitter density, positioning, and placement while minimizing unnecessary capital expenditures.
By Paula RooneyAug, 26 2022
