Machine Learning

news
AWS invests $100 million in new Generative AI Innovation Center

The new center, which will offer free workshops and training, is expected to help enterprises accelerate the development of generative AI-based applications while promoting AWS technology.

By Anirban Ghoshal
Jun 22, 20232 mins
Generative AIArtificial IntelligenceEnterprise Applications
feature
How AI is reshaping demand for IT skills and talent

By Sarah K. White
Jun 22, 20238 mins
CIOGenerative AIIT Skills
opinion
Generative AI won’t automate your way to business model innovation

By Brian Solis
Jun 21, 20238 mins
BusinessGenerative AIArtificial Intelligence
brandpostSponsored by DataStax

ChatGPT is not your AI strategy

By Brian Evergreen, author and advisor to Fortune 500 executives on artificial intelligence strategy
Jun 21, 20237 mins
Machine LearningArtificial Intelligence
feature

7 key questions CIOs need to answer before committing to generative AI

By Maria Korolov
Jun 21, 202311 mins
CIOICT PartnersGenerative AI
feature

8 famous analytics and AI disasters

By Thor Olavsrud
Jun 16, 202312 mins
Technology IndustryGenerative AIMachine Learning
news analysis

Positive signs for generative AI’s change management challenge

By Peter Sayer
Jun 15, 20236 mins
CIOCIOCIO
news

Informatica acquires Privitar to boost data access management

By Anirban Ghoshal
Jun 14, 20232 mins
Generative AIArtificial IntelligenceData Management
news

NetSuite ERP gets account reconciliation feature from Oracle Fusion Cloud EPM

By Anirban Ghoshal
Jun 14, 20232 mins
Generative AINetSuiteOracle

brandpostSponsored by Broadcom

From edge to cloud: The critical role of hardware in AI applications

The rise of generative artificial intelligence

By Broadcom
Jun 06, 2023 5 mins
Machine LearningArtificial Intelligence
brandpostSponsored by West Monroe

3 early lessons with generative AI

As opportunities continue to emerge for companies to embrace new, cutting-edge technology in ways that will revolutionize their work, such as generative AI, IT leaders must strike the right balance of risk and innovation.

By Cory Chaplin
May 24, 2023 5 mins
Machine LearningArtificial Intelligence
brandpostSponsored by DataStax

3 reasons why AI strategy is HR strategy

There are three key reasons to seize the moment, aim high, and make AI every bit as much a part of HR strategy as it is part of IT strategy.

By Bryan Kirschner, Vice President, Strategy at DataStax
May 23, 2023 6 mins
Machine LearningArtificial Intelligence
brandpostSponsored by DataStax

How to Lose With AI

Ignoring AI is one thing. But if you ignore the importance of a shared vision and learning culture, all the AI in the world won’t put your organization in the winner’s circle.

By Bryan Kirschner, Vice President, Strategy at DataStax
May 16, 2023 5 mins
Machine LearningArtificial Intelligence
feature

Computer vision transforms tennis coaching at Billie Jean King Cup

In partnership with Microsoft, the International Tennis Federation has developed an AI-based platform that provides in-match insights to help fine-tune player performance at the world’s largest team-based annual women’s sports competition.

By Thor Olavsrud
May 15, 2023 6 mins
Machine VisionMachine VisionMachine Vision
brandpostSponsored by Dell Technologies and Intel®

How enterprises can navigate ethics and responsibility of generative AI

As enterprises adopt generative AI, they must simultaneously mitigate inherent risks in areas such as ethics, bias, transparency, privacy and regulatory requirements. Here’s how.

By Varun Chhabra, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing, Infrastructure Solutions Group & Telecom
Apr 27, 2023 5 mins
Machine LearningArtificial Intelligence
brandpostSponsored by Protiviti

ChatGPT, the rise of generative AI

AI is changing quickly. Learn how to stay prepared for what’s new now and what may come next.

By Christine Livingston, Managing Director, Emerging Technology Solutions
Apr 25, 2023 7 mins
Machine LearningArtificial Intelligence
brandpostSponsored by DataStax

Building a vision for real-time artificial intelligence

In this article, we'll share insights on aligning vision and leadership, as well as reducing complexity to make data actionable for delivering real-time AI solutions.

By George Trujillo, Principal Data Strategist, DataStax
Apr 12, 2023 9 mins
Machine LearningArtificial IntelligenceIT Leadership
feature

7 trends defining the enterprise IT market today

What’s new in enterprise software and services? Plenty. Here’s a quick rundown of the key trends IT leaders should be following.

By John Edwards
Apr 11, 2023 9 mins
Private 5GPrivate 5GPrivate 5G
brandpostSponsored by Dell Technologies and Intel®

Putting AI to Work: Generative AI Meets the Enterprise

For enterprises, generative AI holds massive potential, making CIOs the linchpin of customer experience. Powering GenAI’s potential requires purpose-built approaches to mitigate the inherent risks of its adoption.

By Varun Chhabra, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing, Infrastructure Solutions Group & Telecom
Apr 07, 2023 5 mins
Machine LearningArtificial Intelligence
opinion

How can CIOs protect Personal Identifiable Information (PII) for a new class of data consumers?

Enterprises and data owners must ensure customer data privacy while training their machine learning models. Let us learn how.

By Yash Mehta
Mar 22, 2023 10 mins
Data PrivacyData ScienceMachine Learning
brandpostSponsored by Palo Alto Networks

Cybersecurity Automation: Leveling the Playing Field

A new article on how automation can level the playing field in an increasingly risky, post-pandemic environment.

By Leonard Kleinman, Field Chief Technology Officer (CTO) ) Cortex for Palo Alto Networks JAPAC
Mar 10, 2023 7 mins
Machine LearningArtificial IntelligenceIT Leadership
whitepaper

Aerial Imagery: The Next Generation in Information-Gathering for Insurers

With aerial imagery, P&C insurers have current, consistent and clear information to help themselves and their policyholders weather literal storms and economic crises.

The post Aerial Imagery: The Next Generation in Information-Gathering for Insurers appeared first on Whitepaper Repository.

By Nearmap
22 Jun 2023
Artificial IntelligenceData ManagementMachine Learning
whitepaper

Responsible AI: Challenges and opportunities across the enterprise

By AWS
21 Jun 2023
Amazon Web ServicesArtificial IntelligenceMachine Learning
whitepaper

As the Built Environment Changes, AI and Machine Learning Tell a More Complete Story

By Nearmap
15 Jun 2023
Artificial IntelligenceData ManagementMachine Learning
brandpost

What keeps IT leaders up at night?

By Milan Shetti, CEO Rocket Software
Jun 23, 20234 mins
Digital Transformation
brandpost

Realizing the promise of low-code/no-code

Jun 23, 20234 mins
Digital TransformationNo Code and Low Code
brandpost

The future of cybercrime: How to plan for the future

Jun 23, 20235 mins
Security
podcast

Campbell Soup's CTO Julia Anderson on upskilling talent

Jun 21, 202363 mins
CIO Leadership Live
video

Campbell Soup's CTO Julia Anderson on upskilling talent

Jun 21, 202363 mins
CIO Leadership Live
