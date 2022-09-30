Industry
P&G turns to AI to create digital manufacturing of the futureThe consumer goods multinational company, with help from Microsoft, is adopting the industrial internet of things, digital twin, AI, and machine learning to transform manufacturing at scale.
CIO Leadership Live with Sastry Durvasula, Chief Information & Client Services Officer of TIAASastry Durvasula, Chief Information & Client Services Officer at TIAA, joins host Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They discuss big tech innovations, advancing AI horizons, client tech labs and more.
IT pros say tech budgets to stay strong, but mainly for big companiesSurvey data from Spiceworks/Ziff Davis shows a generally strong outlook for IT spending in 2023, but large enterprises are set to be the main beneficiaries of new technology uptake.
IT budgets remain solid, despite tech industry headwindsWhile war and supply chain disruptions cause headaches for vendors, demand for IT products and services remains high.
Alpine’s CIO gets F1 racing team up to speed with data scienceAlpine F1 team CIO and data science director Nathan Sykes is approaching a turn in his post at the Formula One racing team, as he looks to demonstrate data science ROI and challenge perceptions around IT.
Sonos unites global workforce with ‘IT in a box’The high-end audio maker’s globally dispersed engineers and manufacturing partners can connect and collaborate, thanks to an adaptable solution for building an office IT environment where none exists.
CIO Leadership Live with Tim Martin, CTO at AudibleTim Martin, CTO at Audible, joins host Maryfran Johnson for this CIO Leadership Live interview, jointly produced by CIO.com and the CIO Executive Council. They discuss business resiliency, digital media competition, customer behavior pivots and more.
9 most in-demand IT jobs in manufacturingHiring for IT professionals in manufacturing has doubled over the past year, as companies move to capitalize on emerging technologies that improve productivity and efficiency.
How to sell IT services to the Canadian governmentFor companies with the patience to traverse a thorough, exacting, and slow procurement process, the rewards of tendering to Canadian contracts can be lucrative.
USPTO takes human-first approach to AI innovationAs one of the oldest government agencies, the US Patent and Trademark Office takes the ‘for the people, by the people’ credo seriously in its day-to-day work, including AI and machine learning development.
American Airlines takes flight with analytics transformationThe world’s largest airlines has turned to the cloud, leveraging AI, machine learning, and real-time analytics to minimize disruptions, streamline operations, and improve the travel experience.
Government tech procurement takes three times longer than averageThe reasons behind delays of government purchases include legal complexity and reaching agreement around budgeting, according to a Gartner report.
Accenture buys supply chain firm to expand Oracle businessAccenture's acquisition of supply chain management (SCM) firm Inspirage is the latest move in its effort to grow its Oracle-focused businesses.
Cropin’s agriculture industry cloud to provide apps, data frameworksThe agriculture industry cloud is a combination of separate applications that the Bengaluru-headquartered startup has released since inception.
Google employees at loggerheads with company over defense contract, againThe search giant has been facing criticism from internal quarters over its engagement with defense projects that some employees equate to supporting apartheid.
Healthcare interoperability and industry cloud: What to look forDecision makers have many choices on the healthcare cloud offering. Here are some of the differentiators for healthcare.
The 10 most in-demand IT jobs in financeFrom software engineers to data scientists, these 10 sought-after IT roles are revamping the US financial industry through digital services, sophisticated anti-fraud measures, and more.
Thoughtworks NEO streamlines in-house app devThe IT consultancy has given its developers a leg up by building a portal aimed at automating low-level and advanced tasks alike, freeing them up to innovate in-house solutions with greater business impact.
What CIOs everywhere can learn from Canada’s nationwide internet outageA sudden loss of internet service by provider Rogers Communications that disconnected millions of Canadians holds three main lessons for CIOs worldwide
Verizon Wireless AI platform paves way for 5G build-outThe telecom giant’s 5G Network Planning Platform leans on machine learning to optimize transmitter density, positioning, and placement while minimizing unnecessary capital expenditures.
