train tracks converge / rails switch / paths merge / convergence / directory traversals

CIOs take different paths to cultivating culture

CIOs have a tough call to make when joining an organization: Change the culture or build on the work of their predecessors? Here IT leaders and consultants share their experiences.

artificial intelligence / machine learning / network

Is AI ready to fly solo in your data center?

Server vendors, particularly Oracle, are pushing harder on automated, AI-driven server technologies. Are we ready to take our hands off the wheel?

ai artificial intelligence ml machine learning vector

ServiceNow: Not just for managing IT services anymore

ServiceNow is making a play to push beyond ITSM, thanks to new AI tools in the Orlando release of its Now platform and other recent AI-related moves.

handshake / teamwork / collaboration / partnership / deal / negotiation

5 reasons you need a business relationship manager

To better liaison with the business and bolster IT’s strategic cred, CIOs are increasingly turning to BRMs. Here’s how to locate the right talent and make the most of this hybrid leadership role.

young man on video conference coronavirus remote communication telecommuting by gcshutter getty ima

Coronavirus: 3 things CIOs need to do now

Gartner has recommended three short-term actions that chief information officers should take to prepare for business disruptions as a result of the coronavirus health crisis.

help wanted data center network room it shortage now hiring by yinyang getty

The 9 most difficult IT hires today

The IT talent gap is driving up demand for skilled IT pros, but for certain roles and skillsets, finding — and signing — the right candidate can feel a bit like trying to capture a unicorn.

salesforce guide certification education digital book thinkstock hunur getty

How Salesforce certifications can boost your career (and where to start)

Salesforce has created an ecosystem of products and services beyond its core CRM tool, building a huge demand for knowledgeable Salesforce professionals who bring skills with industry-specific extensions and business-aligned apps.

IDG Tech Spotlight > Containers + Virtualization [ CIO / March 2020 ]

Containers and Kubernetes: 3 transformational success stories

This powerful combo of workload portability and orchestration has become an invaluable business asset in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments.

telecommuting corona virus surgical mask remote worker 5g wi fi by mediaphotos getty images and wyn

How the coronavirus is changing tech and 5 things to do about it

Due to the Covid-19 virus, some tech-culture trends are radically accelerating. Others are being reversed. And it's happening all at once. Here's what you need to know.

crowd blur people walking conference group diverse crowd

Your guide to top tech conferences 2020

CIO.com's directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming to a convention center near you and those worth traveling to.

CIO staff
teamwork / collaboration / developers / development / engineers / binary code / virtual interface

Stakeholder management: Your plan for influencing project outcomes

Stakeholder management can be more complex than project managers think. Here’s how to mentor, influence, and communicate with everyone impacted by your project.

Industry 4.0 / Industrial IoT / Smart Factory / Engineer conrols robotics via tablet.

IoT success stories: Reaping value from sensor data

The internet of things (IoT) is helping organizations collect more data than ever. What they do with that information is critical as IT leaders share how IoT is transforming several industries.

robot gear automation

Is RPA really an AI process or much less?

Does robotic process automation eliminate mundane tasks or just perpetuate a marginally productive process that should be redesigned in the first place?

thumbs up / teamwork / collaboration / success

What is human-centered design? A product framework that embraces empathy

HCD is a design framework centered around end-user desires and needs. Implementing it can help your company design and deliver high-quality products and customer experiences.

ai artificial intelligence technology abstract layered background

What is AIOps? Injecting intelligence into IT operations

Organizations seeking to better monitor IT assets are turning to artificial intelligence to get ahead of performance issues and to automate fixes before negative impacts are felt.

