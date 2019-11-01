Accelerating DevOps maturity for digital transformation

Steps along the path to DevOps-powered transformation

Businesses working to enable the full value of cloud computing with DevOps-based workflows must adopt robust, unified management of IT resources across multiple clouds. IBM Services for Multicloud Management provides tools and services that help meet those requirements.

With specialised expertise tailored to specific industry verticals, this offering provides automation and managed services that unify tasks and roles across the organisation. As an open solution, IBM Services for Multicloud Management enables customers to adopt any combination of public, private and hybrid cloud resources, eliminating vendor lock-in and providing maximum flexibility for whatever the future holds.