Networking
Feature
Las Vegas CIO shapes city of future on IoT, cloud5G and connected roadways replete with advanced internet of things equipment are paving the way to a future of autonomous vehicle use and resident benefits that go beyond tourism dollars.
Feature
CIO 100 US: 8 award-winning healthcare IT projectsHealthcare organizations are increasingly embracing digital initiatives to expedite evaluations, better share medical records, and improve patient care.
Feature
Otis takes the smart elevator to new heightsThe elevator maker is bringing its fleet into the digital era with a connected solution that leverages IoT sensors and AI in the cloud to help keep its customers’ elevators humming.
Feature
The 10 biggest issues IT faces todayEconomic, market, and worldwide turbulence continue to reshape the CIO agenda as priorities shift mid-year.
Interview
Lexmark’s Vishal Gupta on infusing every decision with AIThe company’s AI community of excellence has created not only a talent pipeline, but a use case pipeline to fuel future innovation.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
How data from IoT devices is changing supply chain analyticsA variety of technologies are coming together to fast-track supply chain digitization and other innovations.
Feature
Private 5G test beds arise to help CIOs vet use casesInnovation labs are cropping up to enable enterprise CIOs to test a wide array of private 5G applications before rolling out the next-big thing in networking.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
3G shutdown paves the way for 5G, but there’s a catchCarriers are ushering in the end of perhaps the most widely used technology of the past 20 years, which presents some unforeseen challenges for businesses.
Feature
Cloud, IoT usher in new era for healthcareJ&J Medical Devices is partnering with Microsoft on a surgical platform that marries AI with medical device data, but innovations aimed at digitally transforming healthcare face unique challenges.
Interview
Rolls-Royce CIDO Stuart Hughes on leaning into IoTThe engine manufacturer is leveraging IoT data to tailor maintenance and overhaul to the individual engine rather than the product family.
News Analysis
Private 5G networks offer CIOs intriguing optionsNetwork operators are making progress with stand-alone 5G rollouts, but CIOs hungry for 5G’s promised low latency for IoT communications might want to consider a private 5G network.
Building IT Relationships
4 trends disrupting managed infrastructure servicesAs providers adapt their go-to-market strategies, customers must plan ahead.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
How to select the right IoT device or sensors for your businessTo increase efficiency and achieve objectives, consider five important factors to ensure you apply the right devices to the right application.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
To make industrial data actionable, evolve your data historian with an AIoT strategyThe ability to mobilize and integrate volumes of complex industrial data across the enterprise is business critical. That’s why industrial leaders need to invest in cloud-ready, purpose-built AI infrastructure and applications.
Movers and Shakers
Air Products CIO overhauls IT to support business transformationTo enable the $9 billion industrial gas provider to deliver new “mega projects,” CIO Brian Galovich has put self-service at the center of the target architecture, moved infrastructure to the cloud, digitized key business processes, and updated the IT operating model.
Interview
Lexmark’s Andy Kopp on democratizing dataThe printer manufacturer’s Director of Transformation Products discusses the business impact of providing data-as-a-service with CIO.com’s Thor Olavsrud.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
Enterprise mobility: Overcoming data access and system integration roadblocksAlways-on remote access is a mini digital transformation project in itself. Here’s how to work toward a seamless experience for all employees.
Feature
What is AIOps? Injecting intelligence into IT operationsOrganizations seeking to better monitor IT assets are turning to artificial intelligence to get ahead of performance issues and to automate fixes before negative impacts are felt.
Feature
CIO Think Tank: 5G in the enterpriseHow will IT harness the power and promise of 5G? In this roadmap report, dozens of IT leaders share use cases, challenges, and insights.
IDG TECHtalk Voices
How automation helps to reduce time to market for IoT projectsAn automation mindset can keep projects on track with a secure, seamless, and scalable model
-
Aruba an HP Enterprise Company
-
Cisco Systems, Inc.
-
-
AWS and Deloitte
-
Dell Technologies and Intel®
BrandPosts Learn More
×
BrandPosts are written and edited by members of our sponsor community. BrandPosts create an opportunity for an individual sponsor to provide insight and commentary from their point-of-view directly to our audience. The editorial team does not participate in the writing or editing of BrandPosts.
-
Sponsored By DataStax
-
Sponsored By Palo Alto Networks
-
Sponsored By Broadcom Software