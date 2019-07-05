Cloud managed services: a comparison guide

Why a managed cloud?

Increasingly, enterprises are cloud-enabling enterprise applications like SAP to power innovative business models and achieve business agility. They’re looking to move critical workloads and data to a secure, reliable cloud infrastructure, and integrate existing systems of record with dynamic new mobile and social applications. That’s not easy, so many partner with a provider to deploy and manage the cloud and their enterprise applications for them.

This report examines what you should look for when choosing your cloud provider.