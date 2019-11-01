Accelerating DevOps maturity for digital transformation

CIO
The widespread adoption of cloud computing has enabled extraordinary value to organisations of all types and sizes, in terms of flexibility and agility that prepare them to grow and change in whatever direction opportunities dictate. To go deeper and unlock the true potential of cloud transformation, traditional silos between development and IT operations must be broken down, to embrace DevOps and increase communication, speed and innovation.
Implementing DevOps at scale is the challenge of the day for many IT shops. Emerging industry best practices include the following series of recommendations for enabling DevOps-powered digital transformation:
Businesses working to enable the full value of cloud computing with DevOps-based workflows must adopt robust, unified management of IT resources across multiple clouds. IBM Services for Multicloud Management provides tools and services that help meet those requirements.
With specialised expertise tailored to specific industry verticals, this offering provides automation and managed services that unify tasks and roles across the organisation. As an open solution, IBM Services for Multicloud Management enables customers to adopt any combination of public, private and hybrid cloud resources, eliminating vendor lock-in and providing maximum flexibility for whatever the future holds.
To explore recommendations for streamlining enterprise-wide DevOps management, read the white paper 'Scaling DevOps for cloud-enabled IT transformation'.
