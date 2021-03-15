Keeping pace: How to get security up to speed with your multi-cloud strategy

6

6

CIO

7m watch time

Related stories

From crisis to innovation: The new priorities of the CIO
How will you improve security in a multi-cloud reality?
Calibrate your cloud: Cloud Computing For EMEA
Control Your Cloud: Data Security and Governance
share
Keeping pace: How to get security up to speed with your multi-cloud strategy

CIOs and IT directors are working with an average of five different cloud providers, for their compute, storage and infrastructure needs. But where does that leave the much-maligned, and often-forgotten, cybersecurity?

Tune in to this five-minute video to hear Dell Technologies’ Marc O’Regan and VMware’s Rory Choudhuri debate what security looks like in a complicated multi-cloud environment, how to get visibility across all clouds, networks, applications and data, and why you need to think application-first. Our experts also mull what all of this means for your organisation’s digital operating model.

Learn more about Dell Technologies and VMware solutions powered by Intel® : DellTechnologies.com/uk/ControlYourCloud

share

5

Calibrate your cloud: Cloud Computing For EMEA

Prev

Related stories

From crisis to innovation: The new priorities of the CIO
How will you improve security in a multi-cloud reality?
Calibrate your cloud: Cloud Computing For EMEA
Control Your Cloud: Data Security and Governance

Recommended content

How do you improve cloud management?

Read Article

1

How will you improve security in a multi-cloud reality?

Read Article

2

Dell Technologies delivers consistent hybrid cloud

read White Paper

11

Hybrid & Multi-Cloud Innovation

See all in collection

Cloud Operations and Management

See all in collection

Cloud Security

See all in collection

Cio logo

Copyright © 2021

IDG Communications, Inc.

Explore the IDG Network

Privacy Manager