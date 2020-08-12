Customer experience - the CIO’s perspective

CIO
The marketing team, working alongside sales and other business departments, has traditionally been in charge of the customer experience (CX): everything from the design and features of the website, to the ways in which a brand interacts with its customers online and in bricks-and-mortar stores.
Traditionally, once a business decides what it wants, the project would then be handed over to IT to build and support it.
This whitepaper looks at why CIOs must take a more active role in shaping customer experience and how CIO-CMO partnerships are key to delivering compelling customer experiences.
