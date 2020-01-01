Advertisement
CIOs take different paths to cultivating culture
CIOs have a tough call to make when joining an organization: Change the culture or build on the work of their predecessors? Here IT leaders and consultants share their experiences.
Is AI ready to fly solo in your data center?
Server vendors, particularly Oracle, are pushing harder on automated, AI-driven server technologies. Are we ready to take our hands off the wheel?
ServiceNow: Not just for managing IT services anymore
ServiceNow is making a play to push beyond ITSM, thanks to new AI tools in the Orlando release of its Now platform and other recent AI-related moves.
5 reasons you need a business relationship manager
To better liaison with the business and bolster IT’s strategic cred, CIOs are increasingly turning to BRMs. Here’s how to locate the right talent and make the most of this hybrid leadership role.
Coronavirus: 3 things CIOs need to do now
Gartner has recommended three short-term actions that chief information officers should take to prepare for business disruptions as a result of the coronavirus health crisis.
The 9 most difficult IT hires today
The IT talent gap is driving up demand for skilled IT pros, but for certain roles and skillsets, finding — and signing — the right candidate can feel a bit like trying to capture a unicorn.
How Salesforce certifications can boost your career (and where to start)
Salesforce has created an ecosystem of products and services beyond its core CRM tool, building a huge demand for knowledgeable Salesforce professionals who bring skills with industry-specific extensions and business-aligned apps.
Containers and Kubernetes: 3 transformational success stories
This powerful combo of workload portability and orchestration has become an invaluable business asset in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments.
How the coronavirus is changing tech and 5 things to do about it
Due to the Covid-19 virus, some tech-culture trends are radically accelerating. Others are being reversed. And it's happening all at once. Here's what you need to know.
Your guide to top tech conferences 2020
CIO.com's directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming to a convention center near you and those worth traveling to.
Stakeholder management: Your plan for influencing project outcomes
Stakeholder management can be more complex than project managers think. Here’s how to mentor, influence, and communicate with everyone impacted by your project.
IoT success stories: Reaping value from sensor data
The internet of things (IoT) is helping organizations collect more data than ever. What they do with that information is critical as IT leaders share how IoT is transforming several industries.
Is RPA really an AI process or much less?
Does robotic process automation eliminate mundane tasks or just perpetuate a marginally productive process that should be redesigned in the first place?
What is human-centered design? A product framework that embraces empathy
HCD is a design framework centered around end-user desires and needs. Implementing it can help your company design and deliver high-quality products and customer experiences.
What is AIOps? Injecting intelligence into IT operations
Organizations seeking to better monitor IT assets are turning to artificial intelligence to get ahead of performance issues and to automate fixes before negative impacts are felt.
