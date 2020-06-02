CMOs & CIOs: Why data is key to a successful partnership

Who owns your business data? The department that collected it, the staff that use it, or the team tasked with keeping it safe? It’s a moot point in an age where data is often too large to store locally, and CPU cycles so cheap that remote processing is the norm.

Success today requires “marketing, data, and technologies to all be synchronized,” says Keith Johnston, VP group director at Forrester. “CMOs should work closely with their CIO counterparts to avoid creating any shadow IT, and CIOs should work to serve both employee and customer needs to connect with the business deliberately, but we still continue to see each relying on their resources independently.”

No wonder a third of CIOs plan to team up with the CMO. This is despite the fact that, historically, the Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Information Officer haven’t always worked well together. CIOs may be hesitant to make decisions as quickly as the CMO while, for CMOs, the potential of data to drive response means there may be an incentive to focus on innovation. A partnership between the two can thus make a lot of sense.