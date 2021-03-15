Keeping pace: How to get security up to speed with your multi-cloud strategy

CIO
CIOs and IT directors are working with an average of five different cloud providers, for their compute, storage and infrastructure needs. But where does that leave the much-maligned, and often-forgotten, cybersecurity?
Tune in to this five-minute video to hear Dell Technologies’ Marc O’Regan and VMware’s Rory Choudhuri debate what security looks like in a complicated multi-cloud environment, how to get visibility across all clouds, networks, applications and data, and why you need to think application-first. Our experts also mull what all of this means for your organisation’s digital operating model.
