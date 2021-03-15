Keeping pace: How to get security up to speed with your multi-cloud strategy

CIOs and IT directors are working with an average of five different cloud providers, for their compute, storage and infrastructure needs. But where does that leave the much-maligned, and often-forgotten, cybersecurity?

Tune in to this five-minute video to hear Dell Technologies’ Marc O’Regan and VMware’s Rory Choudhuri debate what security looks like in a complicated multi-cloud environment, how to get visibility across all clouds, networks, applications and data, and why you need to think application-first. Our experts also mull what all of this means for your organisation’s digital operating model.

Learn more about Dell Technologies and VMware solutions powered by Intel® : DellTechnologies.com/uk/ControlYourCloud