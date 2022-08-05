Networking

Las Vegas CIO shapes city of future on IoT, cloud
Feature

Las Vegas CIO shapes city of future on IoT, cloud

5G and connected roadways replete with advanced internet of things equipment are paving the way to a future of autonomous vehicle use and resident benefits that go beyond tourism dollars.
By Paula RooneyAug, 5 2022
Otis takes the smart elevator to new heights
Feature

Otis takes the smart elevator to new heights

The elevator maker is bringing its fleet into the digital era with a connected solution that leverages IoT sensors and AI in the cloud to help keep its customers’ elevators humming.
By Paula RooneyJun, 20 2022
Cloud, IoT usher in new era for healthcare
Feature

Cloud, IoT usher in new era for healthcare

J&J Medical Devices is partnering with Microsoft on a surgical platform that marries AI with medical device data, but innovations aimed at digitally transforming healthcare face unique challenges.
By Paula RooneyMar, 1 2022
Private 5G networks offer CIOs intriguing options
News Analysis

Private 5G networks offer CIOs intriguing options

Network operators are making progress with stand-alone 5G rollouts, but CIOs hungry for 5G’s promised low latency for IoT communications might want to consider a private 5G network.
By Peter SayerFeb, 17 2022
Air Products CIO overhauls IT to support business transformation
Movers and Shakers

Air Products CIO overhauls IT to support business transformation

To enable the $9 billion industrial gas provider to deliver new “mega projects,” CIO Brian Galovich has put self-service at the center of the target architecture, moved infrastructure to the cloud, digitized key business processes, and updated the IT operating model.
By Martha HellerNov, 17 2021
Lexmark’s Andy Kopp on democratizing data
Interview

Lexmark’s Andy Kopp on democratizing data

The printer manufacturer’s Director of Transformation Products discusses the business impact of providing data-as-a-service with CIO.com’s Thor Olavsrud.
By CIO staffNov, 13 2021
CIO Think Tank: 5G in the enterprise
Feature

CIO Think Tank: 5G in the enterprise

How will IT harness the power and promise of 5G? In this roadmap report, dozens of IT leaders share use cases, challenges, and insights.
By Derek SlaterSep, 1 2021
