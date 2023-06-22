Machine Learning

Latest from todaynewsAWS invests $100 million in new Generative AI Innovation CenterThe new center, which will offer free workshops and training, is expected to help enterprises accelerate the development of generative AI-based applications while promoting AWS technology.By Anirban GhoshalJun 22, 20232 minsGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceEnterprise Applications feature How AI is reshaping demand for IT skills and talentBy Sarah K. WhiteJun 22, 20238 minsCIOGenerative AIIT Skillsopinion Generative AI won’t automate your way to business model innovationBy Brian SolisJun 21, 20238 minsBusinessGenerative AIArtificial Intelligence brandpostSponsored by DataStaxChatGPT is not your AI strategyBy Brian Evergreen, author and advisor to Fortune 500 executives on artificial intelligence strategy Jun 21, 20237 minsMachine LearningArtificial Intelligence feature7 key questions CIOs need to answer before committing to generative AIBy Maria Korolov Jun 21, 202311 minsCIOICT PartnersGenerative AI feature8 famous analytics and AI disastersBy Thor Olavsrud Jun 16, 202312 minsTechnology IndustryGenerative AIMachine Learning news analysisPositive signs for generative AI’s change management challenge By Peter Sayer Jun 15, 20236 minsCIOCIOCIO newsInformatica acquires Privitar to boost data access managementBy Anirban Ghoshal Jun 14, 20232 minsGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceData Management newsNetSuite ERP gets account reconciliation feature from Oracle Fusion Cloud EPMBy Anirban Ghoshal Jun 14, 20232 minsGenerative AINetSuiteOracle ArticlesbrandpostSponsored by BroadcomFrom edge to cloud: The critical role of hardware in AI applicationsThe rise of generative artificial intelligence By Broadcom Jun 06, 2023 5 minsMachine LearningArtificial IntelligencebrandpostSponsored by West Monroe3 early lessons with generative AI As opportunities continue to emerge for companies to embrace new, cutting-edge technology in ways that will revolutionize their work, such as generative AI, IT leaders must strike the right balance of risk and innovation.By Cory Chaplin May 24, 2023 5 minsMachine LearningArtificial IntelligencebrandpostSponsored by DataStax3 reasons why AI strategy is HR strategyThere are three key reasons to seize the moment, aim high, and make AI every bit as much a part of HR strategy as it is part of IT strategy.By Bryan Kirschner, Vice President, Strategy at DataStax May 23, 2023 6 minsMachine LearningArtificial IntelligencebrandpostSponsored by DataStaxHow to Lose With AIIgnoring AI is one thing. But if you ignore the importance of a shared vision and learning culture, all the AI in the world won’t put your organization in the winner’s circle.By Bryan Kirschner, Vice President, Strategy at DataStax May 16, 2023 5 minsMachine LearningArtificial IntelligencefeatureComputer vision transforms tennis coaching at Billie Jean King CupIn partnership with Microsoft, the International Tennis Federation has developed an AI-based platform that provides in-match insights to help fine-tune player performance at the world’s largest team-based annual women’s sports competition.By Thor Olavsrud May 15, 2023 6 minsMachine VisionMachine VisionMachine VisionbrandpostSponsored by Dell Technologies and Intel®How enterprises can navigate ethics and responsibility of generative AIAs enterprises adopt generative AI, they must simultaneously mitigate inherent risks in areas such as ethics, bias, transparency, privacy and regulatory requirements. Here’s how.By Varun Chhabra, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing, Infrastructure Solutions Group & Telecom Apr 27, 2023 5 minsMachine LearningArtificial IntelligencebrandpostSponsored by ProtivitiChatGPT, the rise of generative AIAI is changing quickly. Learn how to stay prepared for what’s new now and what may come next.By Christine Livingston, Managing Director, Emerging Technology Solutions Apr 25, 2023 7 minsMachine LearningArtificial IntelligencebrandpostSponsored by DataStaxBuilding a vision for real-time artificial intelligenceIn this article, we'll share insights on aligning vision and leadership, as well as reducing complexity to make data actionable for delivering real-time AI solutions.By George Trujillo, Principal Data Strategist, DataStax Apr 12, 2023 9 minsMachine LearningArtificial IntelligenceIT Leadershipfeature7 trends defining the enterprise IT market todayWhat’s new in enterprise software and services? Plenty. Here’s a quick rundown of the key trends IT leaders should be following.By John Edwards Apr 11, 2023 9 minsPrivate 5GPrivate 5GPrivate 5GbrandpostSponsored by Dell Technologies and Intel®Putting AI to Work: Generative AI Meets the EnterpriseFor enterprises, generative AI holds massive potential, making CIOs the linchpin of customer experience. Powering GenAI’s potential requires purpose-built approaches to mitigate the inherent risks of its adoption.By Varun Chhabra, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing, Infrastructure Solutions Group & Telecom Apr 07, 2023 5 minsMachine LearningArtificial IntelligenceopinionHow can CIOs protect Personal Identifiable Information (PII) for a new class of data consumers?Enterprises and data owners must ensure customer data privacy while training their machine learning models. Let us learn how.By Yash Mehta Mar 22, 2023 10 minsData PrivacyData ScienceMachine LearningbrandpostSponsored by Palo Alto NetworksCybersecurity Automation: Leveling the Playing FieldA new article on how automation can level the playing field in an increasingly risky, post-pandemic environment.By Leonard Kleinman, Field Chief Technology Officer (CTO) ) Cortex for Palo Alto Networks JAPAC Mar 10, 2023 7 minsMachine LearningArtificial IntelligenceIT Leadership Show more Show less View all Resources whitepaper Aerial Imagery: The Next Generation in Information-Gathering for Insurers With aerial imagery, P&C insurers have current, consistent and clear information to help themselves and their policyholders weather literal storms and economic crises. The post Aerial Imagery: The Next Generation in Information-Gathering for Insurers appeared first on Whitepaper Repository. By Nearmap 22 Jun 2023Artificial IntelligenceData ManagementMachine Learning whitepaper Responsible AI: Challenges and opportunities across the enterprise By AWS 21 Jun 2023Amazon Web ServicesArtificial IntelligenceMachine Learning whitepaper As the Built Environment Changes, AI and Machine Learning Tell a More Complete Story By Nearmap 15 Jun 2023Artificial IntelligenceData ManagementMachine Learning View all Explore a topic Analytics Artificial Intelligence Business Operations Careers Cloud Computing Data Management Data Center Digital Transformation Diversity and Inclusion Emerging Technology Enterprise Applications Generative AI Industry Innovation IT Leadership View all topics All topics Close Analytics Artificial Intelligence Business Operations Careers Cloud Computing Data Management Data Center Digital Transformation Diversity and Inclusion Emerging Technology Enterprise Applications Generative AI Industry Innovation IT Leadership IT Management IT Operations IT Strategy Networking Project Management Security Software Development Vendors and Providers Show me moreLatestArticlesPodcastsVideos brandpost What keeps IT leaders up at night? By Milan Shetti, CEO Rocket Software Jun 23, 20234 mins Digital Transformation brandpost Realizing the promise of low-code/no-code Jun 23, 20234 mins Digital TransformationNo Code and Low Code brandpost The future of cybercrime: How to plan for the future Jun 23, 20235 mins Security podcast Campbell Soup's CTO Julia Anderson on upskilling talent Jun 21, 202363 mins CIO Leadership Live video Campbell Soup's CTO Julia Anderson on upskilling talent Jun 21, 202363 mins CIO Leadership Live