The 3-minute CIO guide to multi-cloud transformation

With most organisations today working with up to six different cloud service providers, CIOs are facing common challenges around integration, visibility, security and ROI.

Watch this short video now to get practical advice and insight from Dell Technologies and VMware experts on how you can effectively harness multi-cloud to drive real business innovation, to find out why transparency, orchestration and security are more essential than ever before, and how to get your head around changing cost dynamics. By tuning in, you’ll also hear why 40% multi-cloud strategies are by accident rather than design, and learn five practical tips to take back into your day job.